The best burner phone 2022: cheap phones you won't worry about breaking

The best burner phone isn't just for drugs dealers and cheating husbands. This kind of phone is very cheap, which makes it a great choice as a backup or spare that you don't need to worry too much about losing or breaking. Plus, as a simpler device, it'll have battery life that would puts iPhones to shame!

Think about it. There are places you wouldn't want to take your iPhone 13 Pro, lest it get stolen or damaged. And there are times when its your smart phone’s battery just isn'’t going to last, but you might need to make an urgent call. That’s where what is known as a “So the best burner phone” comes in handy as a useful backup; if you don’t know, the term entered the popular consciousness through HBO drama The Wire..

No, this won't be the best phone, and certainly not the best camera phone (opens in new tab). But it may last up to a week or more before needing a charge, and for the cost of a bottle of wine, that can be a great investment. Running, cycling and hiking fans shouldn’t leave home without one.

Will you need to check email or social media apps like Facebook and Twitter? A few burner phones will let you do so, but not all, and the ones that do will be slow. Some of them don’t even have cameras at all, . Aand those that do will be pretty low quality.

Most burner phones also use microSIMs rather than nanoSIMs, so you’ll either need to get a new SIM from your phone network or a converter: a little piece of plastic into which your normal SIM slots. You can buy these cheaply on eBay.

However, you need to be careful about what you buy, especially if you travel widely. In the USA 2G and 3G networks are being or have been retired so 4G-capability is a must just to connect to the network.

In the UK, 2G networks were installed by the first operators, Vodafone and Cellnet, and the technology is widely used in IT technologies like smart home meters. That creates pressure to keep 2G alive. As such, the current planned UK closure, “by 2033,” is a decade away.

3G networks, however, are less essential to infrastructure; arguably 3G was always a bit of a large-scale beta test of technology needed for the 4G era, and as such is expected to start being switched off in the UK in 2023, first by Vodafone and EE.

With all that in mind, here are some of the best 2G and 4G burner phones for your money today.

Best burner phones in the UK in 2022

(Image credit: Nokia)

(opens in new tab)

1. Nokia 110 4G Future-proof burner phone with VoLTE Specifications Network: 4G Battery standby time: 21.7 days Battery talk time: 19.4 hours Screen: 1.8-inch LCD 160x120 Camera: 0.3MP camera Dimensions: 121 x 50 x 14.5mm Weight: 75g Storage: Memory 8Gb + microSD Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great product design + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - Screen - 4G uses battery fasterNot the cheapest option

This handset is available in striking yellow, cyan or a sightly more respectable black, but whichever look you choose you’re getting a 4G-capable device. That means international borders aren’t a concern as Voice-Over-LTE (the replacement technology for 2G voice) is supported. FM radio and internet are also available (and loading pages is quicker than a 2G burner), and there is 48GB of on-board memory – expandable by MicroSD card.

(Image credit: Nokia)

(opens in new tab)

2. Nokia 6310 The best burner phone for nostalgic design Specifications Network: 2G Battery standby time: 21.7 days Battery talk time: 19.4 hours Screen: 2.8-inch LCD 320x240 Camera: 0.3MP (VGA) camera Dimensions: 138 x 66 x 9.8mm Weight: 134g Storage: Memory 8Gb + microSD Today's Best Deals View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Curved screen looks great Reasons to avoid - No music player - Non-expandable memory - Limited 2G network support

This phone, available in pink, blue or black, is amongst the cheapest you’ll find so if you’re looking for a burner phone this should definitely be in the running. Despite the minimal barrier to purchase, this is still a fully-functional cell-phone, capable of holding up to 2000 names and numbers and a trail of up to 500 SMS messages.

Unlike its more expensive cousin, the 3310, there is no camera (just a flashlight), nor a web browser, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any distractions available; there is a 3.5mm headphone jack to let you listen to news, sport and music using the built-in FM radio, or of course the phone is pre-loaded with games including the classic Snake (a little more colorful than you might remember it from the 90s). There is no web browser, no social network support.

Durability is good, though the directional button could be a little easier for the big-fingered. The Nokia 105 has sold far, far more phones than you would likely guess. Its various versions had already shifted 200 million by 2017.

(Image credit: Vodafone)

(opens in new tab)

3. Vodafone Mobiwire Ayasha Cheapest burner phone Specifications Network: 2G Battery standby time: 14.5 days Battery talk time: 14 hours Screen: 1.8-inch LCD 320x240 Camera: 0.1MP camera Dimensions: 108 x 46 x 14.5mm Weight: 66g Storage: Memory 8Gb + microSD Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low price of £13 including £10 credit + Radio and torch Reasons to avoid - Must be bought with Vodafone minutes

As a no-nonsense bundle goes, this has to be it. The phone is often listed at around the £3 mark – less than most cups of coffee – though never actually sold without a £10 Vodafone SIM bundle (which amounts to 250 minutes talk, 3GB data, and unlimited texts). As with all such deals, you need to use the device every few days or your credit times out.

(Image credit: Alcatel)

(opens in new tab)

4. Alcatel 1 (2021) The best burner smartphone Specifications Network: 4G GSM/HSPA/LTE Battery standby time: 1 day Battery talk time: 4 hours Screen: 5-inch LCD 480 x 960 Camera: 5MP + 2MP selfie camera Dimensions: 138 x 66 x 9.8mm Weight: 134g Storage: Memory 8Gb + microSD Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bargain access to Android 11 + Camera and selfie camera + USB-C Charging Reasons to avoid - Screen brightness a little weak - No fast charge - MicroSD storage probably essential for apps

The Alcatel 1 is a 4G smartphone which absolutely won’t match a flagship handsets from Apple or other leading brands, but you can have twenty of these for the same money as the fruit-based brand’s top model and the 2021 edition got a memory boost to 16GB too. There are a lot of reasons why you might want a burner in this category, not least when transitioning kids to smartphones. You can start with something cheap you wouldn’t mind replacing, while offering the kids more than a simple candy bar.

The latest version of this device is based around Android 11 ‘Go Edition)’ which is thoughtfully designed for folk using pay-as-you-go SIMs; the YouTube app even offers you lower video quality to save data charges. The camera is OK (except for real close- up, which is unhelpful with small QR codes), and takes decent pics or 1080P video.

(Image credit: Artfone)

(opens in new tab)

5. Uleway G180 Best burner phone for senior citizens Specifications Network: 2G Battery standby time: 3 days Battery talk time: 3 hours Screen: 1.8-in Camera: Yes Dimensions: 104 x 53 x 20mm Weight: 118g Storage: 32 MB Reasons to buy + Cheap handset + Large buttons + SOS button Reasons to avoid - Small screen

Uleway caters for the elderly with a number of different phone models which place simplicity and button size ahead of other considerations. This is the candy-bar shaped version, but they also offer a flip phone. In this context, we don’t imagine the limited roaming offered by 2G would be a significant problem, while the feature set is on a par with Nokia burners – there is a torch, camera and 32GB memory. The battery’s 800mAh might not be ideal for the most chatty, and the screen size certainly doesn’t match up to the large buttons, but the price is so low it might even be something you could buy for a single hospital visit.

(Image credit: Doro)

(opens in new tab)

6. Doro 1370 The best burner phone for emergencies Specifications Network: 2G Battery standby time: 22 days Battery talk time: 7 hours Screen: 2.4-inch 640 x 480 LCD Camera: 3MP Dimensions: 152.7x76.5x8.95mm Weight: 106g Storage: microSD Today's Best Deals View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-accessible navigation + Extra safety features + Over 500 hour standby time Reasons to avoid - Doro is not a “cool” brand - Not suitable for USA

Doro makes phones primarily designed for older people and those with some form of physical impairment. But this makes them deliciously easy to use in a way any set of thumbs can appreciate.

The Doro 1370 does not use a tiny four-way d-pad, unlike almost every other popular feature phone. All its menus use simple up-down scrolling so it only needs two nav buttons.

Buying a Doro phone may seem like one of the least “cool” things you’ll do all year. But our digits are so used to touchscreens these days a phone designed for accessibility like the Doro 1370 may well be a much more comfortable fit than one that mimics feature popular phone designs from 1998-2005.

The Door 1370 also has dedicated shortcut buttons for its torch, the camera and the SMS section. And it is not completely without useful extras, even as a basic 2G mobile.

Bluetooth and music playback are those most likely to be appreciated. The Door 1370 has a microSD slot that supports cards up to 32GB, you can connect Bluetooth headphones or use a wired pair, and there’s a 3MP camera on the back. It’s a poor camera, of course, but some slightly cheaper feature phones do not have one at all.

The Doro 1370 also has an ICE (in case of emergency) button on the rear. A long press on this contacts people you specify in the menu system. This is designed primarily for vulnerable people who might, for example, be prone to falls. It may prove just as useful if your average photographic trip involves climbing up mountains, though.

(Image credit: Doro)

(opens in new tab)

7. Doro 7010 Dual Sim The best burner phone for elderly Facebook users Specifications Network: 4G Battery standby time: 13.75 days Battery talk time: 7 hours Screen: 2.8-inch 240x320 TFT Camera: 3MP Dimensions: 164 x 126 x 53mm Weight: 110g Storage: 2GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Appliances Direct (opens in new tab) View at Box (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Facebook + WhatsApp + Supports 4G & WiFi Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

Do your ageing relatives like the idea of keeping in touch via Facebook and WhatsApp, but don't want the complexity and low battery life of a smartphone? Both these apps are pre-installed on the Doro 7010, which comes with Wi-Fi access as well as support for 4G, GPS, 512MB memory and a 1.1GHz processor. It's also compatible with hearing aids, and the font sizes are adjustible if they have problems reading small type.

If you're worried about them having a fall, there's a response button on the back, which will alert all the ‘responders’ set up in the accompanying app and show their location. With up to 330 hours of standby battery life, it's a great choice for older people, as long as they're at least a bit tech-savvy. (If they've never used a feature phone before, though, they may struggle.)

(Image credit: Nokia)

(opens in new tab)

8. Nokia 8110 The best burner phone for looks Specifications Network: 4G Battery standby time: 25 days Battery talk time: 7 hours Screen: 2.4-inch 320 x 240 LCD Camera: 2MP Dimensions: 133.5 x 49.3 x 14.9mm Weight: 117g Storage: microSD Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Has 4G + And some basic app support Reasons to avoid - More expensive than true burner phones - Not as well-made as the 1990s original

Here’s a non-smart phone pick that stretches at the price definition of the kind of phones we’re looking to highlight here. But you will find it online for around $70 / £55.

This was the follow-up to the Nokia 3310. Nokia was no doubt encouraged by the waves of nostalgic interest the retro phone received. The original Nokia 8110 became famous in part for its use in The Matrix, the phone Neo used to communicate with his handlers out in the “real" world.

It was also known as the “banana phone” thanks to its curved shape, elongated when the call mic is flicked out. Nokia has leaned into this with the remake, selling a bright yellow version as well as the classic black.

But unlike the Nokia 3310, the Nokia 8110 is a different prospect to the original. The 1996 version was, at the time, a high-end executive phone. This is more a pastiche or ode to the past than a remake. It is nowhere near as well made, and we’d trust the Nokia 3310 to survive abuse more than the 8110, although the flick-out mechanism of the call mic does have some of the same satisfying executive stress toy appeal.

This is a 4G phone that ever-so-slightly blurs the border between feature phones and smart ones. It has GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1, and baked-in email and Google Maps support. However, it uses KaiOS rather than Android. App support is still very, very limited and the apps you do get feel quite clumsy and slow, not helped by now unfamiliar button-based control. The Nokia 8110 can do more than the other Nokias in this round-up, though.

(Image credit: Zanco )

9: Zanco Tiny T1 The best burner phone for hiding Specifications Network: 2G Battery standby time: 3 days Battery talk time: 3 hours Screen: 1 line text Camera: 2MP Dimensions: 47 x 21 x 12mm Weight: 13g Storage: 500 contacts Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unbelievably compact + Voice modulator + Limited feature set Reasons to avoid - Fiddly buttons - Increasing limited number of 2G networks

Looking more like something created by Q-branch than anything else in this list, the Zanco Tiny T1 is very deliberately the smallest phone you can buy but, despite that, it is still able to make a call using a 2G cellular network. The quality is broadly comparable to any other handset of the era (this phone dates from 2018), and charging is simple via micro USB.

Obviously, being the width of a coin, the phone’s buttons are somewhat compact, but Zanco have managed to include Bluetooth 3 to enable you to copy contacts from another device, and – in keeping with the spy-phone feel – the other technology squeezed into this tiny frame is a voice changer.

Squeezing a nanoSIM into the device is only one option; you can also use it as a Bluetooth speaker/mic for your regular phone. If you’re in the market for something to surprise and delight, want a novelty that actually works, or need something very, very discrete, this will work for you.

(Image credit: Nokia)

(opens in new tab)

10. Nokia 6310 A retro classic, revived Specifications Network: 4G LTE Battery standby time: 21 days Battery talk time: 19 hours Screen: 240 x 320 pixels, 2.8-inches Camera: VGA Main camera Dimensions: 135 x 56 x 14mm Weight: 247g Storage: 8Mb + microSD (up to 32GB) Today's Best Deals View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Much-loved feature phone styling + Dual SIM Reasons to avoid - No selfie camera - GSM only

Announced late in 2021, this is another of Nokia’s revived classic designs and inside are the usual plus points, including FM radio, a 3.5mm jack, a loudspeaker, and physical keys. The slick yellow, dark green or black versions will all suit a stylish detoxer with late 90s nostalgia (then again, that’s so true of Nokia’s phone catalog that it is running out of ways to phrase “The return of an icon”).

On the plus side, the icons in the menu include games like Snake and for most Nokia owners that is what is missed, alongside the gorgeous curved screen. For what it’s worth, we love the green one. Seniors will also appreciate the option to zoom in menus and fonts (in any color).

