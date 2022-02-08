The best Sony A7C deals in February 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Sony A7C deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in October 2020, the Sony A7C has been a sought-after compact mirrorless camera.

Mixing the advantages of a full-frame sensor with an especially sleek and portable design, the Sony A7C offers hybrid recording capabilities with a 24.2MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor with UHD 4K video capabilities, and intelligent AF performance, but with a form factor for all-day, everyday carrying.

Featuring a back-illuminated design, the full-frame 24.2-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor works with Sony's BIONZ X image processor to offer high-resolution stills and video while minimizing noise and improving speed. The sensor structure works with a gapless on-chip lens design and an anti-reflection coating to improve light collection and enhance detail in overall image quality. Also, the copper wiring layer dramatically improves data transmission speed for creating 14-bit, high-resolution stills with a native sensitivity range from ISO 100-51200, which can be further expanded to ISO 50-204800.

(Image credit: Sony)

The best Sony A7C deals Compact and portable with 24MP stills and 4K video

The sensor and processor within the Sony A7C combined enables fast continuous shooting of up to 10 fps at full resolution, for approximately consecutive JPEGs or 115 consecutive RAW files, and with full-time AF/AE when working with either a mechanical shutter or an electronic shutter.



Also, it allows internal UHD 4K video recording with a wide dynamic range using the full width of the full-frame sensor. The BIONZ X processor also works in conjunction with a high-speed front-end LSI to realize faster processing times along with the ability to capture an impressive 15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivity.

Despite the sleek stature of the A7C, it features a 5-stop effective 5-axis SteadyShot image stabilization system that compensates for various types of camera shake encountered during handheld shooting of stills and video. This allows users to confidently use any lens, even adapted lenses, for critical imaging without encountering blur from camera shake.



For long focal lengths, the system will correct for pitch and yaw adjustments. Macro and high-magnification imagery, on the other hand, will benefit from the inclusion of horizontal and vertical shift compensation. All shooting styles will get usage out of the roll compensation and all 5-axes of stabilization will function at all times, even when used with third-party lenses and adapters or lenses with built-in optical stabilization.

The A7C also features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, which offers fast and reliable tethering support and also allows the camera to be charged from the host power source while connected, while multi interface shoe supports working with the optional ECM-B1M Shotgun Microphone or XLR-K3M XLR Adapter Kit, which provide improved, clear audio recording by sending a digital audio signal to the camera, opposed to an analog signal. Both 3.5mm microphone and headphone ports are available for greater audio control while recording.

Along with built-in Wi-Fi enables the A7C to instantly share imagery to mobile devices for direct sharing online to social media, via email, and to cloud storage sites, and offers support for both 2.4 and 5.0 GHz bands and also enables wireless tethered shooting support.

(Image credit: Sony)

