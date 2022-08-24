Samsung partners with LIFE to offer historic picture collection for The Frame TV

Samsung has announced a new partnership with the LIFE Picture Collection to expand its collection of art to be displayed on the companies intuitive TV range, The Frame.

The Frame is designed to be a TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off. Bigger than the best digital photo frames (opens in new tab), The Frame is an innovative digital canvas that displays art in QLED picture quality. With its brand new Matte Display featured on the 2022 model, consumers can enjoy beautiful works of art in true-to-life color, and glare-free detail thanks to drastically reduced reflections. Iconic institutions, art collectives and independent artists alike have all contributed to Samsung Art Store’s ever-expanding selection, which now hosts more than 2,000 works of art that are suitable for every person’s unique taste.

The collection of images from the LIFE Picture Collection is a visual archive of the 20th century, capturing more than 10 million photographs of historically significant figures and moments in time. Samsung Art Store has carefully curated 20 photographs from the collection, which are now available globally to owners of The Frame. Samsung Art Store users will be able to experience history through stunning pictures, with subjects ranging from West Coast California surfers to Pablo Picasso, and more.

Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, explains that The Frame’s catalogue of art has grown hugely since launching in 2017. "It has diversified greatly since then as well.. it is important for us to be constantly seeking out new partners to bring customers a larger selection of high-quality artwork, and LIFE Picture Collection partnership is a momentous one. History is recorded in these photographs, and now consumers can exhibit them with the click of a button, without ever setting foot in a gallery or museum.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Through a partnerships like this, Samsung aims to make art more attainable to all, allowing for unique expressions of taste and access to some of the most famous artworks in the world. Collaborating with LIFE Picture Collection brings a new selection of historically significant pieces to the already considerable library of paintings, graphic design and photography on Samsung's Art Store. There are also plans to introduce more photographs from LIFE’s iconic photo archive to make more of the collection accessible to the subscribers however, Samsung is yet to confirm when this will take place.

Customers also get a 2-month complimentary Samsung Art Store subscription with every purchase of the 2022 The Frame, which means consumers can now display a piece of history in their own home straight out of the box.

The Frame certainly bridges the gap between a TV and gallery space, while offering a unique digital display to showcase art from around the world. Some might like it, while others might hate everything it stand for, but it is safe to say that digital displays are becoming increasingly popular in peoples home and even some galleries, and The Frame by Samsung offers the best of both worlds.

