The best lenses for bird photography and wildlife in 2022: get frame-filling shots

With the best lenses for bird photography, you can unlock your potential to capture incredible avian images. Birds are tricky subjects for even the most experienced wildlife photographers; they move erratically, they don't stay still for long, and they generally won't let you get very close without flying off.

The best lenses for bird photography therefore need to provide enough magnification to fill the frame with a feathery subject, and to have a fast enough autofocus to keep hold of it while it moves.

We've populated this list with some of the best telephoto lenses around right now. A mixture of zooms and primes, these are the lenses that bring distant subjects closer, filling the frame and making the most of your camera's sensor to capture them in all their resplendent detail.

Digital camera technology has taken massive leaps in recent years, and bird photography is now much more accessible than it used to be. Long telephoto lenses were once almost impossible to use handheld, and so heavy to carry around that you'd feel it in your back after a long day using them in the field.

Thanks to today's clever optical designs, long lenses are generally lighter, and optical image stabilization systems have made it more possible to capture sharp images at the outer edge of a telephoto zoom, without having to use a tripod. All in all, it's now much easier to capture sharp, frame-filling images of birds.

When looking at lenses, you do need to know how they'll interact with you camera sensor. Should you use a full frame or cropped sensor camera for bird photography (opens in new tab)? For sensors smaller than full-frame, there is a trade off in terms of image quality but you'll get the advantage of a crop factor that amplifies the telephoto reach of the lens. For example, a 100-400mm lens on a full frame sensor will cover 150-600mm on APS-C, and 200-800mm on Micro Four Thirds!

Here, we've chosen lenses for a range of budgets, to include some affordable telephoto lenses as well as higher end choices for professionals or serious birding enthusiasts.

Canon

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon’s original EF 100-400mm zoom was something of a classic, but wasn’t to everybody’s taste, especially in regard to its trombone-style push-pull zoom mechanism. The second edition of the lens has a more typical twist-action zoom ring and a host of upgrades. These include a refined optical path with fluorite and Super UD (Ultra-low Dispersion) elements and high-tech Air Sphere coating. There’s a more effective, triple-mode image stabilizer and the Mark II also gains weather-seals and fluorine coatings on the front and rear elements. It’s a very good lens but rather expensive for a 100-400mm, and lacks the outright telephoto reach of more recent 150-600mm independent designs.

(Image credit: Canon)

As we've touched on, Canon's EF 100-400mm zoom has been an incredibly popular lens for Canon DSLR shooters, so it's no surprize to see something arrive for the brand's EOS R range of full-frame mirrorless cameras. Canon felt that it would be hard to improve on the image quality of the EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM so opted to extend the focal range even further with the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM. Extending the focal length gives it even more reach, though the trade-off is a pretty modest maximum aperture of f/7.1 at the long end. That said, pair it with the EOS R5 or R6 and the combined image stabilisation delivers up to 6 stops compensation (5 stops on the EOS R or RP). Focusing is very swift on Canon's two new mirrorless cameras, but could be quicker on the R and RP. Combined with Canon's legendary L-series build quality and stunning optical performance, it's up there with the very best Canon zoom lenses we've tested.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM It might not be conventional, but this shouldn't be ignored for bird photography Specifications Mount: Canon RF Autofocus: Stepping Motor (Lead screw-type) Stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 4.5m Max magnification: 014x Filter thread: 82mm Dimensions (WxL): 93x200mm Weight: 930g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact and lightweight + Strong optical performance Reasons to avoid - Fixed f/11 aperture - Not weather-sealed

The Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM (and the Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM (opens in new tab)) is designed for EOS R-series mirrorless cameras and offers a very different experience to a typical prime telephoto lens. Sporting a clever retractable design, this lens collapses down to 200mm. Using DO (Diffractive Optics) and a relatively narrow f/11 fixed aperture rating, it's also pretty light at 930g. A fixed f/11 aperture isn't quite as limiting as it might first appear as thanks to the Dual Pixel AF sensor-based autofocus systems of EOS R-series cameras. Image quality is impressive, while the size of the lens makes it excellent for handheld shooting and, overall, it’s a great choice for bird photography.

Nikon

(Image credit: Nikon)

4. Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Best own-brand Nikon lens for bird photographers Specifications Mount: Nikon F Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 2.2m Max magnification: 0.22x Filter thread: 95mm Dimensions (WxL): 108x268mm Weight: 2,300g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Powerful zoom range and features + Constant-aperture design + Good value Reasons to avoid - Incompatible with older Nikon DSLRs

Compared with Sigma and Tamron 150-600mm zooms for Nikon cameras, this own-brand competitor comes up slightly short in maximum reach. Even so, the difference isn’t particularly noticeable in practical terms and the Nikon lens has the advantage of a constant-aperture design, so f/5.6 remains available throughout the zoom range, rather than dropping to f/6.3 at the long end. Fancy features include a dual-mode, 4.5-stop VR (Vibration System) system and an electromagnetically controlled diaphragm for adjusting the aperture. As in the Sigma and Tamron lenses, this enables more consistency in rapid-fire exposures but, with older Nikon bodies, you’ll only be able to shoot at the widest aperture. Autofocus is fast and image quality is impressive in all respects, making this lens great value for an own-brand Nikon.

(Image credit: Nikon)

5. Nikon 600mm f/4E FL ED VR AF-S Nikon's mighty 600mm prime is a beast of a lens Specifications Mount: Nikon F Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 4.4m Max magnification: 0.14x Filter thread: 40.5mm (drop-in) Dimensions (WxL): 166x432mm Weight: 3,810g Today's Best Deals View at Jessops (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stunning picture quality + Build quality and finish Reasons to avoid - Weight - Price

The Nikon 600mm f/4E FL ED VR is one of the company's longest focal length lenses available, and with a price tag that's nudging five figures, its squarely aimed at the professional sports and wildlife photographer. This latest generation optic is significantly lighter than its predecessor thanks to the Flourite lens elements used. This has seen a weight saving of some 25%, though it still tips the scales at an arm-wobbling 3,810g. This is a lens you'll want to partner with a sturdy monopod for long periods of shooting. Optical quality is first-rate as you'd expect for a high end Nikon prime, while the autofocus performance doesn't disappoint either. A stunning lens if you can justify the price.

(Image credit: Nikon)

6. Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S A monster performer, if you don't mind the modest aperture Specifications Mount: Nikon Z Autofocus: Yes Stabilization: Yes Lens construction: 22 elements in 14 groups Angle of view: 3.17 degrees Diaphragm blades: 9 Minimum aperture: f/32 Minimum focusing distance: 5m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.16x Filter size: Rear, 46mm drop-in Dimensions: 140x385mm Weight: 2,385g Today's Best Deals View at Jessops (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-fast autofocus + Pro-grade build and handling + Excellent image quality Reasons to avoid - Modest f/6.3 aperture - Necessarily big build - Pricey (but great value)

This lens gives you telephoto super-powers in a relatively lightweight package. The downsized build has been achieved by a modest f/6.3 aperture rating and a Phase Fresnel optical element, a technology that’s commonly used to focus the beam in a lighthouse. The addition of highly effective optical VR that works in tandem with IBIS in Z system full-frame cameras, which should ensure exceptionally sharp avian images.

A useful range of handling extras ensure top-quality results time after time, with excellent consistency even in handheld shooting. When you need to nail the definitive moment in wildlife photography, this is a lens you can surely count on. It's not cheap, but it's less than half the price of the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.

Sony

(Image credit: Sony)

This recent addition to Sony’s E-mount line-up has the same 600mm maximum focal length as Sigma and Tamron 150-600mm zooms for Canon and Nikon SLRs. The Sony’s size and weight are fairly typical but feel a little more imposing on comparatively lightweight Sony Alpha mirrorless bodies.

As with its SLR-format competitors, the maximum ‘effective’ focal length stretches from 600mm to around 900mm when shooting on an APS-C rather than full-frame body. Triple-mode image stabilization is switchable for static and panning shots, with an additional option for applying stabilization only during exposures. This makes it easier to track the erratic movement of birds in flight. DDSSM (Direct Drive Super Sonic Motor) autofocus is super-fast and comes complete with customizable focus-hold buttons mounted around the barrel.

The optical image stabilizer is effective on its own and even better when coupled with in-body stabilization, featured in later Sony Alpha A7 and A9 mirrorless cameras. Sharpness, contrast and other image attributes are excellent and very consistent throughout the entire zoom range.

(Image credit: Tamron)

The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD is a lens designed exclusively for Sony E-mount; it's made for full-frame bodies, but will work with APS-C, delivering an effective focal length of 225-750mm (though it will produce a pretty unbalanced setup). Going up to 500mm, while not the longest lens on this list or even in the Sony section, is pretty handy, and it's helped by the Tamron lens's real ace in the hole: it's super-fast autofocus system. The linear stepping motor is blisteringly speedy and practically silent – in other words, exactly what you want for birding.

The narrower aperture range of f/5-6.7 is going to restrict you a little in terms of how much light you need, which is simply something to be aware of and factor in. Still, weighing just 1,725g without the tripod collar, the Tamron 150-500mm is perfectly useable hand-held. Its three-mode stabilisation system helps out here too – birders will probably get the most use out of Mode 3, which only applies the stabilisation effect during actual exposures, making it easier to track erratically moving subjects.

Fujifilm

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Impeccably turned out, the XF100-400mm looks and feels a high-quality item... Looks aren’t deceiving either, as the internals include a super-fast autofocus system based on dual linear stepping motors, and a high-performance 5-stop optical stabilizer. The optical path is top drawer too, featuring no less than five ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements plus a Super ED element. A full set of weather seals is incorporated, and a fluorine coating on the front element helps to repel moisture and fingerprints. Built from the ground up as an APS-C format lens, it only needs to produce a relatively small image circle, compared with a full-frame compatible lens, but is still pretty weighty for a 100-400mm zoom. Overall performance and image quality are excellent, although outright sharpness drops off a bit at the long end of the zoom range.

Multi mount

(Image credit: Sigma)

It took a while, but Sigma's 150-600mm Sports lens finally got a mirrorless makeover. The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports isn't just a quick reskin of the DSLR version (below); it's actually been retooled from the ground up with mirrorless cameras in mind, and it's an impressive 760g lighter. It's heavily weatherproofed, with oil-repellent coatings on the elements, and it's got 4-stop optical stabilisation to help keep things sharp at the telephoto end.

The autofocus takes a little setting up, and isn't quite as fast as that of rival lenses from Sony and Tamron, but this is still an impressive lens for birding. Sharpness is really impressive throughout the zoom range, so you can push it to 600mm with confidence that you're still going to get some great images.

(Image credit: Sigma)

11. Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sport Best lens for bird photography for Canon & Nikon DSLRs Specifications Mount: Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma SA Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 2.6m Maximum magnification: 0.2x Filter thread: 105mm Dimensions (WxL): 121 x 290mm Weight: 2,860g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Top-grade construction + Impeccable image quality Reasons to avoid - Physically large at long zoom settings - A real heavyweight at nearly 3kg

From Sigma’s ‘Sports’ line-up of lenses, this is a pro-grade zoom that goes all-out for speed and performance. It has a super-fast ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system, a highly effective optical stabilizer with switchable static and panning modes, dual switchable autofocus modes giving priority to either automatic focusing or manual override, and switchable custom modes that you can set up via Sigma’s optional USB Dock. These enable different behaviors in the autofocus speed and stabilization effect, as well as fine-tuning for autofocus accuracy for individual camera bodies, plus the application of firmware updates. The lens is fully weather-sealed and features a fluorine coating on its front and rear elements. Image quality is fabulous throughout the entire zoom range. The lens is designed for Canon and Nikon DSLRs – but is also option for Canon RF and Nikon Z mirrorless cameras using a mount adapter. See our full Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | S review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Sigma)

12. Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary Best budget lens for birding for Canon and Nikon DSLRs Specifications Mount: Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma SA Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 2.8m Maximum magnification: 0.2x Filter thread: 95mm Dimensions (WxL): 105 x 260mm Weight: 1,930g Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Relatively compact and lightweight + Great value for a 150-600mm zoom Reasons to avoid - Not as sharp as ‘Sports’ version - Only partially weather-sealed

Compared with Sigma’s 150-600mm Sports lens, the Contemporary edition is smaller and almost a whole kilogram lighter in weight. It’s therefore much more manageable for long periods of handheld shooting, without the aid of a monopod or tripod, and easier to carrier around. Although significantly less expensive to buy, it features the same range of dual-mode stabilization, dual-mode autofocus and custom setup options, as well as fluorine coatings on the front and rear elements. It also has a dust- and moisture-resistant rubber gasket on the mounting plate, although it lacks the additional weather-seals of the Sports lens. It’s also not quite as sharp, but it comes very close and its overall image quality is very pleasing. See our full Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Tamron)

13. Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 This Tamron lens combines the attractions of both Sigma lenses Specifications Mount: Canon EF, Nikon FX Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 2.2m Maximum magnification: 0.16x Filter thread: 95mm Dimensions (WxL): 108x260mm Weight: 2,010g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Park Cameras (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uprated stabilizer and autofocus system + Weather-seals and fluorine coating Reasons to avoid - Sharpness could be better - V2 firmware for use with mirrorless

Tamron’s G2 (Generation 2) 150-600mm lens is about the same size and weight as Sigma’s competing Contemporary lens, but adds a more comprehensive set of weather seals, similar to those of Sigma’s more exotic Sports edition, while splitting the difference in terms of price. Upgrades over the original Tamron lens include a revamped 4.5-stop optical stabilizer with three switchable options for static, panning and exposure-only modes, the last of which leaves the viewfinder image unadulterated, and makes it easier to track erratic movement. The uprated ring-type autofocus system is faster and more accurate, and a fluorine coating is added to the front element. Sharpness is very good at or near 600mm but less impressive towards the short end of the zoom range. For full compatibility with Canon EOS R and Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, V2 or later firmware can be applied via Tamron’s optional USB-linked TAP-in Console. See our full Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Sigma)

14. Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary A great lightweight, budget super-telephoto zoom Specifications Mount: Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 1.6m Max magnification: 0.26x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 86x182mm Weight: 1,160g Reasons to buy + Comparatively compact and lightweight + Full-frame compatible Reasons to avoid - Limited telephoto reach - No optional tripod mount ring

Compared with Sigma’s 150-600mm lenses, this one gives noticeably less telephoto reach, but is relatively compact. It’s also only half the weight of the larger 150-600mm Contemporary lens and just a third of the weight of the Sports edition. It’s therefore much more comfortable for long periods of handheld shooting and you can also use it with the camera body mounted on a tripod or monopod. The flip-side is that no optional tripod mounting ring is available, which would have enabled a better balance, especially in portrait orientation shooting.

Sophisticated controls include switchable dual-mode autofocus options with priority given to autofocus or manual override, static/panning stabilization modes and dual custom setups. In addition to using the twist-action control ring, you can alter he zoom setting in a push-pull fashion. A specially shaped lens hood with a thumb and finger groove helps with this.

Micro Four Thirds

(Image credit: Panasonic)

A finely-crafted lens, the Panasonic 100-400mm is relatively large for a Micro Four Thirds format zoom and weighs almost a kilogram. With its MFT mount, it will work on Olympus mirrorless cameras, as well as compatible Panasonic Lumix models. It's pretty much the same weight as the Sigma and Tamron 100-400mm lenses for full-frame cameras. Even so, the 2x crop factor of MFT cameras gives the Panasonic a maximum ‘effective’ focal length of 800mm, much like using a 150-600mm lens on an APS-C format body. As always, this makes it a challenge to keep everything steady while shooting, but the Panasonic has excellent build quality and comes complete with a zoom lock ring, tripod mounting collar and optical image stabilizer, to help beat the shakes. It all works together very well, except that stabilization can be relatively ineffective for panning. Autofocus is very quick and highly accurate and image quality is excellent overall, although sharpness drops off a little at the longest zoom setting. See our full Panasonic DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 ASPH Power OIS review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Olympus)

16. Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm f/4 IS Pro Best prime lens for Olympus and Panasonic MFT cameras Specifications Mount: Micro Four Thirds Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 1.4m Max magnification: 0.24x Filter thread: 77mm Dimensions (WxL): 77x227mm Weight: 1,270g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Relatively fast f/4 aperture + 600mm effective focal length Reasons to avoid - Lacks any zooming versatility - Relatively pricey and heavy

You need a pretty good reason to trade up from Panasonic’s 100-400mm zoom lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras and it might just be this Olympus prime. It has fully professional-grade build quality with comprehensive weather-seals and a dust-, freeze- and splash-proof construction. Naturally, it has a fixed focal length, equivalent to 600mm in full-frame terms, and lacks the versatility of a zoom. Even so, that’s rarely a disadvantage for birding, as you’re likely to use a zoom lens at its longest available focal length anyway.

A major plus point is that the aperture rating of f/4 is relatively fast, compared with most zoom lenses that drop to f/5.6 or f/6.3 at a similar focal length. Handling highlights include a customizable Lens-function button, a four-stop image stabilizer that gives up to a six-stop benefit when combined with in-camera stabilization, and an autofocus range limiter that can lock out either short or long focus distances. Autofocus itself is very fast and image quality is fabulous.

