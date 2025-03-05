Nikon P1100 price & availability: Where to order it right now

Are you looking forward to shooting at staggering distances with a 125x optical zoom from Nikon Coolpix P1100?



Well you've come to the right place as this page is dedicated to finding you the latest prices and availability for this powerhouse bridge camera.

Where to order

This powerful camera is equipped with a 16MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor and features a built-in Nikkor lens with a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 24-3000mm.



For even greater reach, Nikon's 250x Dynamic Fine digital zoom extends the focal length to an incredible 6000mm. Despite these extreme zoom capabilities, the camera maintains sharpness and stability with Nikon's Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction, which provides four stops of optical image stabilization—ensuring that telephoto shots remain crisp and handheld shooting experiences minimal camera shake.



On the back of the camera, a 3.2" vari-angle, 921k-dot LCD monitor and an eye-level 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder offer versatile composition options and a clear view of your subject. The P1100 is also capable of recording 4K UHD video at 30 fps, and for enhanced audio capture, it supports an external microphone via a 3.5mm connector. The backside-illuminated sensor delivers detailed images across a sensitivity range of ISO 100-6400 and now allows shooting in RAW (.NRW) format, offering greater post-processing flexibility.



The P1100’s impressive 24-3000mm (35mm equivalent) focal range ensures that few, if any, subjects are out of reach. When additional magnification is needed, Dynamic Fine digital zoom doubles the maximum focal length to a staggering 6000mm. Nikon’s Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction plays a crucial role in stabilizing shots at these extreme focal lengths, minimizing blur and improving handheld usability.



A variety of shooting modes make capturing different scenarios easier than ever. The P1100 includes modes for nightscapes, light trails, star trails, and the newly introduced fireworks show mode. The popular Moon Mode is perfect for photographing Earth's closest neighbor, while Bird Mode optimizes settings for capturing vibrant and fast-moving avian subjects. These specialized modes are easily accessible via the mode dial, ensuring quick selection for any shooting situation.

(Image credit: Nikon)

For added control, the COOLPIX P1100 features a front control ring that allows adjustments to focus, exposure, white balance, and ISO directly from the lens barrel.



Also located on the barrel is a zoom toggle and a dedicated Snapback button, which quickly zooms out if you lose sight of your subject at long focal lengths.



Releasing the button instantly returns the focal length to its previous position, making it easier to track moving subjects and maintain precise framing.