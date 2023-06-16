The best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors in 2023

The best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro are designed to not only prevent any excess damage to your device upon impacts but can also protect your expensive smartphone from harmful surface bacteria, as well as unwanted fingerprints, oils, water, sweat, daily dust, and occasional scratches from being kept in a bag.
A lot of folks think that screen protectors aren't needed anymore as flagship phone screens are built from much tougher materials, but this couldn't be further from the truth. No smartphone is indestructible, and even the best rugged phones have their limitations when dropped from heights or plunged into a club toilet.
You'll want to keep your phone screen in gleaming condition and as new as possible, not only for the sake of reselling when the time comes, but for peace of mind that if you ever did drop your phone, your screen protector would prevent an expensive screen repair.
Whether you need a strong Tempered Glass screen protector to withstand hefty drops, a privacy cover to keep out prying eyes, or a blue-light-blocking cover to prevent eye strain, then this guide can help you find the perfect screen protector for a more than fair price.
Best iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protectors
Quantity: 1
Material: UltraGlass 9H
This screen protector from Belkin is one of the best on the market, a reasonable price in exchange for top-of-the-line protection that's supposedly double the strength of Tempered Glass. This screen protector is the thinnest in the Belkin collection, but despite the 0.29mm width, it boasts multi-layers of protection with antimicrobial and reduced discolorations.
Quantity: 1
Material: 9H Tempered Glass
This screen protector from OtterBox has unmatched levels of defense for your smartphone, with up to 6ft of shatter-resistant drop protection, 5X anti-scratch defense for vivid screen clarity, and reinforced edges that prevent chipping and lifting. Plus, it’s also fingerprint resistant, and equipped with layers of antimicrobial technology to fight off surface bacteria.
Quantity: 3-pack
Material: 9H Tempered Glass
This bundle from Ferilinso offers six products for an unbelievably low cost. Consisting of three privacy screen protectors and three camera lens covers, you'll be able to shoo away prying eyes will keeping your lenses scratch-free and clear. Made from strong military explosion-proof 0.33mm ultra-thin glass, the covers are super protective but subtle too.
Quantity: 4-pack
Material: 9H Tempered Glass
Why would you need a screen protector for the back of your phone? While this might be a little uncommon, it's better to be safe than sorry, right? This might seem excessive but the front and back screen protectors from OneCut offer an anti-shatter film that's Oleophobic with an electro-coated surface to prevent unwanted bacteria and HD clarity with high sensitivity.
Quantity: 2-pack
Material: 9H Tempered Glass
The ESR Armorite Screen Protector is ultra-tough with 9H hardness and boasts a 110-lb impact resistance which can protect your iPhone against anything that life might throw at it. There's a fingerprint-resistant coating and powerful scratch defense to keep your screen crystal clear with HD clarity. It includes an alignment frame and cleaning kit to apply.
Quantity: 1
Material: 9H Tempered Glass
The Case-Mate Glass screen protector offers unrivaled shatter protection from drops and impacts to reduce screen damage to your iPhone 14 Pro. The heavy-duty protection design of this product is paired with a layer of anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch coatings, and the thin film maintains original touch response sensitivity. It also has a lifetime warranty!
Commonly asked questions
How do you choose a screen protector for a phone?
We understand that the hunt for a durable yet reasonably priced screen protector can be daunting and time-consuming, but fear not. Finding the best screen protector is a breeze once you know what to look for. Luckily for you, we're experts now when it comes to finding the best smartphone accessories available for the best camera phones, with options to suit all budgets and lifestyles, and from leading brands that you can trust.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to pair your screen protector with a strong phone case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector for the iPhone 14 Pro too.
Can you guard a phone screen from germs?
Yes! Whether your doctor has warned you to stay away from any bacteria or you're just a bit of a germaphobe, screen protectors with antimicrobial coatings will help to prevent and eliminate surface bacteria from lurking on your phone screen.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a screen protector thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like quality and materials used, ease of application, and most importantly the price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of screen protectors knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some products might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing screen protectors, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that we're familiar with from having tested other products from their catalog and know are reliable and high quality.
