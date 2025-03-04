The 'future of luggage design' is here as Peak Design launches Kickstarter for the Roller Pro

Peak Design is a brand that continues to push boundaries with its product design, even in areas of the market you think may have hit the threshold of innovation. The new Roller Pro is a testament to that, ripping up the rule book of conventional luggage design and starting from scratch, resulting in a carry-on that seamlessly blends form, function, and accessibility.

While Peak Design may have revolutionized camera straps and travel tripods, the Roller Pro may be Peak Design's most ambitious product yet, taking years to redesign the roller carry-on from the ground up with entirely custom parts, avoiding the "cookie-cutter nature" of other bags on the market. It utilizes a specially designed soft-shelled outer, combined with hard-sided durability and adaptive features that cater to any adventure; be it for business or creative pursuits like photography and filmmaking.

"Inside almost every roller bag on the market, you’ll find a floppy fabric liner, and under that liner, you’ll find two big honkin’ tubes," said Peak Design Founder & CEO Peter Dering. "A plastic clamshell with big, fat tubes: that’s the easy way to make a roller. We chose the hard way. When we told our factory we wanted to redesign things from the ground up, they told us we were crazy. But, we pushed them and found a better way. The result is a product that is wildly more effective and delightful. Roller Pro has real innovation in it, and I suspect many of its features will become future industry standards".

Above: The Kickstarter video for the Peak Design Roller Pro

Frustrated with subpar offerings that rely on off-the-shelf parts, the Peak Design team aimed to create a case they would want to use. A common complaint about traditional roller bags is poorly constructed handles that waste space and tend to loosen over time. In response, Peak Design has introduced the SlimDrive, a patented carbon fiber handle engineered for maximum strength and minimal footprint, aiming to address these issues.

Most roller bag handles are made from standard telescopic aluminum tubes, which often create large ridges at the bottom of the bag, taking up valuable space. In contrast, the Roller Pro's handle is crafted from single-stage flat carbon fiber tubes, enhancing rigidity and occupying only one-third the space of conventional handles, offering both more volume and improved functionality.

The Roller Pro features a hybrid construction, combining a lightweight shell made from Peak Design's signature VersaShell fabric with the protection of a hard shell case. This design extends to a front pocket for easy access to travel essentials like passports, laptops, and chargers. The main compartment is also expandable, increasing from 34L to 39L to accommodate returning souvenirs.

Another innovative feature, inspired by Peak Design's outdoor bags, is the proprietary Cord Hook Internal Retention System. This system secures contents with adjustable cords that can be tightened for security and retracted when not in use. Additionally, the cord hooks on the exterior of the bag enable the use of Peak Design’s larger ecosystem or support securing tripods.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Not forgetting its roots, the Peak Design Roller Pro not only serves as a well-designed carry-on but can also be transformed into a creative workstation for photographers, videographers, and content creators. Upon the launch of the Roller Pro, Peak Design will introduce a new XL camera cube that fits the bag's entire volume and can hold up to a 400mm lens, providing a convenient travel option for photographers and filmmakers.

Other notable features include an AirTag pocket, a new drawbridge opening mechanism that minimizes the footprint when opening the luggage, and four custom-engineered 60mm wheels.

The Roller Pro also reflects Peak Design's commitment to sustainability, as the fabric shell is made from 100% recycled materials and is Bluesign-approved. Additionally, the entire product is PFAS-free and Climate Label Certified.

The Roller Pro Kickstarter campaign launches today and runs until April 17, 2025, offering backers the opportunity to pre-order with exclusive discounts. The Roller Pro is priced at $599.95 (Approximatley £470 / AU$960), and the new XL Camera Cube at $139.95 (Approximatley £110 / AU$225). Both products are expected to ship to backers in June 2025, with a full release planned for August 2025.

Note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

