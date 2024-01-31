The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases in 2024

If you're looking for the perfect phone case for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, look no further, we've got you covered!
Samsung has just released the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone in the S24 series and there's no better time to get your hands on the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases than right away, ensuring your new phone is protected from day one.
Th best phone cases come in all different shapes and sizes, offering different features and levels of protection. At Digital Camera World, we have tested hundreds of phone cases giving us the knowledge to spot the difference between those offering quality and those which don't.
This guide provides a selection of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, to suit every budget and lifestyle, along with why we think they are great.
Getting a different Samsung Galaxy S24 model? Please take a look at our roundups of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases and the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases, which we will be publishing very soon.
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases
Best for video-watching
The CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case is a 3x military-grade case offering extreme protection from impact drops. But what makes this case stand out from others is the ring stand that encircles the camera lenses, offering hands-free viewing and adjustability from 0 - 150 degree angle. This case is also available in other designs and colorways.
Best for minimalism
This case, as its name suggests, is super thin adding just 1.2mm to the thickness of the phone. Although extremely lightweight and thin in profile, it also safeguards against everyday mishaps and offers MagSafe combability. The beautiful-looking forest green colorway is also exclusive to the S24 Ultra - but there is a black option too, if you prefer.
Best for patterned design
This case has both the looks and the performance, as it boasts great shock absorption and scratch resistance. The case wraps around the phone providing raised bevels protecting the front screen and the 5 rear cameras. Burga offers a wide range of print designs to suit every occasion, all of which share the same tough body.
Best wallet case
This is direct from Samsung and the only wallet-type case included on this list. Its flip cover allows for safe screen protection but still offers usability through a small window located in the top right. This can be used to view the time and notifications whilst on the move. An internal card slot enables the storage of credit cards, key cards, or even tucking away some cash for emergencies!
Best for selfies
Another entry from CASETiFY, this uniquely designed case is part of its mirrored case range offering the perfect selfie opportunity. The mirrored exterior enables the use of the higher-spec rear camera whilst checking you're still looking your best. Raised beveled edges also offer protection from drops, and keep the camera lenses out of harm's way!
Best for photography
Moment cases are used by many to help push the limits of phone photography. Not only is this case MagSafe and Qi-compatible, and has reinforced materials for optimal protection, but it is also compatible with Moment's range of phone lenses. The S24 Ultra's camera is already a monster, but with the addition of a telephoto lens, the gap between smartphone and camera edges even closer.
Best for versatility
Despite its slim profile, this award-winning design features AiroShock protection, protecting from drop and shock damage. In addition, this case features Mous' IntraLock system, enabling mechanical mounting to a host of Mous mounts, such as the IntraLock bike mount. To top it off it is also Magsafe compatible - offering connection and protection!
Best for 360° protection
The Armor Kickstand case provides an all-in-one case and screen protector combo, exceeding military-grade drop protection. Individual camera lens protectors keep the lenses free from dust and scratches, and the shock absorption provides 'next-level toughness'. The addition of a kickstand makes this case both tough and versatile!
Best for action
This case was designed for those who spend time in tough working conditions, such as construction workers, kitchen staff, or the medical industry. The all-in-one case is IP68 waterproof rated, meaning fully submersible up to 6 feet! Precise cut-outs ensure that each port is accessible, including a waterproofed but easy-to-access door for the pen stylus.
How do I choose a case?
Choosing a phone case should be a fun and stress-free experience. First, you have to ask yourself what you need the case to do for you. Are you all about protection requiring scratch and drop resistance? or are you in need of a fashion accessory to show off your new phone? perhaps both? Once you know this you'll have a better understanding of which case best suits your needs.
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not, the perfect case is out there for you.
How we test
There is no easy way to 'test' a phone case, as many of a case's features revolve around its protective qualities, and we aren't keen on taking a hammer to our phones! So instead we base our recommendations on comfort, grip, aesthetics, weight as well as any additional features such as kickstands and ring holders.
Protective qualities are vital in considering a phone case so this is also looked at thoroughly. Manufacturers undertake the stress testing for us, keeping our phones out of harm's way! and we know that manufacturers like to exaggerate from time to time, this is why we only suggest reputable manufacturers, that we often have had personal correspondence with.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables wireless charging or other wireless functions, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We know how important phones are to our everyday lives, they are a lifeline, and the importance of keeping them safe is not lost on us. This is why we vow to only suggest phone cases to our readers that we would use ourselves.
