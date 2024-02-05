The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases in 2024

We all know how important our phones are to our daily lives, and because of this, they get put through a lot. The Samsung S24 series handsets are among the best camera phones on the market, making them a substantial investment, and the best way to look after that investment is with the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases available.
There can often be an overwhelming choice of lenses making choosing one more complicated than it ought to be - that's where we come in. We have selected a range of the best Samsung S24 cases to suit all lifestyles and budgets, providing a more relaxed experience.
Phone cases come in all different shapes and sizes, offering different features and levels of protection. At Digital Camera World, we have tested hundreds of phone cases giving us the knowledge to spot the difference between those offering quality and those which don't.
This guide provides a selection of cases that all offer great protection for your phone, but sometimes we require a little more from our cases. From ease-of-life features such as ring holders and kickstands to MagSafe and Qi charging compatibility, there is a lot to consider when choosing a case, and this selection provides an overview and a great starting point for your search.
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases
Best for a small blueprint
This case has been designed to be as close to the look and feel of your phone as possible, the super thin case adds just 1.4mm in thickness! Despite its minute profile, the case still offers protection from light bumps and drops and its raised bevel edges protect from all angles.
Best for sanitization
The Defender series is Otterbox's flagship series offering a robust and rugged exterior that enables protection from shocks, drops, dust, and dirt. Living up to the name Defender, the case also offers a level of antibacterial through antimicrobial technology. The case also offers comfort and grip, and the optional colorways are pleasing to the eye!
Best wallet case
This case from Samsung is the only wallet-type case included on this list as they have become less popular as trends change. However, there is still a call for them, and Samsung offers a modern take with a Smart View window enabling you to check notifications when the case is closed, while still offering screen protection. An internal card slot enables the storage of credit cards, key cards, or even tucking away some cash for emergencies!
Best for simplicity
The Armor Kickstand case provides an all-in-one case and screen protector combo, exceeding military-grade drop protection. Individual camera lens protectors keep the lenses free from dust and scratches, and the shock absorption provides 'next-level toughness'. The addition of a kickstand makes this case tough and versatile!
Best for the everyday
The Limitless 5.0 case is Mous' flagship, offering award-winning design and protection. Airshock technology along with ultra-rigid materials, including a camera bump, protects the phone from impact. Available in several designs, this case is Magsafe-compatible enabling compatibility with a range of accessories. The interior of the case has a microfibre lining, adding further protection to the surface of your Samsung S24.
Best for patterned design
Burga has a great reputation for its stylishly patterned designs, offering a case for every occasion. Gone are the days when you have to sacrifice style for toughness though, as this lens also offers a scratch-resistant surface and shock absorption for the stress we put our phones under during everyday life.
Best for art lovers
CASETiFY offers some cool designs for its flagship impact cases, often collaborating with world-renowned artists. This example is from a collaboration with Keith Harring and features his recognizable signature artworks. The Impact case also offers a great level of protection and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Best for hands-free viewing
This case ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to ease of life features. The built-in kickstand not only enables hands-free video viewing but encircles and protects the camera lenses with its slight protrusion. This case is also compatible with wireless charging and provides a drop protection of 6.6ft! CASETiFY offers a wide selection of design styles for its Impact Ring Stand cases so there is something for everyone!
Best for selfies
If selfies are your thing, you may want to check out this mirror-backed case from CASETiFY, which enables you to use the superior rear camera while checking to make sure you still look the part. Several designs are available with the mirrored back. The stylish designs do not take away from the all-important protection, with 4.9 ft. drop protection.
How do I choose a case?
Choosing the right case can seem like a challenging endeavor, but it's super simple and quite fun! All you need to ask yourself is what you require from the lens. Thinking about your everyday lifestyle and current phone usage, do you require extra protection due to working in challenging environments? Or are you looking to turn your new phone into a statement art piece? The world of phone cases offers a variety of style options and features, so once you know what you need from a lens, choosing one should be easy!
How we test
Testing phone cases is a little trickier than most technological equipment, as its main function is to protect your phone from harm, we don't fancy dropping ours out of the window! Instead, we test the design, functionality, grip, and weight, in essence, the everyday comfort of the case to carry and use. We ask questions such as - is the case too bulky to reach the entirety of the screen? and, is this kickstand strong enough for repetitive use?
We look at the features that the cases offer such as wireless charging capabilities and included screen protectors to determine the level of protection it can offer.
When choosing a case there are many aspects to consider, we test to ensure that we select manufacturers with stellar reputations, and that deliver on their statements. This is important to us here at Digital Camera World, so we only recommend products we would use ourselves.
Phones are a significant investment in the modern age, and ensuring they are safe and secure can provide a much-needed ease of mind. An initial investment in a quality phone case will mean your new phone is safe and secure, most often for the entirety of its lifespan.
