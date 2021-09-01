The best Fujifilm X-Pro2 deals in September 2021

Scroll down for today's best deals

Now that the Fujifilm X-Pro3 has been released, the price of the X-Pro2 has started to fall - making this retro beauty more of a bargain buy.

With its 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and the latest X Processor Pro engine, the X-Pro2 has a performance to match its gorgeous design. Furthermore, although the original version of this camera only offered Full HD video, it can now shoot 4K video thanks to a firmware update.

Once again the construction is reassuringly robust, thanks to a four-sided magnesium alloy build. A cool and unique feature is its eye-level ‘hybrid’ viewfinder, which means that a traditional optical and 2.3million-dot electronic viewfinder are visible within the same window. As a best-of-both-worlds approach, it’s a very neat trick indeed.

The tactile rangefinder-type layout, whereby controls are large and prominently placed on the top plate, positively encourages manual control and experimentation. The flip side of this is that some familiarization is required; unless, that is, you previously owned the quirky X-Pro1.

Unlike its slightly sluggish forebear, the camera is swift to determine focus on its auto setting and fast to write even the highest resolution 24MP images to the card. Undoubtedly there still are some quirks and limitations, including common complaints like purple fringing cropping up in areas of high contrast, though overall we're very pleased with the level of punchy detail delivered.

Furthermore, thanks to Fujifilm’s Film Simulation modes, which sounds slightly perverse in the digital era, you also get to treat images with a range of styles that mimic popular emulsions, such as the portrait-friendly Astia and the Velvia option that's long been a smash among landscape photographers.

In summation, this X-Pro2's biggest draw is its 24MP APS-C sensor and a processor that's four times faster than the one inside the previous X-Pro1, together with that clever eye-level hybrid viewfinder. It’s a sound choice for enthusiasts who can stretch to the body-only price tag, and very much feels like a camera constructed to stay the course.

Fujifilm X-Pro 2 Key Specs Fast processing and detailed images give the X-Pro2 the professional edge Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.3MP | Lens mount: Fuji X | Screen: 3in fixed screen, 1.62million dots | Max burst speed: 8fps | Max video resolution: 1080p (4K firmware update coming soon) | User level: Enthusiast/Professional Fast autofocus and processor Hybrid viewfinder Fixed screen Hidden ISO settings

