DJI Mavic 3 flies from summit of Everest: watch this stunning video

The summit of Mount Everest is at a height of 8.848.86m, which is over 28,000 feet and far higher than can be reached with a regular helicopter. It fact this has only been done once, by French test pilot Didier DelSalle, flying a powerful and specially lightened Eurocopter AS350 B3 Squirrel to the summit in 2005.

At the summit of Everest the air pressure is one-third that at sea level, meaning much lower levels of lift. Nevertheless, the DJI Mavic 3 was not only able to take off and circle the summit but take amazing panoramic shots of the surrounding mountain ranges too.

The Mavic 3 is a step above the average consumer drone, but still perfectly affordable and light enough to be carried to the summit of the world’s highest mountain. It comes equipped with a Hasselblad Micro Four Thirds camera capable of capturing 5.1K Apple ProRes video and 20MP stills, and yet has a take-off weight of under 900g. That’s less than a litre of water.

The feat was organized jointly by DJI and 8KRAW, a Chinese photography organization with more than 1,000 contributing photographers. The climb was completed in the early morning of May 27, but only now has the official film, called ‘Flying over Everest (opens in new tab)’, been released.