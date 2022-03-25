The best 240Hz monitors: ultra-high refresh rate screens for extreme gaming

We now live in a world where a display with the fastest refresh rate seems like the holy grail of panels. The best 240Hz monitors, in particular, have become the next big thing in PC gaming. With a blazing fast refresh rate of 240Hz, these displays can reduce ghosting, motion blur and latency. As a result, these 240Hz monitors deliver crisper and sharper individual frames and buttery-smooth visuals overall to give you a crisper, more responsive gaming experience.

But is a 240Hz monitor worth it, especially since many still fall in the over-$500 range? That depends on the type of user. Competitive gamers will certainly make the most out of it, as can gamers with a penchant for fast-paced games. It will give them smoother gaming and even a winning edge. Video game designers should also consider investing, especially if they’re developing games meant to run at higher refresh rates 240Hz monitor.

Unfortunately, not all gamers can take full advantage of a 240Hz display. Those who enjoy narrative-driven or adventure games will benefit more from a higher resolution than a higher refresh rate. This 240Hz refresh rate also won’t make a difference when you’re mostly performing daily productivity tasks, streaming videos or creating content like videos and 3D images.

A 240Hz monitor, therefore, isn’t going to be the right choice for everyone. However, if it’s a worthwhile investment for you – whether because you need that high refresh rate or you simply want to future-proof your rig – consider things like panel size, color coverage, and response time. Also, bear in mind that you’re limited to 1080p and 1440p resolution panels at the moment. Samsung did launch what it dubbed is the first 240Hz 4K monitor back at CES 2022, but it isn’t available for purchase just yet.

To help you choose, we scoured the monitor marketplace for the best 240Hz monitors for every user, need, and budget. Here are our top picks.

The best 240Hz monitors in 2022

(Image credit: Dell)

1: Alienware AW2721D Best 240Hz monitor for video editing, photography and graphics design Specifications Size: 27 inches Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 1ms Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: DCI-P3 98% HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600 Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + High 1440p resolution + Vivid colors great for gaming + P3 coverage great for content creators Reasons to avoid - Not cheap - Average contrast ratio - Missing USB-C connectivity

The Alienware AW2721D is a wise choice all-around, whether you’re a gamer or content creator, due to its good balance of features, performance and price point. For a sub-$700/£700 price of entry, you’re getting that 240Hz goodness with a 1440p resolution, DisplayHDR 600 and Nvidia G-Sync technology. However, it’s the 98% DCI-P3 color gamut and 450 nits of typical brightness that content creators will appreciate the most here. If you’re a video editor, photographer, colorist, or graphic designer who relies on the DCI-P3 color space, this is the best 240Hz monitor. It isn’t a budget option, but it sits at that mid-range price point, making it more accessible.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2: Samsung Odyssey G7 Best 240Hz monitor for streaming and video game design Specifications Size: 32 inches Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 1ms Contrast ratio: 2,500:1 Color support: 125% sRGB, DCI-P3 95% HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large 32-inch panel size + G-Sync and FreeSync for gamers + Great color coverage for designers Reasons to avoid - Not expensive, but not cheap either - Needs some calibration before use

Another mid-range contender in the 240Hz monitor market is the much-lauded Samsung Odyssey G. It skills go beyond delivering a fantastic (and speedy) gaming performance with its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync and FreeSync built-in. This 240Hz monitor, which boasts a luxurious design, also comes with 125% sRGB color gamut, which should be more than sufficient for video game designers and game streamers looking to color correct their content. Of course, everyone benefits from that above-average contrast ratio of 2,500:1, which should help preserve more details in those areas in games where there are bright highlights and very dark shadows.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3: Samsung C27RG5 Best 240Hz monitor for the budget-conscious Specifications Size: 27 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 4ms Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 Color support: 72% NTSC 1976 HDR: none Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Amazon View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Great contrast and color accuracy + Fast for competitive gaming + A terrific option for tighter budgets Reasons to avoid - Not the most ergonomic monitor - 4ms response time relatively slow

Priced at under $400 in the US and below £300 in the UK, the 24-inch Samsung C27RG5 is an excellent option for budget-minded gamers looking to up their monitor’s refresh rate game. It’s an older VA panel and tops at 1080p resolution, but it won’t look dated, especially if speed is more important than high resolution. The contrast ratio is great at 3,000:1, so even though there is HDR support, you’re still getting a lot of details in the brightest and darkest areas of the latest PC games you’re tackling. Plus, it comes with Nvidia G-Sync for a smoother experience and a 1500R curvature for a deeper immersion. We wouldn’t use this for any creative professional work, but it’s great for gaming.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best ultrawide monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate Specifications Size: 49 inches Resolution: 5120 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 32:9 Response time: 1ms Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1 Color support: sRGB 125%, Adobe RGB 92%, DCI-P3 95% HDR: Quantum HDR2000 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Samsung Reasons to buy + Impressive contrast ratio & HDR + Super color coverage + Massive screen width + Excellent performance with a beefy PC Reasons to avoid - Extremely expensive - Huge width not for everyone - Requires a powerful PC

If you want a monitor that’s an absolute behemoth in size and features, the Samsung Odyssey Neo N9 is the dream. There’s a lot to love here – it’s 125% sRGB, 92% Adobe RGB and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage, Quantum HDR2000, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1000R curvature make it a magnificent beast. Its 49-inch panel and 32:9 ultrawide ratio give you massive screen real estate to play video games, create content, and multitask. Of course, it comes with a behemoth price tag as well: over $1,500 is nothing to joke about. But, if you’ve got the funds, this is well worth the splurge.

(Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus TUF Gaming VG259QM Best small-screen 240Hz monitor for esports and gaming Specifications Size: 24.5 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 1ms Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 99% sRGB HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at BHPhoto View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Adaptive-Sync and Asus’ ELMB can run simultaneously + Great built quality for the money + Nice features at this price point Reasons to avoid - HDR doesn’t make a big difference

A few great features make the Asus TUF Gaming VG259QM a terrific 240Hz monitor for gaming. It’s affordable with 99% sRGB color gamut, 1ms response time, 400 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 400. Competitive gamers, however, will appreciate the fact that it comes with Adaptive-Sync and Asus’ ELMB and Extreme Low Motion Blur technology, which it can run simultaneously to minimize ghosting and tearing considerably. The result: smooth, sharp and clean visuals that give you an edge over your opponents, whether you’re gaming competitively or playing with friends. If you want an affordable 240Hz monitor for competitive gaming, this is a game-changer.

(Image credit: Dell)

6. Alienware AW2521HFL Great 240Hz monitor for small spaces Specifications Size: 25 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 1ms Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: sRGB 99% HDR: none Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Dell Reasons to buy + Gorgeous Alienware design + RGB lighting + Budget price on an IPS 240Hz panel + Great, vivid color coverage Reasons to avoid - Contrast ratio is nothing special

Another budget 240Hz monitor is the Alienware AW2521HFL, which is a great option if you’re looking for an IPS panel that offers viewing angles and color representation superior to a VA panel. Of course, being another budget option for gamers, this one is limited to 1080p. But its 99% sRGB color gamut and a 400-nit brightness mean you’re getting vivid colors in its 25-inch panel. It also comes with a few extras, including a USB hub with four USB downstream ports and that stunning Alienware design. Its smaller panel also means it’s a great option for folks with a smaller gaming setup.

