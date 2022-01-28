The best iPhone charger cable in 2022: Lightning power cords for iPhones & iPads

The best iPhone charger cable is one that powers up your iPhone quickly and is robust enough to last a long time without breaking. It also needs to be long enough to stretch to where you need it.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of cheap, poor-quality cables on the market that don't work very well and break pretty quickly. So to help you out, we've rounded up the very best iPhone charger cables in one article.

These Lightning cables are designed are designed to work with the multi-purpose charger socket found on iPhone generations from the iPhone 5 onwards, and for iPad generations from the first iPad Mini and the 4th-Gen iPad onwards. There are two types of Lightning cables commonly found - that either have a USB-C or older USB-A connector at the other end (both types can be found in this guide).

Our selection covers a variety of styles, cable lengths and prices. And we've given you the information you need to choose the best fit for you.

Normally with iPhone-related kit, the official product from Apple is the go-to for top quality. When it comes to the best iPhone charger cables, though, that’s not the case. In our view, the Anker Powerline Plus II USB-C to Lightning Cable is the best iPhone charger cable you can buy today.

The Anker Powerline Plus II supports the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) high-speed charging protocol, and is MFi-certified by Apple. In essence, that means your iPhone will be charged safely, at the fastest possible speeds.

What really makes this cable stand out, though, is how much it will stand up to wear and tear over time. Made with tough and durable two-shade nylon, it’s been shown in lab tests to withstand 30,000 bends, which means it should last 30 times longer than a bog-standard charging cable.

The Anker Powerline Plus II is a standard three metres long, which is going to be enough for most people’s needs. If you need a longer cable than that, though, read on.

Need a cable that’s slightly longer than the standard three feet? Then we recommend this 4 footer from Belkin. Like the Anker Powerline Plus II, it supports fast PD charging, is MFI-certified by Apple and is in general a well made, high quality cable.

On the whole, we prefer the braided style of the Anker to the smooth style of this cable, as it’s less likely to get damaged over time. However, if that extra foot of length is going to make the difference in terms of reaching from your plug to your desk, table or car dashboard, that may well be more important to you.

3. Amazon Basics USB-C to Lightning Cable Cord The best 6 foot iPhone charger cable Manufacturer: Amazon Basics | Length: 1, 3 or 6 feet (30.4cm, 91.2cm or 1.82m) | Type: USB-C to Lightning | Colors: Black, white, red, midnight green TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Excellent value Double-braided Range of colors Unlikely to last forever

At a surprisingly affordable price, this USB-C to Lightning cable from AmazonBasics offers great value for a six-foot long cable.

Its double-braided nylon fiber cloth provides protection, strength, and flexibility, and it’s been shown in lab tests to bend 95-degrees 6,000 times. It supports PD charging, is Apple MFi certified, and comes in four different colors. It's also available in one foot or three foot versions.

In all honesty, it may not last quite as many years as the first two cables on our list. Its Lightning end feels a little less robust, and its contained within PVC rather than braided nylon. However, at this low price, does that really matter?

Need your charging cable to stretch over a large distance? Then we recommend the 10-foot long version of this cable from Anker (also available in shorter sizes). It’s MFi certified, supports PD charging, and is made with two-shade braided nylon. It can withstand up to 12,000 bends, and looks pretty stylish too. It’s pricier than most, but you are getting lots of length for your money.

5. Mous Lightning Charging Cable for iPhone The best iPhone charger cable for durability Manufacturer: Mous | Length: 5 ft (1.5m) | Type: USB-A to Lightning | Colors: Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Tough construction Double clamped ends Very long Only one color

If you tend to damage your cables quickly, you’ll be looking for something that can take a bit of punishment without giving up the ghost. Enter the Mous Lightning Charging Cable for iPhone, which the makers say you can “twist, pull and coil it as much as you like”. Lined with an ultra-strong, aramid carbon fibre braid, it’s strong enough to lift 140kg; a clear sign that this is one robust cable. Also, the ends are double clamped, and have been shown in lab tests to survive 10,000 bends. This cable comes in five or 10 feet versions.

6. Native Union Belt Cable XL A great combination of strong and long Manufacturer: Native Union | Length: 10 feet (3m) | Type: USB-A to Lightning | Colors: Cloud White, Cosmos, Indigo, Rose, Sage, Zebra TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Verishop Strong and long Comes with leather belt Range of colors Expensive

Here’s another USB-C to Lightning cable that’s both very strong and very long. The Native Union Belt Cable XL stretches across a cavernous 10 feet, and benefits from an ultra-strong reinforced structure. This cable comes in six attractive colors, and you get an attractive leather belt to tie it up when you’re not using it. So while it’s pretty expensive, you are getting a high quality, heavy-duty product for your money.

7. Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable The best iPhone charger cable from Apple Manufacturer: Apple | Length: 3.3 or 6.6 feet (1m or 2m) | Type: USB-C to Lightning | Colors: White TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Lowe's Official Apple product Compatibility assured Fits the Apple aesthetic Only one color

Some Apple users like to get all their kit from Apple directly, and there’s a good logic to that. You’re certainly not going to have any compatibility issues, and if you do have any problems, there are those nice people at the Apple Store to ask in person. In which case, the Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable will be the best iPhone charger cable for you.

It’s pretty basic, comes with smooth rather than braided style, and is only available in white. But other than that, it does the job well, comes in 1m and 2m lengths and, unlike some Apple products, is not significantly more expensive than comparable third-party products.

