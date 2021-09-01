The best DJI Mini 2 deals in September 2021

There are loads of great DJI Mini 2 deals around at the moment, if you know where to look. Fortunately for you, we do. We've searched high and low, and are pleased to present the best DJI Mini 2 deals for you below. The Mini 2 is an excellent drone for hobbyists and beginners alike. So, if you fancy getting into aerial photography, don't miss out on these cool offers to get your hands on one of the most popular quadcopter camera drones on the market today...

We regularly update the deals and our findings on this page, so if you're not ready to buy a drone just yet, you could always bookmark this page and check it out later, meaning you won't miss out on a deal that suits you.

The DJI Mini 2 is an incredible drone capable of capturing 4K/30p and 1080/60p video (100 Mbps bit rate). The DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. It has some great motors that are easy to control. With front, downward and rear-facing distance sensors, this drone is even capable of identifying obstacles and it doesn't just warn the pilot, but it also plots a course to avoid obstacles.

Unlike the Mavic Mini that came before it, the DJI Mini has zoom capabilities: 2X @ 4K, 2X @ 2.7K, 4X @ 1080p, and thanks to the full three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilizer results are crisp and clear. This is a great entry-level drone, but has everything you might need if you're a seasoned ariel photographer too. It's so compact and light, that you can take it out and about with you with ease: so everywhere becomes a potential photoshoot playground.

The camera has a 24mm (equiv.) fixed-aperture f2.8 lens with an 83º FOV, and an ISO range of 100-3200. And there's also the ability to capture Raw images in addition to JPEG. A useful feature that seasoned photographers will also appreciate is the Auto Exposure Bracketing (AEB): the Mini 2 can take up three shots, one underexposed, one normal, and one overexposed – great for post-processing.

Just scroll down to see the best DJI Mini 2 deals we've got lined up for you.

DJI Mini 2 specifications Entry-level, highly portable drone that is an excellent for hobbyists and beginners Weight: 249g | Dimensions (folded): 138×81×58mm | Dimensions (unfolded): 159×203×56 mm | Dimensions (unfolded with propellers): : 245×289×56 mm | Sensor: 1/2.3in CMOS | Camera resolution: 12MP | Maximum aperture: ƒ/2.8 | EFL: 24mm | Field of View: 83˚ | Shutter: Electronic, 4-1/8000 s | Video Resolution: 4K: 3840×2160 @ 24/25/30fps | Color: 8-bit | Gimbal: 3-axis | Battery life: 23 minutes | Max Range: 2km / 1.25mi) | Max flight: 34 mins | Storage: 8Gb + MicroSD | Collision sensors: Front/Back/Downward | Max Speed: 72kph / 44.7mph Beginner friendly, powerful and lightweight drone Impressive 3-axis gimbal Up to 31 minutes flight time Intelligent flight modes and Quickshot Doesn't automatically stitch panorama image together

