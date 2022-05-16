The best DJI Mini 3 Pro deals in May 2022: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best DJI Mini 3 Pro deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is the most talked about drone and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities. Available in three controller variants, this guide will highlight the best deals for all three options, making your purchase a breeze.

One of the biggest improvements of the DJI Mini 3 Pro over its predecessor, the DJI Mini 2, is the inclusion of a tri-directional obstacle avoidance system, which can avoid accidents by automatically detecting and avoiding obstacles in its flight path. The Mini 3 Pro also provides an upgrade in visual quality by adding the ability to capture 60fps at 4K resolution, and slow-motion 120fps at 1080p, and extremely hi-res 48MP RAW stills.

Even the flight time has been improved up to 34 minutes, or even longer with an optional Plus battery sold separately. Add in a foldable design and a host of tracking and imaging modes, and you have a drone that travels easily and can accommodate professional aerial imaging.

Best DJI Mini 3 Pro deals The best entry-level, highly portable drone that's excellent for hobbyists and beginners Weight: 249g | Dimensions (folded): 90 x 62 x 145 mm | Dimensions (unfolded): 362 x 70 x 251mm | Sensor: 1/1.28" CMOS | Camera resolution: 48MP | Maximum aperture: ƒ/1. | EFL: 24mm | Field of View: 82.1˚ | Shutter: Electronic, 4-1/8000s | Video Resolution: 4K: 3840×2160 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60fps | Color: 8-bit | Gimbal: 3-axis | Battery life: 23 minutes | Max Range: 2km / 1.25mi) | Max flight: 34 mins | Collision sensors: tri-directional obstacle avoidance | Max Speed: 56kph / 35.8mph Preorder at BHPhoto View at DJI Global View at Best Buy Can turn camera to portrait mode Tri-directional collision sensors Dual native ISO camera Option of extended battery Digital Zoom creates soft images Some features unavailable in Portrait As features list rises, so does price

The integrated camera of the Mini 3 Pro features a 1/1.3" sensor with HDR support, dual native ISO, and an impressive f/1.7 aperture. The aperture and pixel size allow a considerable amount of light to enter the sensor, which reduces noise to elevate image and video quality in low-light situations, in addition to delivering stunning results in optimal lighting conditions. The optics are capable of recording video at up to a brilliant and smooth 4K60p and large, detailed raw stills at up to 48MP.

The camera on the DJI Mini 3 Pro can also rotate for true vertical shooting, a social media-friendly feature that enables the gimbal to rotate 90° to switch between landscape and portrait orientations. There is no denying this drone is a miniature powerhouse that we are sure will end up in many camera bags.

