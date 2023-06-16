The best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors in 2023

The best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro are designed to not only prevent any excess damage to your device upon impacts but can also protect your expensive smartphone from harmful surface bacteria, as well as unwanted fingerprints, oils, water, sweat, daily dust, and occasional scratches from being kept in a bag.

A lot of folks think that screen protectors aren't needed anymore as flagship phone screens are built from much tougher materials, but this couldn't be further from the truth. No smartphone is indestructible, and even the best rugged phones have their limitations when dropped from heights or plunged into a club toilet.

You'll want to keep your phone screen in gleaming condition and as new as possible, not only for the sake of reselling when the time comes, but for peace of mind that if you ever did drop your phone, your screen protector would prevent an expensive screen repair.

Whether you need a strong Tempered Glass screen protector to withstand hefty drops, a privacy cover to keep out prying eyes, or a blue-light-blocking cover to prevent eye strain, then this guide can help you find the perfect screen protector for a more than fair price.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protectors

Commonly asked questions

How do you choose a screen protector for a phone? We understand that the hunt for a durable yet reasonably priced screen protector can be daunting and time-consuming, but fear not. Finding the best screen protector is a breeze once you know what to look for. Luckily for you, we're experts now when it comes to finding the best smartphone accessories available for the best camera phones, with options to suit all budgets and lifestyles, and from leading brands that you can trust. If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to pair your screen protector with a strong phone case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector for the iPhone 14 Pro too.

Can you guard a phone screen from germs? Yes! Whether your doctor has warned you to stay away from any bacteria or you're just a bit of a germaphobe, screen protectors with antimicrobial coatings will help to prevent and eliminate surface bacteria from lurking on your phone screen.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a screen protector thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like quality and materials used, ease of application, and most importantly the price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of screen protectors knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some products might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing screen protectors, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that we're familiar with from having tested other products from their catalog and know are reliable and high quality.

