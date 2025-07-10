Just 25 pence per gigabyte! This memory card is just what I need to supercharge my Sony camera this Prime Day!
I've been looking for a CFexpress Type A card for my Sony A7 IV – and this Amazon Prime Day deal is irresistible
I have keeping my eye out for a Type A memory card for my Sony mirrorless camera for a couple of months now - and I have just seen a Prime Day deal to make me take the plunge and buy one.
The Nextorage 480GB card costs £122.39 - with a nice 20% saving in the Amazon sale. It is a lot more than the SDXC cards I have been using in my Sony A7 IV camera since I bought it back in March – but when you think of it in terms of how much you pay per gigabyte this card is an absolute steal. It works out at just 25p per gigabyte!
🇬🇧 Save £30 at Amazon UK
The Nextorage A1 SE card offers write and read speeds of 950MB/s. The CFexpress Type A format is used on many of Sony's current mirrorless and cine cameras - including the A1, A7S III, 7R IV, A7R V, FX3, FX6, FX30, and the A7 IV that I own
480GB is a big capacity for a card - almost half a terabyte of space for my Raw files and video footage. But the real attraction of the CFexpress Type A card option on my camera is the superfast write speeds that it offers - a staggering 950MB per second! That will be great when recording long 4K clips - or for shooting prolonged burst modes using my A7 IV 10fps high-speed continuous shooting mode.
Nextorage may not be the best-known memory card company in the business – but they have not been around that long. It is a Japanese company that was founded by ex-Sony engineers – and of course, they are the people who pioneered the CFexpress Type A standard, which, for the moment at least, is only used on Sony mirrorless and cinema cameras.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
