Happy Birthday Dr Edwin Hubble! 135th anniversary of the astronomer who gave his name to the Hubble Space Telescope

By
published

One of the greatest astronomer's, who changed our entire understanding of the universe, was born 135 years ago today

The Andromeda Galaxy was discovered by Edwin Hubble in 1932, changing our entire understanding of the universe
The Andromeda Galaxy was discovered by Edwin Hubble in 1932 (Image credit: NASA)

Dr Edwin Powell Hubble, who lends his name to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, was one of the leading astronomers of the twentieth century.

Born 135 years ago today on 20 November 1889, his discoveries in the 1920s, including that countless galaxies exist beyond our own Milky Way, revolutionized our understanding of the universe, and our small place within it. He died in 1959, aged 63.

