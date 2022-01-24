The best Canon C70 price deals in January 2022: where to find the C70 in stock today

If you're looking for the best Canon C70 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2020, the Canon EOS C70 has been one of the most sought-after cinema cameras around.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon C70 in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

Incorporating key Cinema EOS video tools in a mirrorless-style body, the Canon EOS C70 features a Super 35 DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor for capturing images with up to 16+ stops of high dynamic range. The innovative DGO system combines two separate gain readings for each photodiode on the sensor, emphasizing saturation in bright areas of your image and lowering noise in darker areas. Video resolutions include DCI 4K capture at rates ranging from 23.98 to 60 fps, plus high-speed options up to 120 fps in UHD 4K and 180 fps in cropped 2K.

• Read more: Canon EOS C70 review

Pro video functions also include unlimited video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus control, a motorized ND filter, RF-mount, a BNC timecode input/output connector, and built-in dual mini-XLR audio inputs.

The EOS C70 was also the first Cinema EOS camera with a Canon RF lens mount, that enables you to use Canon's line of fast, reliable RF lenses with advanced coatings and image stabilization.

The best Canon EOS C70 deals 4K RAW video makes this a tool for any professional Sensor: 8.85MP Super35 CMOS | Lens mount: RF | Video: 4K DCI at 60p 30p, 24p / 4K UHD at 120, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p | Size: 130 x 160 x 115mm | Weight (body only): 2.58 Ib (2.95 Ib with battery) 120p in UHD 4K 180p in 2K DCI 4K 60p video resolution no 8K recording no viewfinder

This digital cine camera can record up to DCI 4K 60p resolution video to dual slots using widely available and more affordable SD cards. High frame rates can be recorded in 4K up to 120 fps and up to 180 fps in a 2K cropped Super16 mode.

Codec options include Canon's XF-AVC, XF-AVC Intra, and XF-AVC Long GOP, providing up to 10-bit, 4:2:2 DCI 4K images with reduced storage requirements. To boost your post-production workflow, the versatile EOS C70 supports both proxy recording rates and simultaneous recording in different formats, including 4K/HD and XF-AVC/MP4 options. The EOS C70 can also capture still images to SD cart slot B when on standby in select video modes.

With all all its feature the Canon EOS C70 is a fine cinema camera in its own right and can be used for any shoot as an A camera however, it can also fit into your C300 Mk III workflow as a B camera allowing for smother workflows then a project hits the editing or color grading suite.

