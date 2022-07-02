Check out this amazingly creative photo campaign by Polaroid x Hamish Powell

Polaroid has collaborated with botanical designer and florist, Hamish Powell, and photographer Otto Masters to produce some of the most beautiful floral artistry and portraiture we've ever seen! The images were captured using Polaroid's brand new Green Duochrome film and weaved into a selection of creative collages.

We've already written about how outrageously cool Polaroid's new green 600 film (opens in new tab) is. Polaroid x Hamish Powell involves a special project titled Cultivation of Self whereby Hamish explores themes of self-identity, sexuality and personal growth, captured by Otto's talent.

• Love Polaroid? These are the best instant cameras (opens in new tab)

Having resurrected the Duochrome film line, first launched by The Impossible Project years back (before it became Polaroid Originals, before it in turn became the Polaroid of today) the manufacturer teamed up with this unique creative team for a very "green" and environmental earthy approach to its campaign.

Floristry wizard Hamish Powell (opens in new tab) is the mastermind behind this beautiful setup and concept, with the help from talented Vogue and Elle photographer Otto Masters (opens in new tab) to help execute his vision. Beginning with the first small step and sign of growth – a seedling that is beginning to emerge from Powell's fingertip – this later evolves and changes into an entire soil plot planted delicately on the top of his head.

The final result is a magnificent and monumental floral display flourishing out of Powell's entire body, that metaphorically illustrates the breath of realization that grows from his mouth and body. The final collage in the series represents the acceptance of self, a full-blown botanical masterpiece that results in the Cultivation of Self.

Collage by Hamish Powell (Image credit: Hamish Powell / Otto Masters / Polaroid)

Polaroid have also previously released a batch of similar Black & Yellow Duochrome Film, that is pretty expensive and can be tricky to find outside of Amazon. The Polaroid Black & Green 600 Film – Duochrome Edition is available now directly from Polaroid's website (opens in new tab) costing $14.99 / £13.99 (it's not available in Australia yet).

