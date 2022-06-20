The best Fujifilm XF 150-600mm deals in June 2022: prices and stock updates

The best Fujifilm XF 150-600mm deals will get this innovative superzoom at the best price available

If you're looking for the best Fujifilm XF 150-600mm deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR has been most talked about and south-after lens Fuji fans have been dreaming of, and it offers outstanding photo and video capabilities.

• Hands on: Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR review (opens in new tab)

The Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 covers focal lengths ranging from the telephoto 150mm to the super-telephoto 600mm, which is an equivalent to 229mm–914mm in the 35mm format terms! The range makes this a great choice for shooting birds and other wildlife - but also gives you the supertelephoto reach for shooting sports such as baseball and motor racing.

This new lens joins the extensive line-up of interchangeable XF lenses designed for the new Fujifilm X-H2S and well as other X Series APS-C mirrorless cameras, which are renowned for their compact and lightweight design. 

The best Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5/6-8 deals

Lightweight design that's also light on the pocket for a super telephoto

Focal Length: 26.1MP 23.5mm x 15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 5 HS | Max. aperture: f/5.6 | Lens mount: Fujifilm X-mount | Lens configuration: 24 lens elements in 17 groups, including three ED elements and four Super ED elements | Size: 3.9 x 12.4" / 99 x 314.5 mm | Weight (lens only): 1,605g / 3.5 Ib

Amazing range on APS-C sensor
5-stop image stabilization mechanism
Lightweight design
Fast autofocus
Slow maximum aperture
Long barrel dimensions

This is a lens that has opened up the playing field when it comes to the X-mount. The professional (or advanced amateur) photographers that Fujifilm is aiming the Fujinon XF150-600mmF5.6-8 R LM OIS WR at don't just want a long lens – they want an easy to carry, affordable and fast focusing long lens. On the whole, the performance is all of these things, and great for the price point.

The lens is designed to excel at distance, getting you closer to subjects that are small, speedy or downright elusive. It is a fantastic super telephoto for the X-mount – although if we were dreaming up a specs list we'd have liked it to be faster – and if anything, it proves Fujifilm's dedication to new audiences in wildlife and sports photography.

Sebastian Oakley
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

