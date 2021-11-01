Best green screen backgrounds for chroma key photography and streaming

The best green screen background is no longer reserved for the studios of Hollywood. Even though they are frequently used in big movie sets so that otherworldly settings can be easily edited in, green screens are becoming a popular tool among photographers, videographers, content creators and even people who work from home.

The proper name for a "green screening' is the chroma key process. It basically means that you can replace everything of a certain hue with a completely new image. So whether you're streaming, vlogging or shooting stills, it doesn't matter if your background is untidy or unappealing - you can just pop a green screen up and add any background you desire.

• Read more: Best cameras for vlogging

Green screens are also a great tool to use in photography - especially if you're a fan of creating composites. While there are other ways to add it in different backgrounds, a green screen makes it very quick and easy. You could take a portrait in a boring office space or a blank wall and make it look like it was taken in the Australian outback or on the moon in just a few simple clicks.

Once you've chosen the best webcam or best camera for streaming and you've invested in the best microphone, it's a good idea to add a green screen to your list of kit. They come in all shapes and sizes, from collapsible backgrounds that require a frame, to pop-up portable ones that fold down like reflectors. There are even ones that hook onto the back of your desk chair which are great for zoom calls or streaming games. With all that in mind, we've put together a list of our top recommendations.

Best green screen backgrounds

(Image credit: Neewer )

1) Neewer Chromakey Backdrop 2-in-1 Collapsible The best green screen for portability – and it's a blue screen, too! Specifications Dimensions: 5 ft x 6 ft 6 in / 1.5 x 2m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green, blue Stand included: No (has mounting loops) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Pop-up, portable backdrop + 2-in-1 green and blue screen + Large enough for two people Reasons to avoid - No stand (but can be used without)

If you need a green screen that you can easily transport, this collapsible one from Neweer could be taken virtually anywhere. It packs down into a small, compact carry case and can be erected in just a few minutes. It doesn't come with its own stand but it does have mounting loops on both the horizontal and vertical edges so it can be attached to a lighting stand or hung from a wall. Another advantage of the Neweer 2-in-1 is it's reversible and comes with a blue screen size too which is useful depending on the software you use and the subject's clothes. You can easily fit 2 people in front of it so if you're recording an interview or two people are co-presenting, you'll definitely be able to record them both.

(Image credit: Webaround)

2) Webaround Big Shot Gen2 The best green screen for streaming and video conferencing Specifications Dimensions: 56 inches / 142cm Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: No (mounts on chair) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $54.99 View at Amazon Prime $59.99 View at Amazon $75 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Pop-up, portable backdrop + Fits most desk / gaming chairs + Stabilizer prevents flapping Reasons to avoid - Bright light can bleed from behind

Aimed at people who need to frequently conference call or who game a lot, this nifty green screen fits onto the back of your office chair. Whether you live stream on Twitch and want to transport yourself to another world or perhaps just want a more professional background now that you're working from home, the Big Shot ensures that everything around your head and torse can be easily replaced. You'll just have to be careful not to swivel on your chair too much as this one only works when you're facing the camera straight on.

(Image credit: Emart)

3) Emart Green Chroma Key Photography Backdrop The best green screen on the cheap (if you already own a backdrop stand) Specifications Dimensions: 6 x 9 ft / 1.8 x 2.8m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $12.99 View at Amazon Prime $15.99 View at Amazon $19.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable green screen backdrop + Large area for shooting and filming + Non-reflective material Reasons to avoid - Requires a stand

If you already own a backdrop stand then this is the best green screen option for you – and the cheapest! An affordable but effective option, this muslin backdrop is huge at 6 x 9 feet, making it suitable for full-length filming, presenting and photography. The material is non-reflective, too, meaning that it plays nicely when using flash or other supplemental lighting. In addition, the set comes with four background clips to keep the material nice and taught – so you don't have to worry about wrinkles or draping.

(Image credit: Emart)

4) Emart Chroma Key Kit The best green screen background kit with stands and full lighting Specifications Dimensions: 6 x 9 ft / 1.8 x 2.8m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $127.99 View at Amazon Prime $127.99 View at Amazon Low Stock $177.79 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Everything you need to get started! + Non-reflective backdrop + Two continuous lights, with stands and umbrellas

If you're starting from scratch and don't already own lights or stands, this Chroma Key Kit by Emart will provide you a ready-to-go solution. The kit includes a muslin green screen that measures 2.6 x 3m, a backdrop stand with heavy-duty clips and lights with 7-ft light stands and white, shoot-through umbrellas. It also comes with a handy carry case so you can keep everything together and transport it easily.

(Image credit: Yisitong)

5) Yisitong Green Screen Backdrop The best green screen for quick set-up and break-down Specifications Dimensions: 3.6 x 6.6 ft / 1.1 x 2m or 5 x 6.6 ft 1.5 x 2m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: Yes (built-in) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $69.99 View at Amazon Prime $106.99 View at Amazon $116.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super-quick and easy set-up + Convenient collapsing mechanism + Polyester cotton for minimal reflections + Can use two side-by-side

If you shoot or film regularly, but don't want to leave your green screen up permanently, then this will be an absolute godsend. This collapsible screen pops up super-fast, and packs down just as quickly, which takes a huge amount of fuss out of the process of setting up your green screen each time. As is the case with many backdrops it's taller than it is wide, but because it is free-standing you can easily put two side by side to create a wider area – something that isn't easy to achieve with other large screens that require bulky stands!

Read more:

Best backgrounds for photography

Best cameras for streaming

Best cameras for vlogging

Best photography lighting kits

Best LED light panels

Best video lights

Best ring lights