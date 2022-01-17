Popular

The best Canon R3 deals in January 2022: where to find the EOS R3 in stock today

By published

Find the best Canon R3 deals on the EOS powerhouse that's perfect for all types of photography + 6K video

Canon EOS R3
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Canon R3 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2021, the Canon EOS R3 has been one of the hottest mirrorless cameras around.

After extensively shooting with the Canon EOS R3 we can confidently say that it should be the tool of choice for working professionals. Whether you shoot sports, weddings, portraiture, pets or news, the blackout-free 30fps stills and 6K RAW video mean that you never miss a moment of action or detail – and the improved AF performance, coupled with ghostly good Eye Control AF, ensure that every shot is focused exactly where you want it. This is the professional camera of the future – and it's here now.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon R3 in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS R3 stakes a bold claim as the best professional camera thanks to its 6K RAW video, blistering (and blackout-free) 30fps shooting, and its peerless AF system that now enables you to move focus points by moving your eyeball. 

There's no doubt that this is Canon's fastest and most advanced camera ever, even outdoing the mighty Canon EOS R5 when it comes to technology – not to mention record times and overheating, when it comes to video. 

• Read more: Canon EOS R3 review

The best Canon EOS R3 deals

30fps stills and 6K RAW video means you'll never miss a moment

Sensor: 26MP full-frame CMOS 36 x 24mm | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: Canon RF | AF points: 5,940 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II | ISO range: 100-102,400 (expandable to 50-204,800) | Stabilization: 5-axis, up to 8 stops | Max image size: 8,192 x 5,464 pixels | Video: 6K DCI or UHD at 30p, 24p / 4K DCI or UHD at 120p, 100p, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p / 1080p (FullHD) at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 5,690k dots, 100% coverage, 0.76x magnification, 120fps refresh rate | Size: 150 x 142 x 87mm | Weight (body only): 822g (1015g with card & battery)

Best AF on the market
Best full-frame IBIS
6K video is mind-blowing
No 8k video recording

Canon has pulled out all of the stops with this flagship mirrorless camera. The Canon EOS R3 spec sheet is incredibly impressive, and means it ranks on as one of the best Canon cameras that we’ve ever seen and tested.

So, if you're an enthusiast photographer or videographer, who's after pristine images and you're looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera – or you like swapping from shooting stills to video – this should definitely be on your shortlist.

(Image credit: Canon)

Read more:

Canon EOS R5 vs R6
Canon EOS R5 review
Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5: Which is the best hi-res 8K camera?
The best Canon camera: Canon's DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras
Best Canon RF lenses: the best lens for Canon EOS R, RP, R3, R5 and R6 cameras

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles