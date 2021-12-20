The best 1440p 144Hz monitors in 2022

The best 1440p 144Hz monitors hit that sweet spot of smooth, immersive experience in gaming. And, they’re a great option for photographers and video editors as well, especially those who want to minimize their setup and use the same display for work and for play.

Make no mistake: having a faster refresh rate isn’t as vital to post-production work as colour accuracy, colour coverage, and high resolution. In fact, it won’t have an impact on your photo editing workflow, and since most filmmakers still shoot 4K videos at 60fps, a refresh rate higher than that is still a bit overkill.

Even in gaming, that fast 144Hz refresh rate will better serve gamers who play competitively or have a penchant for fast-paced games than those who like visually- and story-driven titles.

Still, there are advantages to getting a 1440p 144Hz monitor if you’re a content creator. Unless you can afford a premium 4K monitor and all the PC components required to run it, this is a more affordable alternative. While it does require more powerful hardware to run, graphics cards capable of running games smoothly at 1440p are certainly much more affordable than cards which can power games at 4K. What's more, 1440p monitors are also cheaper when compared to their 4K counterparts. With a higher resolution than 1080p monitors, 1440p monitors give you that higher level of detail required for post-processing while still saving you serious cash compared to a full-blown 4K screen.

If you’re a gamer, you’re also effectively catching two fish with one worm, as again, this monitor hits that sweet spot for gaming. Having a 1440p 144Hz monitor to serve your editing and gaming needs means you’re saving money and space – not to mention, keeping your carbon footprint low.

Before you hit that buy button though, be sure to consider a few things. The ideal size for 2560×1440 resolution is 27 inches, as that gives you that nice balance between picture clarity and screen real estate. You can certainly go bigger, but if the resolution stays the same, you won't be getting any extra detail - only bigger pixels. Of course, consider the response time as well. 1ms is ideal, but if you’re on a budget, you might have to settle for a 5ms panel, though unless you're a hardcore fast-paced gamer, the difference will be negligible. Obviously, take a careful look at the available inputs and colour support as well.

Choosing the best 1440p 144Hz monitor shouldn’t be taken lightly. Don’t worry; we’ll set you off to a good start with our top picks below...

1: LG 27GN880-B The best 1440p 144Hz monitor overall Size: 27 inches | Input ports: 2x HDMI, DisplayPort | Response time: 1ms | Color support: DCI-P3 98% | USB hub: No | HDR: HDR10 View at Walmart Check Amazon Hits sweet spot in 1440p/144Hz gaming Unusually ergonomic mount No USB hub or proper HDR Limited color support and coverage

As with other monitors on this list, the LG 27GN880-B does have its limitations – namely, the lack of a USB hub and proper HDR. However, neither are massive deal-breakers to either gamers or creative professionals. That’s especially because it hits that sweet 1440p/144Hz on a 27-inch panel for gamers while satisfying content creators with its DCI-P3 98% colour coverage and unparalleled ergonomics. By ergonomics, we don’t just mean that it can tilt, swivel, and adjust its height. Thanks to that impressive Ergo stand, it can extend, retract, and pivot as well. Best of all, it’s surprisingly affordable, making it the best value out there and the best 1440p 144Hz monitor overall.

2: Gigabyte G27Q Best budget 1440p 144Hz monitor Size: 27 inches | Input ports: 2x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 | Response time: 1ms | Color support: DCI-P3 92%, sRGB 120% | USB hub: Yes | HDR: HDR400 Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Walmart Great picture quality & overall performance Affordable, especially considering its features Needs to be calibrated out of the box Design could be better

You cannot hope for a better 1440p 144Hz monitor if you’re looking for something affordable. Yes, there are obvious compromises here like limited ergonomics, and if you’re looking to do some video editing, you might not be satisfied with that 92% DCI-P3 gamut. However, it more than makes up for those with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, Adaptive Sync, and a fast response time. The Gigabyte G27Q is better than what you’d expect from a monitor that’s now under $400/£400, even rounding everything out with a couple of downstream USB ports so you can accommodate all your peripherals. And, that’s without mentioning the fact that it hits that sweet spot of 1440p at 144Hz on a 27-inch panel.

3: Acer Nitro XV340CK Best budget 1440p ultrawide monitor Size: 34 inches | Input ports: 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort | Response time: 1ms | Color support: sRGB 99% | USB hub: Yes | HDR: HDR10 View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at BHPhoto Great ergonomics for editing Excellent value especially for the price Mediocre contrast ratio & HDR Glare is an issue

27 inches are more than enough for your editing needs, but if you want to go big, then you need to go ultrawide so you can display those videos large enough while still having room to make your tools easily accessible. While ultrawide monitors tend to be expensive, there are really good budget options out there like the Acer Nitro XV340CK whose great colour accuracy, fast refresh rate, USB hub, and FreeSync capability are more than enough to convince you, even if its colour support may disappoint pro content creators. That’s especially with that under $500/£500 price tag. There’s also more than decent adjustability here for your editing comfort.

4. Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 Best premium 1440p 144Hz monitor Size: 32 inches | Input ports: 2x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C | Response time: 1ms | Color support: DCI-P3 98%, AdobeRGB 100%, sRGB 100% | USB hub: Yes | HDR: HDR400 View at Best Buy Prime View at Amazon Low Stock View at Walmart Impressive image quality & fast response Great colour coverage for creatives Expensive for a 1440p monitor DisplayHDR 400 underwhelming for the price

You might not get the most ideal pixel density with that 1440p resolution on a 32-inch screen, but there’s plenty to love about the Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 so it’s hard not to add it to this list, especially when it outperforms the rest of the 1440p/144Hz monitors out there. The fact that it runs up to 165Hz is a nice touch, especially if you enjoy fast-paced games to unwind after a busy day in post-production. But, we also love the colour gamuts on offer here – 98% DCI-P3, 100% AdobeRGB, and 100% sRGB, which already make it a better value than its more affordable counterparts. Factor in its DisplayHDR 400, fast response time, and AMD Freesync, and you’ll be happy to pay a little bit more.

5. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best premium ultrawide 1440p monitor Size: 49 inches | Input ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 | Response time: 1ms | Color support: DCI 95%, sRGB 125%, AdobeRGB 92% | USB hub: Yes | HDR: HDR2000 Prime View at Amazon View at Samsung View at BHPhoto Absolutely stunning picture quality Uncompromising in features including HDR May be overkill for most users More than most people can afford

Not many people are willing to spend more than $2,000/£2,000 on a monitor or deem one so expensive worth it in the long run. But, heck, if you can afford it, you won’t regret getting one – that is, as long as you have the space for its whopping 49-inch size. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9’s breathtaking picture quality and VESA Certified DisplayHDR 2000 are impressive enough to wow even the most discerning photographers and filmmakers, and its colour gamuts are just what editors need. Meanwhile, that up to 240Hz refresh rate will make any gamer’s experience butter smooth. Just bear in mind that you’ll need a beefy PC to power it.

6. Samsung Odyssey G7 Best curved monitor Size: 32 inches | Input ports: HDMI, 2x DisplayPort | Response time: 1ms | Color support: DCI-P3 95%, sRGB 125% | USB hub: Yes | HDR: HDR600 View at Amazon G-sync and FreeSync both on hand Immersive curved design Stylish package No USB-C for Ultrabook users Needs calibration before use

If you’re looking for something more grounded in terms of size and price, but still impresses when it comes to HDR, colour coverage, and refresh rate, then the Samsung Odyssey G7 might be a better fit. This surprisingly affordable mid-range option is among the best monitors out there, whether you’re looking for something curved or touting a 1440p-inch resolution. Its fast refresh rate of up to 240Hz and HDR 600 are features you only really find in pricier monitors, but you’re getting it here for less than what you’d expect. Yes, there are compromises – the lack of a USB-C port feels like it’s inexcusable these days and it also requires calibration before you can take full advantage. However, the rest of its features more than make up for these.

