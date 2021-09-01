The best Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 / FZ2000 deals in September 2021

Looking for a Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 / FZ2000 deal? We’ve searched all the major retailers for the best camera deals, so you can be sure that you’re getting most competitive price for your new Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 / FZ2000 right here. Scroll down for today’s best deals…

The best Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 / FZ2000 deals With a large sensor and a huge zoom, the FZ2500 marries quality with convenience Type: Compact | Sensor: 1in type | Megapixels: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-480mm f/2.8-4.5 | Autofocus: 49-area system with DFD | Viewfinder: Electronic, 2.36million dots | Screen type: 3in vari-angle touchscreen LCD, 1.04million dots | Max burst speed: 12fps (30fps at reduced resolution) | Movies: 4K | User level: Enthusiast Excellent image quality Strong video specifications Basic LCD specs No weather sealing

Superzoom cameras boast lenses with huge focal ranges, which makes carrying a bunch of separate optics unnecessary.

The Panasonic's FZ2500 (also known as the Panasonic FZ2000) features a 20x optical zoom that gives an equivalent focal length of 24-480mm in 35mm terms. This means you can capture everything from wide-angle landscapes to wildlife in the distance. The fact that it's combined with a maximum aperture range of f/2.8-4.5 also helps in low light and when trying to isolate subjects from their surroundings.

But what makes this superzoom camera better than many of its rivals is that it is based around an especially large 1-inch sensor. This gives the FZ2000 appreciably better image quality with more detail and less image noise than cameras which may boast a lot more zoom, but can only do so by using a far smaller image sensor.

Along with the zoom and relatively big sensor, the Panasonic FZ2000 has plenty to offer for both stills and video shooters. The Post Focus mode, for example, can be used to establish a focus point after the image has been taken, while the Focus stacking mode merges together multiple images to create a single frame with front-to-back sharpness.

You can capture ultra high-quality 4K video footage at 30p or Full HD up to 120fps, which can be used to create dramatic slow motion sequences. Budding videographers will be pleased to hear there are also ports for headphones and an external mic, so you can capture enhanced audio for your movies, and you can even extract 8MP images from 4K video footage.

The 3in, free-angle touch screen also makes it easy to set up awkward compositions, and this even flips all the way around to face the front, so it's great for capturing selfies. If you're used to using DSLRs, though, you may prefer lining up shots using the 2.36million-dot EVF.

Built-in Wi-Fi enables photographers to easily transfer images to their smart device and upload them to the internet while on the move. There’s only one SDHC/SDXC card slot on this camera, however, and battery life is pretty average at around 350 frame per charge, so you might want to either buy another battery or stash a powerbank in your kit bag.

Overall, this is an impressive camera that shows just how far bridge cameras have advanced over the past few generations - it's a great choice when you’re travelling.

