Prices on printers get slashed on Prime Day - we pick the best deals for you

Prime Day is here and we have been keeping our eye out for the best prime day printer deals that are available in the US, and in the UK. One thing we have learned from previous Amazon sales, is there are often great deals on printers to suit all needs and budgets.

We are already finding great offers from Canon, HP, Epson, and others as the deals keep rolling in...We will keep looking, and updating this page through the 48 hours of the sale (which ends midnight on Wednesday). In the meantime, here are the best printer deals that we have found so far…

US: Best Printer deals

Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was $159.99 |now $64.99

Save $95 A compact all-in-one printer that is perfect for fitting into a small space. With wireless connectivity and easy setup, you can start printing almost as soon as it's out of the box. A 2-way paper feeder means it can hold plain and photo paper at the same time for added versatility

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer | was $699.99 |now $599.99

Save $100 Print, scan and copy with this professional, fast high-quality printer. Wireless connectivity means you can print from any device with ease making it perfect for small businesses

HP Color LaserJet Pro M182nw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer | was $429 |now $329

Save $100 A high-quality professional printer capable of printing up to 17 pages per minute. Features such as wireless connectivity, built-in security and the ability to print, scan and copy documents make it perfect for a small office team - especially at this price!

Canon imageCLASS MF269dw II laser printer | was $239.14 |now $149.99

Save $90 Print, scan, copy and fax with this affordable 4-in-1 printer from Canon. Compatible with Alex so you can easily re-order inks and toner plus wireless connectivity means you can print from a laptop, mobile or tablet.

Epson SureColor P900 17" Photo Printer|was $1249| now $1095

SAVE $253.04 at Amazon Save on this professional color inkjet photo printer from Epson. Print in amazing quality with deep blacks and an expressive wide color gamut. With prints up to 17" x 22" with a resolution of 5760 x 1440. What's more, this printer has a color screen and WiFi for maximum control and ease of use.

Canon SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer | was $139.99 |now $97.99

Save $43 Launched in 2022, this is Canon's latest mini dye-sub printer - that creates 6x4in high-quality prints using an ink-free printing process. It's a fantastic mobile printing solution; it is mains-powered out of the box, but you get an opitional rechargeable battery for use on location. Available in black or white.

UK: Best Printer deals

Canon Pixma TS3150 All-in-One Inkjet Printer| was £49.99 |now £39.99

SAVE £10 on this Canon Pixma printer that is perfect for the home office, making your work-from-home setup complete. While this might not be the best saving, it's certainly cheap enough to pick up for any office environment.

Canon Zoemini 2 Printing Kit| was £129.99 |now £69.99

SAVE £60 Print memories and share them instantly with this great zinc portable printer that lets you make amazing print from your phone pictures to put n your memory wall in an instant.

Canon Maxify GX5050 MegaTank| was £383.99 |now £299.99

SAVE £84 the megatank refillable ink system on Canon this printer is perfect for photographers and designers that often print there work for clients or as gifts.

Canon SELPHY Square QX10 (Black or white) | Was £139.99 | Now £69

SAVE £70.99 The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 is one of the easiest and quickest ways to print small square photos directly from your phone for instantly sharing with friends and family, journaling, or displaying memories. You can print wirelessly using WiFi and the Canon app, and with Canon's Dye Sublimation Printing, you get rich and vibrant prints to treasure.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year. The annual two-day deals event is for Prime members only and is usually held in July. It features some of the best-ever deals on the retailer's own products and services, such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo devices, Audible, and more.

Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. Designed to encourage people to spend outside of the October-December holiday season, the online retailer says its only goal was to "offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday".

Since then, it's ballooned into one of the biggest sales in the global retail calendar, with many other large retailers launching promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audience around Prime Day - and particularly so in the US.

There was also the opt-in charity donation service called Amazon Smile that funnelled some of your spending on Prime Day deals to charitable causes. Unfortunately, Amazon shut down this program in Febrayr so it won't be possible to set it up in 2023.

