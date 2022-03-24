The best Nikon Coolpix W150 deals in March 2022

Looking for the best Nikon Coolpix W150 deals? Look no further! This is a low-cost waterproof / underwater camera designed to be affordable and simple to use for beginners and families.

It’s a refresh of the W100 model with few substantial differences, but some pretty eye-catching color schemes – and like a junior version of the Nikon Coolpix W300 that's currently in our best waterproof cameras buying guide.

Underwater point and shoot cameras are great for family pool parties, vacations or just general use. The Coolpix W150 can be used down to a depth of 10m, but it’s also shockproof and can withstand a drop of up to 1.8m. It’s freezeproof down to 14°C / -10°C degrees and it's shock- and dust-proof, too.

Inside its got the same 13.2MP 1/3.1-inch sensor as the Coolpix W100 and the same 3x optical zoom lens on the front. Round the back, there’s a large, anti-reflective LCD screen designed for visibility underwater, and there’s a new Underwater Face Framing mode which takes up to four pictures each time it sees a face.

The small sensor and simple point and shoot operation mean this is a camera for casual use rather than expert photographers, but Nikon has tried to increase the fun value with a ‘Fun Variety menu’ with interactive features. It's also available in a wide range of colors and designs, including a very fetching pink version that's set to be a strong candidate for our best pink camera guide (which is a real thing!).

You wouldn’t expect 4K video at this price, but the Coolpix W150 can shoot full HD 1080p video at up to 30fps, with stereo sound. The new Nikon Coolpix W150 is also compatible with Nikon’s SnapBridge wireless connectivity system, via free Android and iOS SnapBridge apps.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nikon) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Nikon) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Nikon) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Nikon)

The best Nikon Coolpix W150 deals A waterproof wonder that won't break the bank Specifications Sensor: 13.2MP 1/3.1-inch CMOS Focal length: 30-90mm f/3.3-5.9 (35mm equivalent) AF system: Contrast-detection ISO range: 125-600 Stabilization: Electronic VR for stills and movies Video: 1080p 30p LCD: 2.7-inch, 230k-dot, TFT Size: 109.5 x 67.0 x 38.0 mm Weight (body only): 177g Today's Best Deals View at Adorama View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Waterproof, dustproof, shockproof + 3x optical zoom, 6x electronic + Colorful body options Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - Only contrast AF

"Family holiday? A weekend with friends? Say hello to the waterproof Coopix that’s built to go anywhere! This compact adventure camera is so easy to use, anyone can capture superb photos and videos with it. Plus, it’s tough as a coconut and comes in five awesome colors. From beach days to city adventures. From diving excursions to ski trips and desert jeep rides, this compact adventure camera is ready to go. Enjoy true point-and-shoot ease from the Coolpix that can handle a drop or two, excels in the cold, and just loves a pool party."

