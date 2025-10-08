Watch the birdy! These bird feeder camera deals are going cheap!

There's only a few hours left if you want to grab one of the Prime Day bird feeder camera deals, as the Amazon sale ends at midnight.

While big-name camera deals have dominated the headlines, it’s the bird feeder camera bargains that have quietly become some of my favourites this year.

If you’ve ever wanted a closer look at the wildlife visiting your garden, there’s no better time to invest. These smart feeders bring nature right to your screen, often with live streaming, motion alerts, night vision, and even AI bird recognition. With savings live right now, it’s the perfect excuse to finally add one to your outdoor setup.

They’re not just for bird lovers either - these clever cameras are a great creative tool for photographers too. Whether you’re scouting behaviour, trialling compositions, or just enjoying the meditative rhythm of garden life, a bird feeder cam is a surprisingly useful companion. Pair it with a good set of binoculars, and you’ve got yourself an all-season wildlife-watching station.

I’ve rounded up the very best Amazon Prime bird feeder camera deals still available – real savings from brands I trust. But be warned: they’ll all fly off the shelves when the sale ends at midnight tonight. So if you want to bring the birds a little closer, now’s the time to do it.

Save £80 Birdfy NETVUE Smart Bird Feeder Camera: was £209.99 now £129.99 at Amazon The NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of garden visitors, uses AI to identify bird species, and delivers live notifications and footage straight to your phone via an intuitive app.

Check out our guides to the best bird feeder cameras and the best bird box cameras