Best BenQ monitors in 2022: high-quality screens for photographers and creators

The best BenQ monitors will have something for you, regardless of your display needs. While your choice of monitor shouldn’t solely be based on brand alone – after all, most monitor brands have excellent offerings – BenQ has proven itself among the finest. That’s in terms of build, features, image quality, value, and variety.

BenQ displays are robust, reliable, and feature-rich. They’re kinder to your eyes as well, thanks in large part to the company’s BI technology, which automatically adjusts the brightness and color temperature of the display to comfortable levels. Most of them, save for the premium ones, are also affordable, which means that whatever your budget, you’ll find a terrific panel that won’t break the bank. But, of course, if you have money to splurge, there are also a few superb premium options that deliver impeccable image quality and pro-level features.

That leads us to variety. BenQ doesn’t just have offerings across all price ranges; it has displays for every need. It might seem that the best BenQ monitors are designed specifically for creative endeavors, but you’ll also find a few that target gamers, business professionals, home users, and folks with a higher-than-usual media consumption. So, chances are, no matter the type of monitor you need, going with BenQ is a safe bet.

Still, the Taiwan-based brand’s biggest focus is on creating monitors for design, photography, and video post-production. In fact, most of its flagship displays are for creative professionals in these industries. Its DesignVue line boasts useful tools for graphic, web, or art designers. Its PhotoVue line delivers industry-standard color support and accuracy for photographers. And, its VideoVue line has everything covered for video editors.

That makes BenQ the best for a chunk of DCW readers. As for which BenQ monitor you should go with, you have us to help. BenQ does have a long roster of displays, and none of those displays are “one size fits all.” We gathered some of the best BenQ monitors and put them in this guide, not just for designers and content creators, but for regular users as well.

1. BenQ SW321C PhotoVue The best 4K BenQ monitor for creators, though we know not everyone can afford it Specifications Size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 250 nits Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3, 99% AdobeRGB HDR: HDR10 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic color accuracy + All the ports you could need Reasons to avoid - The price tag is out of reach for most - There are cheaper options out there

The BenQ SW321C may be a PhotoVue monitor, but it’s ideal for content creators who develop both photo and video content. We found this 4K monitor to be a superb choice whether you’re editing images or doing video post-production work, thanks in large part to its exactingly accurate panel straight out of the box, excellent color coverage, and first-rate brightness uniformity. The only thing that holds it back is its steep, pro-level price tag that puts it out of most enthusiasts' reach. But, if you can afford it, you’ll also be happy to know that it comes with many nifty extras and connectivity options. See our full BenQ SW321C review (opens in new tab)

2. BenQ SW271C PhotoVue The best BenQ monitor for pro photographers, we'd say Specifications Size: 27-inch Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 300 nits Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 100% sRGB, 99% AdobeRGB, 90% DCI-P3 HDR: HDR10 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Colour accuracy is spot on out of the box + Lots of connectivity options + Plenty of quality of life features Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to the competition

Trust us; whether you’re a professional photographer, an aspiring one, or a dabbler, you’ll want a BenQ PhotoVue monitor in your arsenal. The BenQ SW271C PhotoVue is best suited for pros, however, especially with that high price tag. Although it is more than worth paying that much for what you’re getting. It comes with BenQ’s AQCOLOR technology, which guarantees impeccable and consistent color accuracy out of the box, as well as excellent color coverage for photo editing and screen-to-print consistency. Plus, it comes with a hood to ensure that you’re focused on your creative process (not to mention, keeping distracting reflections and ambient light at bay). See our full BenQ SW271C PhotoVue review.

3. BenQ PD3220U We would pick this as the best BenQ monitor for graphic design Specifications Size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 3840x2160 rightness: 250 nits Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 100% Rec.709, 100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 HDR: HDR10 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Perfect size and resolution for detail + Thunderbolt 3 connectivityA + Accurate colors with factory calibration Reasons to avoid - Limited Adobe RGB coverage for print

The BenQ PD3220U is created specifically with graphic designers in mind, with excellent color coverage, exceptional color accuracy post-calibration, and great features that make Mac and Windows creative workloads much more seamless and simplified. There are different color modes ideal for different workflows as well, such as CAD/CAM Mode and Darkroom Mode. Speaking of which, yes, you can absolutely use this monitor for your photo editing needs. And, of course, that 4K resolution and 32-inch combo is the sweet spot for professional creatives. The only thing is, you’ll be paying good money for this money, but not as much as the BenQ SW321C, which to be fair has better accuracy. See our full BenQ PD3220U review (opens in new tab)

4. BenQ EW3270U On a budget? This is the one we would recommend Specifications Size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 300 nits Contrast ratio: 3000:1 Color support: 100% Rec. 709, 95% DCI-P3 HDR: HDR10 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous, high-resolution display + Lots of port variety including USB-C + Multiple features to reduce eye strain Reasons to avoid - Included speakers could be much better

You don’t have to break the bank to get a quality 4K monitor. While the BenQ EW3270Q’s display might not be up to par for dedicated content creators, it is vibrant and detailed enough to handle any media consumption, non-competitive gaming, and productivity work you throw at it. Thanks to its excellent 3000:1 contrast ratio and HDR support, as well as decent color coverage and 300-nit brightness, your viewing pleasure is even more elevated. It also comes with several features to avoid eye strain and a great port selection. We wouldn’t rely on those built-in speakers, but they don’t stop this display from being a great entertainment monitor, especially at that price point.

5. BenQ PD3420Q Want a wider view? This is the best ultrawide BenQ display for multitasking Specifications Size: 34-inch Resolution: 3440x1440 Brightness: 350 nits Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 100% Rec.709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 HDR: HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Looks fantastic, wide color coverage, HDR + All the ports you could need Reasons to avoid - A bit expensive for a non-4K monitor - Speakers are unfortunately fairly weak

There are many reasons why investing in an ultrawide display is logical. And, we’re not just talking about creative-related ones. Gamers, bookkeepers, and multitaskers get a lot of use out of an ultrawide display like the BenQ PD3420Q. This is a pretty expensive 1440p monitor, but not so expensive that it’s a deal-breaker. After all, you’re getting excellent color coverage – that DCI-P3 is a boon to video editors – and DisplayHDR 400 – something gamers will appreciate. Of course, all those multitasking features like PIP/PBP come in handy for folks at the office. It also comes with all the ports you would need, whether you’re in the creative space or not.

6. BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R Love gaming? We think this is the best ultra-wide curved BenQ monitor for gamers Specifications Size: 34 inch Resolution: 3440x1440 Brightness: 350 nits Contrast ratio: 3000:1 Color support: 90% DCI-P3 HDR: HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Overdrive and blur reduction + Excellent speakers and built-in subwoofer Reasons to avoid - Needs calibration out of the box - Gamma tracking is difficult to finetune

Right off the bat, you’ll know that the BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R is created for gaming. The name alone implies an enemy to be squashed. And, this gaming display will help you do just that, especially with that snappy 144Hz refresh rate via its DisplayPort (120Hz HDMI). It’s an excellent option for competitive gamers as well as those with a penchant for fast-paced games, but its 1440p resolution ensures that narrative-driven game lovers will get sharp visuals as well. Meanwhile, its DisplayHDR 400 certification means that you are getting more details in dark shadowy parts of the game and its 1000R curve on a 34-inch screen ensures the ultimate immersion.

What we look for in a monitor

• Screen size: You might think that the bigger the screen the better, but that's not quite the case. A big screen might be good for movies and gaming, where will typically sit back from the screen, but for editing and office work, a 24-inch screen is likely to be quite large enough, as there are more important factors to consider like resolution, color spaces and brightness. Screen size is measured in inches across the screen diagonal.

• Resolution: A higher resolution will make the pixels disappear so that the image is sharp, smooth and ultra clean-looking. A 4K screen will give terrific quality, but a 1920 x 1080 screen will still show visible dots. Resolution is measured in pixels as width x height.

• Aspect ratio: Most screens these days have a 16:9 ratio to suit common video and broadcast formats. You can get wider screens, typically for gaming. These can work fine for regular use too, though the extra width may mean you need to turn your head to see the edges. Many ultra-wide screens are curved for a more 'immersive' experience.

• Contrast: The better the screen, the higher the contrast ratio and the more rich and vivid the image on the screen. It's the ratio of the brightess value that can be displayed versus the darkest. A contrast ratio of 1000:1 or more is very good.

• Brightness: Brightness is measured in 'nits', and the higher the value the easier the screen will be to see in bright lighting.

• Color modes: All monitors match the sRBG color space more or less, which is a lowest-common-denominator default color space for both digital devices and cameras. Better monitors also support the Rec 709 standard closely, which is like an sRGB standard for video. The best monitors also support the DCI-P3 standard, which has a wider color gamut and is used for professional video editing, for example.

How we test monitors

We test as many monitors as we can when preparing our buying guides, and outside of our reviews process we have used all the monitors we mention or their near siblings.

We evaluate a monitor with particular attention given to its core image quality, including brightness, contrast, color vibrancy and accuracy. While this can - and will - be assessed by the experienced eye of our professional reviewer, some manufacturer screen specs can only be definitively judged by an 'electronic eye' - a monitor calibrator. Where possible, a calibration device will be placed on the screen to verify its advertised color space coverage, brightness output and consistency, and factory color calibration accuracy.

Beyond image quality, we'll also scrutinize the monitor's display and data ports to ensure acceptable connectivity, and will give a thorough assessment of build quality, including the range of ergonomic adjustment in its stand. Only then will we determine if a screen is worthy of use by a discerning imaging or video enthusiast.

