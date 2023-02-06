LEGO photographer Minifigures: the best LEGO figures with cameras

The best LEGO Minifigures with cameras are more detailed and varied than you might otherwise imagine. LEGO is one of the most popular childrens’ toys in the world, so it’s likely you have plenty of memories piecing together the distinctive, colorful bricks from your childhood. But if you haven’t taken much notice of LEGO in recent years, you’ll find that it’s changed. A lot.

Simplistic yellow Minifigures and limited color palettes are a thing of the past. LEGO bricks are now available in a glut of different shapes, sizes, and colors, and some boast some rather exquisite printing too. It’s not surprising then that the Billund-based brick builders have been targeting nostalgia-infused big kids in recent years, with their range of 18+ sets, as well as pushing the envelope with more details and themes than ever before.

As such, photographers are now a regular fixture in LEGO sets, but far from being just a standard Minifigure with a generic camera, they come ready to tackle a variety of photography genres and are even armed with different types of lenses. The fun doesn’t stop there, because LEGO sets of all flavors can make fantastic subjects for toy photographers or anyone wanting to test out the best macro lenses (opens in new tab). In fact, LEGO recently released LEGO In Focus, a brand new toy photography coffee-table book (opens in new tab), dedicated to the very best brick-based images.

Some photography-themed Minifigures are available standalone, while others have to be acquired as part of a larger LEGO set. Below we’ve compiled a huge list of Minifigure photographers to suit a variety of genres and budgets to help you find the perfect cutesy figure for your desk or a thoughtful gift for a photographer friend.

The best LEGO Minifigures with cameras

(Image credit: LEGO)

1: LEGO Ideas: A-Frame Cabin (21338) Specifications Series: LEGO Ideas Includes: Cabin, 4x Minifigures (incl. camera) Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at LEGO (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Red ring on the lens is a great detail + It's a beautiful-looking LEGO set + Lots of toy photography potential Reasons to avoid - An expensive set if you're only interested in the Minifigure

The latest addition to LEGO’s fan-designed Ideas theme is this wholesome-looking A-Frame Cabin (21338). And as you’d imagine, the idyllic getaway accommodation is bursting with relaxing activities such as acoustic guitar playing, hiking, wildlife watching, writing and of course, photography.

But this LEGO camera features a neat little detail we haven’t seen the Billund-based brick builders implement before. A red 1 x 1 stud has been added to the lens, giving the camera a distinctive red ring, not unlike those featured on the best Canon lenses (opens in new tab). And that little Minifigure will be needing that top-notch optic, because the A-Frame Cabin itself is a glorious-looking build, with beautiful autumnal trees and one of the most detailed building interiors LEGO has ever created.

(Image credit: LEGO)

2: LEGO City: Nature Photographer Specifications Series: LEGO City Includes: Figure, camera, shoulder bag Recommended age: 5+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + We like the inclusion of a longer lens + Shoulder bag is a nice touch Reasons to avoid - The flash is an unusual choice for conventional wildlife photography - You need to buy the original set to get the accompanying bald eagle

The Nature Photographer was originally included in LEGO’s People Pack - Outdoor Adventures (60202), which also includes a bald eagle for her to photograph, but the Minifigure can also be found separately. LEGO’s standard camera body is used here, but a 1 x 2 tile and 1 x 1 slope has been positioned between the body and lens to create a convincing-looking flashgun. The pouch is a nice detail too, which doubles nicely as an, admittedly not to scale, camera sling bag.

(Image credit: LEGO)

3: LEGO Creator Expert: Assembly Square (10255) Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Series: LEGO Creator Expert Includes: Assembly Square, 8x Minifigures (incl. photographer with large-format camera, tripod and flash) Recommended age: 16+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Our favorite photography themed LEGO Minifigure + More unique than anything else on this list + Assembly Square is one of the best LEGO sets ever made Reasons to avoid - Only sold as part of a 4000+ piece set

LEGO’s modular buildings largely comprise real-world-inspired buildings and are a hit with adult collectors. Assembly Square is the crown jewel in the modular sets currently available and features over 4000 pieces and three buildings, with rooms including a dance studio, bakery, dentist and a retro photo studio.

The photo studio contains a surprisingly detailed large-format camera, where roughly 20 bricks have been used to represent components such as the bellows, lens, flash, film plane and even a tripod. This of course comes with a suitably creative-looking photographer, who sports a big moustache and beret. The studio also contains an equally well-detailed white backdrop, with just enough room to place a Minifigure sitter.

(Image credit: LEGO)

4: LEGO Minifigures: Wildlife photographer (71013) Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Series: LEGO Minifigures (Series 16) Includes: Photographer Minifigure, camera and penguin Recommended age: 5+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable standalone Minifigure + The penguin is a nice touch Reasons to avoid - It's a shame it didn't come with a long, wildlife-friendly lens

This charming little Minifigure was released in series 16 of the popular LEGO Minifigures range. These figures are typically sold in sealed mystery bags, so you never know quite what you’re getting. And indeed, in this series you could have landed yourself a variety of Minifigures including the Boxing Champ, Scallywag Pirate and Dog Show Winner. However, the one we were champing at the bit to unwrap was the Wildlife Photographer. This winter-expedition-clad figure comes with a DSLR and a little penguin to photograph. It’s just a shame she didn’t come with a longer lens, but if you have a few spare bricks laying around, you could easily make one.

(Image credit: LEGO)

5: LEGO Spider-Man: Daily Bugle (76178) Specifications Series: LEGO Spider-Man Includes: The Daily Bugle, 25x Minifigures (incl. Peter Parker and his camera) Recommended age: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at LEGO (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A rather incredible-looking modular building + It's huge, but tall, so it doesn't take up too much space + Plenty of toy photography potential Reasons to avoid - Hardly the most affordable way to get your hands on a Peter Parker Minifigure

Everyone knows friendly neighbourhood photographer Peter Parker (AKA Spider-Man) works at the Daily Bugle. And LEGO has recreated the rag’s high-rise offices in this ginormous set (76178). On one of the floors you’ll find Peter’s office, complete with the trusty camera he uses for all those Spidey selfies.

With 3772 pieces and no fewer than 25 Minifigures including Mysterio, Carnage, Daredevil and J Jonah Jameson, you won’t be surprised to hear that this is one of the largest Marvel-themed LEGO sets ever produced. So, once you’ve finished trying to work out what make and model LEGO based Peter’s teeny camera on, there’s plenty more fun to be had. And if you’re into toy photography, this modular building would make a fantastic diorama for cinematic LEGO close-ups.

(Image credit: LEGO)

6: LEGO Star Wars: Yoda's Galaxy Atlas (5006853) Specifications Series: LEGO Star Wars Includes: 48-page book, Yoda figure, camera Recommended age: 6+ Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + It's Yoda! + There's no other Minifigure like this on the list Reasons to avoid - Doesn't include a lightsaber

Quirky this little figure is… and it comes bundled with DK’s LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Galaxy Atlas. The child-friendly hardback book takes readers on a tour of 25 planets from the Star Wars galaxy, with Jedi Master Yoda serving as a guide. As you’d expect, he comes with a map, so he knows where he’s going, a backpack for provisions and his trademark cane. However, we know the first item we’d pack if we were invited on a tour of the galaxy, the best travel camera (opens in new tab), but Yoda’s little LEGO camera will have to do for now. “Hard to see, the dark side is,” nope, you just need to bump up your ISO…

(Image credit: LEGO)

7: LEGO City: Deep Sea Scuba Diver Minifigure with Camera Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Series: LEGO City Minifigure Includes: Diver, camera, seaweed, crab Recommended age: 5+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Mini diorama is a welcome addition + Underwater camera looks the part Reasons to avoid - Not as detailed as other Minifigures on this list

If you’re looking for a figure to stand on your desk and don’t want to shell out on the LEGO Diving Yacht (above), this standalone Minifigure set is a great alternative. Inside you’ll find enough pieces to construct a diver, complete with an underwater camera, as well as a small underwater scenic build and crab for him to photograph.

(Image credit: LEGO)

8: LEGO Monkie Kid: The Heavenly Realms (80039) Specifications Series: LEGO Monkie Kid Includes: The Heavenly Realms playset, 8x Minifigures (incl. Monkie Kid, selfie stick and smartphone) Recommended age: 10+ Today's Best Deals View at LEGO (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful-looking set + Selfie stick and smartphone provides something different from the usual DSLR/mirrorless camera Reasons to avoid - Probably not the figure for serious photographers

LEGO’s Monkie Kid theme is inspired by the 16th-century Chinese legend Journey to the West. And this magnificent 2,433-piece set is oozing with creativity thanks to its beautiful gold and white color palette and intricate LEGO-brick designs.

Among the eight Minifigures is the Monkie Kid himself, complete with a selfie stick and smartphone. No doubt to appeal to the set’s 10+ age rating – you won’t find DSLR dinosaurs here! The size and attractive color palette of this large set make it another contender for a great toy photography diorama.

(Image credit: LEGO)

9: LEGO City: Diving Yacht (60221) Specifications Series: LEGO City Includes: Diving yacht, 2x Minifigures (incl. camera) Recommended age: 5+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes a sword fish, crab and fish for your photographer to photograph + The diving Minifigures look really authentic Reasons to avoid - Not the best set for display purposes

The LEGO Diving Yacht (60221) features two diver Minifigures, one being a female underwater photographer. We like how LEGO has gone for a vibrant green-colored body, since colorful underwater housings aren’t uncommon. You also get a fish, swordfish and crab for her to photograph as well as a diving yacht. The set contains just 148 pieces, so it won’t take long to build and since it’s a LEGO City set with a 5+ age rating, young photographers can enjoy putting it together too.

(Image credit: LEGO)

10: LEGO City: Arctic Exploration Team (60191) Specifications Series: LEGO City Includes: 70 pieces, including snowmobile with trailer and driver, photographer with camera, husky and kennel, figure with circular saw Recommended age: 5-12 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + The snowshoes and trapper hat make this a really cool-looking photographer Minifigure + Snowmobile and husky are nice additions Reasons to avoid - The photographer does seem slightly out of place, with nothing particular to photograph - Not a great set for display

The LEGO City Arctic Expedition Arctic Exploration Team is a fun little set and contains an Arctic explorer Minifigure, complete with a trapper hat and snowshoes. Beyond that, you get a surprising amount for your 70 pieces, with a snowmobile and trailer, a little Arctic scenery build, a husky and two additional Minifigures. Just remember to tell that photographer Minifigure to dial in a little positive exposure compensation, so as not to end up with photos of grey snow.

(Image credit: LEGO)

11: Holiday Maker Photographer Specifications Series: Standalone figure Includes: Figure, camera and tripod Recommended age: 5+ Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A great gift for travel photographers + Would look nice alongside a framed holiday photo Reasons to avoid - The tripod has four legs...

If you’re just looking for a cool-looking figure to display alongside a few framed holiday snaps then this Holiday Maker Photographer is a really nice accompaniment. This little figure features a smaller, travel-friendly camera and a rather curious four-legged travel tripod for sunny selfies. She also looks the part, clad in a vibrant, beach-themed shirt.

(Image credit: LEGO)

12: LEGO Friends: Emma's Photo Studio Specifications Series: LEGO Friends Includes: 96 pieces including camera on studio stand, studio flash light with brollie, dressing table, inkjet printer Recommended age: 5-12 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lots of cool pieces that are useful for MOCs + You get to build a LEGO photo studio Reasons to avoid - LEGO Friends may not appeal to most photographers

LEGO Friends is definitely targeted towards children. However, if you’re intent on building your own LEGO photo studio, Emma's Photo Studio contains plenty of useful bricks you could poach for your own creations. You’ll find a studio backdrop with lighting and a neat, standalone light with studio umbrella build. Obviously, there’s a camera and while a tripod would have been preferred, the stand would make a good monopod for a sports or wildlife photographer Minifigure. And if that wasn’t enough, you get a photo printer to boot. Not bad for only 96 pieces.

(Image credit: LEGO)

13: LEGO City: Holiday Camper Van (60283) Specifications Series: LEGO City Includes: 190 pieces including camera, campervan, camping stove, and a man, woman and baby Minifigures Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value + Will appeal to avid campers Reasons to avoid - A DSLR/mirrorless with lens would have been better than the green compact camera

If you’re a photography enthusiast who also happens to enjoy camping, then this set is worth checking out. It contains 190 pieces, mostly used to build an accurate-looking campervan, which even boasts a miniature interior and sleeping quarters. The set of course comes with a camera, as well as camping provisions, the perfect start to a landscape photography adventure!

Other photography and film-themed LEGO sets

(Image credit: LEGO)

14: LEGO Vintage Camera (5006911) Specifications Series: Promotional Includes: A LEGO camera build, with insertable roll of film Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A really good-looking LEGO rendition of a vintage camera + You can actually insert the film! + Even if you don't like LEGO, this is a classy little ornament Reasons to avoid - It's a shame it's not life size!

If you’re looking for a faithful LEGO rendition of a retro film camera then the Vintage Camera comes highly recommended. This little set only comprises 179 pieces and isn’t to scale, but it’s pretty incredible how good looking it is considering the simplistic build. Its most endearing quality is the fact that the back opens up to reveal a film compartment that can actually house the LEGO roll of film. The set was originally a gift with purchase for LEGO VIP members, but can still be found online. And if you’re into creating your own MOCs, it’s a great base for further expansions, since you could build your own collection of lenses too.

(Image credit: LEGO)

15: LEGO Classic: Large Creative Brick Box (10698) Specifications Series: LEGO Classic Includes: 790 pieces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Even if you build the camera you'll still have loads of additional bricks + You could try building your own camera Reasons to avoid - Colorful pieces won't be quite as useful as the limited grey and black pieces for camera-themed builds

It makes sense that a photography or videography creative would want to ditch the instructions and make their own imaging-themed LEGO sets and you can do just that with the LEGO Large Creative Brick Box. This box comes with 790 LEGO bricks in all manner of sizes and colors, and can be used to make your own creations or mini builds such as a castle, frog, house and a fine-looking camera. Specifically, the LEGO designers have made a neat, retro 35mm film camera, with a nifty fifty and a pop-up flash. But we reckon it could be easily modified to look like any one of the best film cameras (opens in new tab), especially if you have a few extra bricks laying around.

(Image credit: LEGO)

16: LEGO Icons: The Friends Apartments (10292) Specifications Series: LEGO Icons Includes: Two apartments, 7x Minifigures, studio rigging and lights Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at LEGO (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Everyone loves Friends! + Studio rigging and lighting is a nice touch + A great set for stop-motion movies Reasons to avoid - It's a shame it doesn't come with a camera crew

LEGO has released a number of sitcom-themed sets in recent years from hit TV-comedies including Seinfeld, The Office and The Big Bang Theory, but our favourite set is the Friends Apartments. The set features both Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica’s apartment, which join together with the hallway in the middle to create one cohesive set.

But this isn’t just a LEGO representation of the iconic apartments, it’s actually a representation of the television set itself, complete with stage rigging and lighting, with diddy little barn doors! Sadly, there aren’t any camera operator Minifigures, but you could always snag a couple elsewhere.

The set includes all six main characters, as well as our favorite character, Janice (Oh – my – Gawd!). Throw in a few props such as the Chick and the Duck and Joey and Chandler’s recliners, allowing you to create various iconic moments from the show, perfect for toy photographers!

(Image credit: LEGO)

17: LEGO Friends: Pop Star Recording Studio (41103) Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Series: LEGO Friends Includes: 172 pieces including TV studio camera on dolly and autocue Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 96-piece set + Lots of interesting pieces for MOCs Reasons to avoid - Not the best set for display

Okay, so the photography/videography link is a little tenuous, but this is another LEGO Friends set that delivers some pretty unique pieces that could be used to bolster a custom photo studio or film-set build. The video camera is a highlight, but the mixing desk control panels and speakers could be put to good use too. Overall, the set contains 172 pieces and you’ll also end up with some vibrantly-colored bricks for your bits box.

