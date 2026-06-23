EIZO announces two new curved ultrawide monitors

EIZO has announced two new curved ultrawide monitors for professionals, both backed by new, industry-leading warranties:

FlexScan EV3851X

(Image credit: EIZO)

This 37.5-inch display replaces EIZO's existing EV3895 and runs at a UWQHD+ (3840 x 1600) resolution, for a pixel density of 111 ppi. It is based around an IPS LCD panel - unusual for a curved ultrawide display, as these usually use VA panels - with a 2300R curvature. Though aimed primarily at commercial, business and office use, the FlexScan EV3851X can still display a respectable 96% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, despite not being a 10-bit display. Convenient front buttons enable easy switching between color pre-sets that include DCI-P3 and BT.709. A 300-nit max brightness and 2000:1 contrast ratio are respectable, if not particularly special. The FlexScan EV3851X is also a USB-C monitor, enabling a single-cable link to an attached laptop or SFF PC, with the monitor able to supply up to 94 watts of Power Delivery. Other connections include a built-in LAN port for a stable wired connection, and this can be accessed by a laptop via the USB-C link. A 4-port USB hub with an additional USB Type-C port and three USB Type-A ports further enhance the FlexScan EV3851X's versatility.

Expect retail availability of the FlexScan EV3851X in July. We await pricing information.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

FlexScan EV3451X

(Image credit: EIZO)

Like the EV3851X, the EV3451X is a curved ultrawide display, just with a slightly smaller 34.1-inch screen size, and a lower UWQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution. Pixel density is almost as high as the EV3851X though, at 109 ppi. Although marketed in the same product family, the two monitors do differ in most of their image quality specs. The EV3451X's curvature is noticeably more subtle at 3800R, and its contrast ratio is only 1000:1. Unlike the EV3851X, there's no mention of DCI-P3 gamut coverage, so it's likely the percentage coverage is considerably lower. The EV3451X can reach a slightly higher 350-nit brightness, however. There's little to separate the two monitors when it comes to connectivity though, as both share the same USB-C and power delivery specs, along with identical LAN and USB hub features.

The EV3451X is scheduled to begin shipping in Autumn 2026. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

7-Year Monitor Warranty

Both new monitors benefit from EIZO's newly-launched 7-year warranty. This supports longer product lifespans, helping reduce TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), while contributing to more sustainable use over the product’s life. For over 20 years EIZO has backed its monitors with a 5-year warranty, so extending its coverage to 7 years marks a further commitment to the quality and dependability of its products. Not only does the 7 year warranty apply to the two newly-launched FlexScan displays, it is also being applied retrospectively to the current FlexScan EV2740S, EV2720S, EV2410R and EV2400R monitors for additional peace of mind.