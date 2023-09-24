Best telescope deals on Amazon Prime big deal days

If you're looking for the best telescope deals across the internet during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which will run from October 10-11 2023, look no further!

The Big Deal Days will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK.

Whether you want to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras, invest in a brand new camera phone or you're looking for a shiny new telephoto lens, we'll be rounding up the best camera deals to help you in our main Best camera deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub.

However, if telescopes are your thing and you're looking for a great deal to take your stargazing to the next level, we are constantly searching the worldwide web for the best savings possible. While this is an Amazon Prime special event, many of the other big retailers will also offer great discounts during the sale period – and some will release daily deals, so check back here regularly for the best prices!

Top retailers

Prime Day is an Amazon-only affair, unlike Black Friday, other retailers are also likely to reduce prices over the Amazon Prime Dig Deal Days event - and some may have discounts on products not stocked or not discounted at Amazon. Key retailers to check out for deals and photo-related discounts are:

UK Top Retailers:

US: Best Prime Day Telescope deals

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ | was £349.95 | now $299

SAVE $50.95 on this Newtonian reflector telescope is one of our favorite options for beginners. Comes with a full-height tripod, 2 eyepieces, and a StarPointer red dot finderscope.

Celestron Travelscope 70 telescope bundle|

was $109.95 | now $90.09

Save $19.95 This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, a tripod and astronomy software.

Celestron Astromaster 90EQ Refractor Telescope | $349.95 | $295.32

SAVE $54.63 This dual-purpose telescope is just as useful for viewing the night sky as earthbound nature and wildlife. With a 50x magnification, this telescope is very easy to use, it arrives assembled and ready to go.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ | was $189.95 | now $149

Save $36.95 The Celestron 70mm refractor telescope comes with its own telescope with Altazimuth mount, two eyepieces (10mm & 20mm), a red dot finder scope, and software.

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ | was $249.95 | now $152

Save $97.95 The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope features a manual German equatorial mount with a slow-motion altitude rod that's designed to ensure smooth and accurate pointing.

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox| $2999.99 | $1999.99

Save $1,000 at Amazon This is one of a new breed of smart telescope, that, instead of using eyepieces, has a built-in camera that sends pictures of what you are viewing direct to your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar eVscope eQuinox review.

Celestron NexStar 8 SE Schmidt-Cassegrain Computerized Telescope | $1,599 | $1,398

SAVE $201 at Amazon This fully automated telescope is one of the most popular on the market for good reason. With computer control, you can set it to explore over 4000 known different celestial objects or freely explore the night sky with its wide aperture you can comfortably view many bright objects.

UK: Best Prime Day Telescope deals

Mijiao 50mm Telescope| was £49.99 |now £33.99

SAVE £16 on this great 50mm telescope perfect for any young astronomer. it comes complete as a set ready for stargazing and galaxy searching.

Celestron Nexstar 4SE Computerized Telescope| was £699.95 |now £519.95

SAVE £180 If you or a loved one enjoys looking up at the stars, this computerized telescope lets you gaze at the solar systems with an easy-to-use system allowing you to observe the moon, whirlpool galaxy, and more thanks to its built-in finding system. Features a 4in mirror and a GoTo motorized tripod mount.

Celestron NexStar 127SLT 127mm f/12 GoTo Telescope | was £599 | now £549

SAVE £50 Get this mid-level Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope that can be used to easily view celestial bodies from the moon to distant stars. The NexStar computer controller can look up over 4000 cataloged objects.

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ | was £299.99 | now £219.95

SAVE £80.04 on this Newtonian reflector telescope is one of our favorite options for beginners. Comes with a full-height tripod, 2 eyepieces, and a StarPointer red dot finderscope.

Celestron Nexstar 8SE computerised telescope| was £1,699.99 |now £1,499

SAVE £200 and explore the stars with this amazing computerized telescope - dial-in your coordinates and view the Milkyway.

Celestron AstroMaster 80AZ Refractor| £249.99 |£148

SAVE £101.99 at Amazon A great beginner telescope from one of the top brands. Comes with two eyepieces for different magnifications, and a red-dot finderscope for easy alignment with visible targets in the night sky.

Celestron Nexstar 6SE computerised telescope| was £1,349.99 |now £1,199

SAVE £150 and explore the stars with this amazing computerized telescope - dial-in your coordinates and view the Milkyway.

How to access Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which usually has a few deals available for non-members to shop, Big Deal Days will be a Prime-member exclusive sale. So if you want to take advantage of these pre-Black Friday deals you must be logged into or set up an Amazon Prime account in order to see and shop all the deals.