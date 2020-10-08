The best Instax photo albums: make lasting memories with your instant prints

The best Instax photo albums can be difficult to find, but investing in one is a must if you want to display and safely store your instant camera prints. We've put together this guide to make the search that much easier for you, depending on which of the best instant cameras (opens in new tab) you own, there's plenty of beautiful albums designed to fit your photos perfectly, whether they're Instax Wide or slimmer Mini prints.

Fujifilm's Instax range has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, and while the majority of the world's photos are stored in some sort of online cloud or smartphone image libraries, it's not hard to see how the instant print-out image from an Instax camera or printer has mass appeal.

As the Instax prints are immediately at your fingertips, digitally storing them can be a tricky option, unless you own one of the best photo scanners (opens in new tab), so you'll need an Instax photo album to keep your physical prints safe from destruction. Instax film comes in three different sizes – Mini, Wide and Square – and there are a number of beautiful Instax photo albums out there to accommodate them all.

So whether you've got an Instax mini 11 (opens in new tab), an Instax Square SQ 20 (opens in new tab) or the Wide 300, be sure to check out our other guide to the best Instax camera cases (opens in new tab) to keep your instant camera protected. There's always a safe storage option to suit your printed image needs, read on for our picks of the best Instax photo albums that money can buy.

1. Rieibi Instax mini photo album The best affordable Instax mini photo album Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact and lightweight + Available in different colors + Holds up to 256 photos Reasons to avoid - A bit plasticky

If you have an Instax mini, this bright cobalt blue Instax photo album is a brilliant way to store your instant prints. If blue doesn't suit your taste, the simple design comes in a variety of colors and capacities, all of which can hold a minimum of 96 mini Instax photos.

Suitable for any size photos that are within 3 inches, this album is compatible with photos printed using a Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo or Instax Mini 11/7S/8/8+/9/25/26/90/70/50s and additional models.

The cover is made from premium PU leather, and is fairly durable.The added clasp on the outside of the album removes the risk of your images falling out, and gives added protection from the elements. And it's a bargain price too!

2. Winkine Desktop Mini Photo Album Collection The best clear tabletop calendar-style photo album Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Doubles as a desk calendar + Holds up to 52 mini prints + Makes a great gift Reasons to avoid - Pink numbering might not suit everyone - Can cause confusion if you forget to flip the images over and change the date

This tabletop album offers you a great way to display your precious memories and at the same time decorate your home, office or workspace. The Desktop Mini Photo Album has a high-quality crystal acrylic panel and clear PVC pockets that will protect your photos from dirt and dust.

The clear photo desk calendar and album can hold a total of 52 photos, that's two photos per pocket and you can display both sides. The album stands steadily on the desktop and you can flip over the pages to change pictures easily in accordance with the date.

Be careful not to forget to flip the photos and rely on the calendar date over the weekend, or you may be left confused and still enjoying the Friday freedom and be late for work on Monday morning.

3. GPIRAL Instax Mini Photo Album A beautiful cotton cover Instax photo album Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Holds over 100 mini photos + Makes a great gift Reasons to avoid - May be lacking in quality - Made from cheaper materials

Instax cameras have become a popular accessory at weddings, events and as birthday gifts in recent years, and this is one of the best Instax photo albums we've seen to showcase snaps taken at a special occasion. The beautiful soft linen design allows for your favorite photo to grace the cover, and has space to store over 100 mini instant photos.

This vintage-style design is available in a multitude of colors at an extremely affordable price, many reviews say that you get what you pay for in regard to quality, but the overall finish of the album is pleasant and brightly colored.

4. Fintie Mini Instax Photo Album The best value instant print photo album Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Smart design + Holds 104 photos Reasons to avoid - Design not to everyone's taste

If you're looking for a bog standard Instax photo album that can hold a large number of images and not cost the earth, this Fintie design is a great option. Highly affordable, it can hold up to 104 instant prints and comes with an embellished, soft PU leather cover for maximum protection. The clear pockets inside are compatible with prints from the Instax Mini 9, Mini 8, Mini 8+, Mini 90, Mini 70, Mini 26+, Mini 25 and Mini 7 cameras. Oh, and you get an extra pocket in the front cover for good measure too.

5. Folding Instax Photo Album A brilliant Christmas gift idea Today's Best Deals View at Etsy UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Charming design + Excellent gift idea + Handmade Reasons to avoid - Only holds 14 images

Time for something a little different now. This clever little Instax photo album offers not only a way to store your favorite photos but display them too. You can choose between tying it up and using as a traditional photo album, or opening the fan-like design and using it as a photo frame.

This dual-purpose folding album is handmade, which means it's more expensive than your average design. It also only holds 14 square images. But if you fancy a charming, unique way to hold your instant prints, look no further. And if you're still on the hunt for that perfect Xmas gift, loaded up with some beautiful photos, this is guaranteed to put a smile on a loved one's face on Christmas day.

6. Instax Wide Photo Album Big on space and style Today's Best Deals View at Etsy UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Clasp for added protection + Thick pocket material Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive

If you own a wide Instax model (300, 210, 200), you'll need a photo album with a bit more space than that of the mini print options. And this particular design is proving very popular on Etsy, with hundreds of five-star reviews under it's belt. Speaking of belts, the album has a similar clasp-like design to keep its content secure, and is available in brown, black and rose gold

We particularly like how this Instax album holds four images to each page, so you can keep photos from special occasions grouped together. The reviews on Etsy also note the benefit of thick pocket material to help really look after your prints. Overall, a really lovely, quality design.

7. Instax Striped Mini Album The best understated Instax photo album Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Clasp for added protection + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Design not hugely exciting

If you're not a fan of block color, this simple but elegant striped Instax photo album design could be the one for you. Very similar to most other mini photo albums, Fujifilm's own product features enough clear pockets to hold up to 108 mini photos and has a wrap around clasp to reduce the risk of losing any. Not much else to say on this one other than if you simply want an Instax photo album to do a job with a design that won't offend anyone, this is one of the best options.

8. Black Kraft Photo Album A highly customisable photo album Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Highly customisable + Quality paper Reasons to avoid - Labor intensive

If you want to customize your photo album, a good option would be to go for this blank canvas design from Paperchase. The self-adhesive product has 20 acid-free card pages with alkaline glue and polypropylene overlays for extra protection. This isn't an album you would want to use to store lots of photos in (way too much work involved) but if you're looking for a special way to present photos from an event like a wedding, for example, this is a really affordable option that can be tailor made.

9. Instax Photo Accordion Box The most charming Instax photo album around Today's Best Deals View at Etsy UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique design + Affordable + Excellent gift idea Reasons to avoid - Only holds 16 images

Despite only being able to hold up to 16 mini instant prints, we couldn't not include this charming box Instax photo album. The accordion-style design is led by the lid, displaying more images as you pull them further out of the box. Another excellent gift idea, this would be a wonderful way to celebrate a special occasion, especially as the outside of the box could also be decorated too.

10. Instax Mini Print Desk Album The best way to show off your instant prints at work Today's Best Deals View at Etsy UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Doubles as a frame + Holds up to 68 mini prints + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Not the best quality

Brighten up your workspace with this affordable Instax photo album, which can hold up to 68 prints. The triangle style album design can hold up to 108 mini prints and converts into a stand that will fit nicely on most desktops. So you can fill it with memories of your favorite holiday, pet, birthday celebrations and so on, and choose a new set of images to enjoy every day. For the price, you won't be surprised to find it's not the best quality album, but if you want an affordable way to keep your loved ones near at work, this is does a job.

12. Ablus Mini Photo Album The best portable Instax photo album Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extremely small and lightweight + Holds 64 photos in total Reasons to avoid - Quality isn't the best

If you're looking for a gift for a little person, something that's cheap and cheerful, then look no further than this product from Ablus. This Mini Photo Album holds 64 photos in total, that's two photos per page. Its small volume and lightweight features enable you to carry this album easily in your bag so that you can show your best instant camera photos with your friends. Choose from Blue, Golden and Pink. The glitter doesn't actually move around as you would expect, but it's still a fun, bright and colorful album.

13. Ablus 288 Pockets Mini Photo Album The best high capacity Instax mini photo album Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight design + Enables you to make a huge collection Reasons to avoid - Clear plastic design might not be to everyone's taste

This mini photo album can hold a huge amount of photos: 288 photos in total, that's nine photos per page. It has a practical design, that makes popping in your snaps a cinch, and it's light and durable, so you can take it around to show off your best Instax mini photos with ease. Ablus states that its albums are safe and reliable with high-quality acid-free materials, so you can be assured that your photos will be safe from yellowing over time.

