Watch the birdy! These bird feeder camera deals are going cheap!
Amazon's sale ends at midnight, so take advantage of the Prime Day bird feeder camera deals before they disappear!
There's only a few hours left if you want to grab one of the Prime Day bird feeder camera deals, as the Amazon sale ends at midnight.
While big-name camera deals have dominated the headlines, it’s the bird feeder camera bargains that have quietly become some of my favourites this year.
If you’ve ever wanted a closer look at the wildlife visiting your garden, there’s no better time to invest. These smart feeders bring nature right to your screen, often with live streaming, motion alerts, night vision, and even AI bird recognition. With savings live right now, it’s the perfect excuse to finally add one to your outdoor setup.
They’re not just for bird lovers either - these clever cameras are a great creative tool for photographers too. Whether you’re scouting behaviour, trialling compositions, or just enjoying the meditative rhythm of garden life, a bird feeder cam is a surprisingly useful companion. Pair it with a good set of binoculars, and you’ve got yourself an all-season wildlife-watching station.
I’ve rounded up the very best Amazon Prime bird feeder camera deals still available – real savings from brands I trust. But be warned: they’ll all fly off the shelves when the sale ends at midnight tonight. So if you want to bring the birds a little closer, now’s the time to do it.
The NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of garden visitors, uses AI to identify bird species, and delivers live notifications and footage straight to your phone via an intuitive app.
The Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, app-connected feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds, uses AI to identify species, and makes wildlife watching hands-free and interactive.
The Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, dual-lens feeder that captures detailed 2K and wide-angle video, uses AI to identify over 6,000 bird species, and offers live streaming and instant notifications through an easy-to-use app.
Check out our guides to the best bird feeder cameras and the best bird box cameras
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.