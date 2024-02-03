The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases in 2024

Now you have your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, you'll need to protect your investment with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus phone cases. Our phones are most often with us all day every day and we put them through a lot, therefore it's important to protect them and if called for embellish them with added features and design.
There is no better time to get your hands on the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus case than right now, protecting your new phone from day one.
Phone cases come in all different shapes and sizes, offering different features and levels of protection. At Digital Camera World, we have tested hundreds of phone cases giving us the knowledge to spot the difference between those offering quality and those which don't.
This guide provides a selection of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, that include a variety of features, designs, and protection to suit all lifestyles and budget ranges.
Getting a different Samsung Galaxy S24 model? Please take a look at our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases and the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases.
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases
Best for video-watching
Not only is the CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case robust in offering drop protection of up to 6.6ft, but the ring stand offers hands-free video-watching enjoyment. The stand conveniently encircles the camera lenses and offers adjustability from 0 - 150 degree angle. The case is available in a wide selection of fun designs, meaning that there is an option to fit all.
Best for stealth
This case, as its name suggests, is super thin - adding just 1.4mm to the thickness of the phone! Although extremely lightweight and thin in profile, it also protects from everyday bumps and drops. MagSafe compatible, this case enables wireless charging and magnetic modular add-ons.
Best wallet case
This is direct from Samsung and the only wallet-type case I have included on this list. Its flip cover allows for safe screen protection but still offers usability through a small window located in the top right. This can be used to view the time or any notifications whilst on the move. An internal card slot enables the storage of credit cards, key cards, or even tucking away some cash for emergencies!
Best for sustainability
Show your commitment to sustainability with this case from Otterbox. Specially designed for Samsung phones, this first-of-its-kind case is made from re-grinded materials, offering a grippy yet comfortable texture. Don't be fooled by its ultra-slim profile, this case also has 3X as many drops as military standard, offering protection and peace of mind.
Best for simplicity
The Boost Kickstand case provides versatility in protection and performance, including a substantial drop height and strong kickstand. This case is a simple design, yet provides the user with confidence that their phone is protected. The clear case also enables you to take advantage of Samsung's great phone design and color options.
Best for the everyday
The Limitless 5.0 case is Mous' flagship, offering award-winning design and protection. Airshock technology along with ultra-rigid materials protects the phone from drops and bumps. Available in several designs, this case is Magsafe-compatible enabling compatibility with a range of accessories.
Best for the photographer
CASETiFY offers some cool designs for their impact cases, and as this is Digital Camera World, I'd be remiss to show off this retro camera design. It doesn't just look the part, it also offers a great level of protection from its Ecoshock inner lining and impact resistance. This case is also part of the Re-CASETiFY initiative, partially made from recycled phone cases.
Best for patterned design
This case has both the looks and the performance, as it boasts great shock absorption and scratch resistance whilst looking stylish. The case wraps around the phone providing raised beveled edges to protect both the screen and the rear cameras. Burga offers a wide range of print designs all of which share the same tough body.
Best for selfies
If selfies are your thing, you may want to check out this mirror-backed case from CASETiFY, which enables you to use the superior rear camera while checking to make sure you still look the part. Several designs are available with the mirrored back. The stylish designs do not take away from the all-important protection, with 4.9 ft. drop protection.
How do I choose a case?
There are so many different variations of cases, some offer added features but the main job will be to protect your phone. The first question you need to ask yourself is what do you want from the case? Are you planning on working in tough environments and needing the toughest protection? or are you looking for a statement piece that is easy on the eye? There are no right or wrong answers, but once you know them you can get a better understanding of the case you require.
How we test
Testing phone cases is a little trickier than most technological equipment, as its main function is to protect your phone from harm, we don't fancy dropping ours out of the window! Instead, we test the design, functionality, grip, and weight - the everyday comfort of the case to carry and use. We ask questions like is the case too bulky to reach all of the screen? and is this kickstand strong enough for repetitive use?
In addition, we also look at compatibility for wireless charging and additional modular add-ons.
When choosing a case there are many aspects to consider, we test to make sure that we select manufacturers with stellar reputations, that deliver on advertising statements. This is important to us here at Digital Camera World, which is why we only recommend products that we would use.
Phones are a significant investment in the modern age, and making sure they are safe and secure can provide a much-needed ease of mind. An initial investment in a quality phone case will mean your new phone is safe and secure, most often for the entirety of its lifespan.
Take a look at our case guides for the latest flagship smartphones that boast the most powerful cameras: including the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, plus the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, and not forgetting the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases and best Google Pixel 7cases to protect your device from day one.