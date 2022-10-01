The best Sony FX30 deals in October 2022: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Sony FX30 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Sony FX30 has been the most talked about cinema camera (opens in new tab) by offering outstanding video capabilities for those serious about taking their filmmaking to the next level.

The new Sony FX30 does not replace the existing Sony APS-C mirrorless line-up, but it offers a dramatic step-up in video potential for the range, offering a true cinema camera for this smaller format with immediate and direct access to a broad range of lenses.

Best of all, the FX30 also comes at an APS-C price! Cinema cameras normally come with a substantial price tag, but the FX30 will sell for $1,789 / £2,099 (about AU$3,498) body-only. It will also be available in a kit with an XLR adaptor which itself has a further three mounting holes will sell for $2,198 / £2,499 / AU$4,160. This puts it right in the mix with the best APS-C mirrorless models already out there, notably the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) and X-H2 (opens in new tab).

The Sony FX30 changes everything! Sensor: 20.1MP (26MP stills) back-illuminated APS-C Exmor R CMOS | Image processor: BIONZ XR | Lens mount: Sony E | AF points: 561 phase-detection points | ISO range: 100-32,000, dual base ISO 800/2,500 in S-Log3 | Video: 4K at 120p | Viewfinder: No | LCD: Vari-angle touchscreen | Size: 129.7 x 77.8 x 84.5mm | Weight (body only): 646g body only Cinema camera features and design Cinema Line LUTs and log modes Premium build quality 4K 120p (albeit with a crop) The price! No EVF The 3-inch rear screen feels small IBIS is not very effective

Right now, the Sony FX30 looks like an absolute triumph. Casual vloggers and hybrid stills/video shooters may still prefer a conventional mirrorless camera, but for more ambitious filmmakers who want to extend their post-production skills and opportunities into the cinema camera realm, it looks absolutely perfect. Sony has made a full-on cinema camera at regular mirrorless camera prices.

