The best iPhone 13 cases in 2022: keep your device protected and looking smart

Finding the best iPhone 13 case to suit your device and your needs is never an easy task, but fear not, for we are here to narrow down the search for you and take the effort and guesswork out of scoping the internet for the perfect phone case. Whether you're after something stylish and sleek, or something a little more robust and shock-absorbent, we've got you covered - literally. So relax and leave it with us, we're on the case! (sorry I'm done).

The Apple iPhone 13 is the latest flagship smartphone released by the fruity tech giants, following on from the previous iPhone 12 range of devices. The iPhone 13 is available as a standard model, but also takes a different shape in the form of the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been recognized by us as one of the best iPhones for photography, and the standard iPhone 13 is just as great. Good choice on your purchase, now let's discover the type of case you need to ensure that your new Apple device remains scratch-free and intact for as long as possible, or at least until the upcoming speculated iPhone 14 is released.

Best iPhone 13 cases in 2022

Peak Design Mobile Everyday Loop Case (Image credit: Amazon / Peak Design)

01.Peak Design Everyday Loop Case The best iPhone 13 case with magnetic locking technology Specifications Color options: Charcoal or Beige Material: Canvas Today's Best Deals View at digiDirect View at Amazon View at Ebay Reasons to buy + Has a finger loop for added security + Magnetic and shock-absorbing + Compatible with MagSafe and works with all Peak Design mounts and accessories Reasons to avoid - Weatherproof but not very waterproof - Basic nylon canvas design

Peak Design is a respected manufacturer in the world of photography and smartphone gear. It's products are usually extremely durable and fantastic value for money. This case is no exception, produced to the highest quality with built-in magnetic locking technology (SlimLink), and is super-slim and lightweight with a profile width of just 2.4mm in a sleek and subtle design.

This case also boasts comfort when held in in hand, with this model's selling point pinned on its handy loop that can be used for comfortable browsing by inserting a finger through the back loop on the case. This also provides instant security and stability if you tend to be accident prone and are likely to drop your phone while scrolling through social apps and holding a coffee at the same time.

That's not all, this case from Peak Design also offers a rubberized bumper that has full-surround shock-absorbing properties, offering protection for any accidental drops or scuffles that your device may face. We would strongly recommend this offering by Peak Design as one of the best iPhone 13 cases money can buy, at a great price too!

Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe (Image credit: Apple)

This Apple-official case is designed to fit your iPhone 13 perfectly, and is one of the best iPhone 13 cases that offers a snug fit and MagSafe compatibility to ensure for fast wireless charging of your Apple smartphone.

Being made from silicone, this case should be sturdy yet flexible enough to not restrict your phone too much while protecting the exterior from everyday scratches and bumps. Silicone cases however have been known to trap a lot of dust, so it might be worth cleaning your phone with a wipe every few weeks out of the case to prevent a build up of dirt

Overall this case offers basic levels of protection for your iPhone 13 without any extras like shock-absorbing elements. Though, products made by Apple usually undergo rigorous testing, so it should be suitable enough for your expensive device.

OtterBox Symmetry+ Clear Case (Image credit: Amazon / OtterBox)

This case from OtterBox was created with MagSafe in mind. If you're not familiar with how MagSafe works, it's Apple's own engineered magnetic technology that works seamlessly with a range of cases, mounts and wireless charging accessories for a faster charging experience. OtterBox is an established case manufacturer and always delivers the top quality care, having made the top product on plenty of our phone case guides.

This case in particular from OtterBox offers both shock and drop-proof protection with raised, bevelled edges that help protect your touchscreen from those accidental and inevitable situations we've all likely experienced. Made with 50% recycled material and tested to a military-grade standard, this case should be almost bulletproof and protect your device at a great value for money.

Also available in non-clear color options, this case may not be the most flashy or stylish but with built-in magnetic and military-tested protection, what more could you ask for? It even boasts a silver-based antimicrobial additive, integrated into the case, that helps prevent and reduce microbial growth - defending the exterior of the case against many common bacteria.

(Image credit: Amazon / LeYi)

04. LeYi Silicone cover with ring holder The best iPhone 13 case with a kickstand ring Specifications Color options: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Rose Gold Material: Hard PC shell, soft TPU, Aluminum stand Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes with 2x Tempered Glass screen protectors + Has a built-in kickstand + Shockproof protection Reasons to avoid - Doesn't support wireless charging - Not very subtle-looking

This sturdy case from LeYi is one of the best iPhone 13 cases that is also excellent value for money. This case, aside from looking extremely robust, has added features such as a rotatable kickstand on the back of the phone case that doubles as a ring loop, and comes provided with not one, but two tempered glass string screen protectors.

The metal plate bracket on the back of this case is unfortunately not MagSafe suitable, or compatible with wireless chargers, but can connect magnetically to car mounts and other third-party phone holders. The kickstand and metal ring has 360-degree rotation and can be used to angle your device for the perfect video watching experience.

The best iPhone 13 case needs to offer protection above all else, and this case has a raised 2.5mm bezel surrounding the device and the camera unit to keep it from touching the ground or surfaces when laid on flat surfaces. The case also boasts a secure non-slip rubber bumper and is made from a PC hard shell, as well as a TPU soft shell that is military tested for full device coverage and protection.

(Image credit: TAURI / Amazon)

This build-a-phone case cover from TAURI comes loaded with everything you could ever want to protect every inch of your smartphone. One of the best cases for iPhone 13, it includes the case, two screen protectors, two camera covers, and a magnetic ring that once installed can support wireless charging as well as Apple's own MagSafe technology accessories.

This case is not only structured to protect every surface, but has been tested to a military-grade standard, SGS authorised, and is impact-absorbing and drop-protected. You'd think with all of the separate components that this case would be pretty bulky, but it's actually the opposite with a super slim and smooth design.

The only downside to this sturdy case is that it can be a little fiddly to construct if you've never applied a screen protector or camera cover before. The tools and screen wipes are provided with the case but it's unclear if it will offer instruction to help those without the steadiest of hands or who may be prone to leaving fingerprints and smudges on their devices.

(Image credit: TORRAS / Amazon)

06. TORRAS Ultra thin Protective Case The best iPhone 13 case that is slimmer than a magazine Specifications Color options: Rose Red, Black, Alpine Green, Chalk Pink, Marigold Orange, Navy Blue Material(s): Matte body, Polypropylene, thermoplastic resin Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Core Adequate Protection + Silky Soft-Touch feel + Includes two 9H Tempered Glass Screen Protectors Reasons to avoid - Too slim and light? Might slip out of your pocket without notice - Not military-grade tested - Not waterproof

This might be the slimmest and best iPhone 13 case on the market, at only 0.03 inches thick, and weighing less than 0.65 ounces when fitted on the device. For what this case lacks in bulkiness it makes up for in comfort, with a soft and silky feel design that barely weighs anything in the hand and pocket. Your device almost feels naked, but rest assured that it is thoroughly protected with this TORRAS case.

The design of this ultra thin cover boasts enhanced raised 1.2mm and 1.3mm protective lips (edges) that tightly wrap the phone screen and the expensive parts including the camera unit to prevent any scratches or damage, providing reliable daily anti-scratch protection for your camera lens and screen.

Made from reliable German imported durable polycarbonate material, with hard PP wear-resistant features, this case not only protects your phone, but also promotes the best in craftsmanship and manufacturing care with a velvety case feel. The case is said to support 20W of wireless fast charging, though there's no mention of specifically whether it is MagSafe compatible.

(Image credit: Amazon)

07. Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case The best iPhone 13 case that keeps it simple Specifications Color options: Crystal clear, Frost Black, Matte Black, Midnight Green, red Crystal Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Anti-yellowing with blue-resin coating + Super slim design and build + wireless charging compatible + Fingerprint-proof Reasons to avoid - Basic design - Plastic material - Not drop/shock or waterproof

Another reputable brand, Spigen make fantastic cases and this is one of the best iPhone 13 cases that money can buy. A clear case designed for showing off the originality of your device while ensuring the ultimate protection is what you can expect in this offering from Spigen.

The Spigen clear case is made from Polycarbonate, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane materials with a TPU bumper paired with a durable PC back casing. There is no mention of this case being shock or dropproof, though, it does have raised bezels that lift the devices screen and camera unit away from flat surfaces.

This case may not offer the most stylish or military-grade protection features, but over ten thousand (and counting) ratings on Amazon have justified it as a great, sturdy and reliable case for a justifiable price and from a respected brand.

