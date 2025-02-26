With a MASSIVE $1,700 discount this Rotolight NEO 3 light kit is a brilliant set-up for portrait photographers and filmmakers

Rotolightset a new standard for on-camera lighting with the NEO 3, a compact yet remarkably powerful lighting solution. Engineered for modern hybrid shooters, it combines continuous RGBWW LED technology with high-speed flash functionality.

Now, with the Rotolight NEO 3 3-Light Kit, photographers and videographers can take their setups to the next level—and at a new low cost. For a limited time, B&H is offering an incredible $1,700 discount, bringing the price down to just $699. There's never been a better time to upgrade your lighting gear.

was $2,399 now $699 at BHPhoto SAVE $1,700 at B&H This three-piece light kit is just the perfect solution for any photographer or videographer looking to have that perfect studio lighting in any environment in a small portable package - now with an ever cheaper price tag too! Price match: Amazon $699

Despite its compact size, the Rotolight NEO 3 delivers exceptional performance. It’s three stops brighter than its predecessor, producing an impressive 5,443 lux output at 3.3 feet in continuous mode and an astonishing 10,700 lux in flash mode. This enhanced brightness gives photographers and videographers greater creative control over their lighting, ensuring stunning results in any scenario. Measuring just 5.7 inches in diameter and weighing only 12.5 ounces, the NEO 3 is perfect for on-camera use without adding unnecessary bulk.

One of its standout features is the high-speed RGB flash, offering access to an extensive 16.7-million-color palette. Whether used as a key, fill, or accent light, the NEO 3 syncs with shutter speeds up to 1/8,000 second for sharp, dynamic images. Even better, it has no recycle time, allowing for rapid bursts with consistent output. With a TLCI rating of 99, it delivers exceptional color accuracy, ensuring lifelike and precise rendering of subjects.

The NEO 3 is also designed for effortless operation. Its intuitive rear control panel features a color touchscreen and physical dials for quick adjustments, while customizable presets allow users to save their favorite settings. Built-in cinematic effects like lightning and fire add to its versatility. For consistent white lighting, it supports a CCT range of 3,000K to 10,000K, along with HSI mode for full-color control. Powered by NP-F style battery packs, the NEO 3 is a reliable companion for extended shoots.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Beyond on-camera functionality, the NEO 3 excels in wireless operation. With built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, it integrates seamlessly with Rotolight HSS and Elinchrom Skyport transmitters. A 3.5mm sync port allows for wired operation when needed, and the dedicated Rotolight iOS and Android apps provide an extra layer of convenience, allowing users to control multiple lights simultaneously from their mobile devices.

The Rotolight NEO 3 3-Light Kit is an all-in-one solution for professionals looking to enhance their lighting setup. The kit includes three NEO 3 LED lights, dome diffusers, rechargeable battery packs, a dual-channel battery charger, three light stands, and a rolling hard case for easy transport. With this comprehensive package, setting up a high-quality studio or location lighting system has never been easier.