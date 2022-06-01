Studio lighting made easy: here's a simple setup for portraiture

By published

Phil Barker shows how to create a simple and straightforward studio lighting setup for portraits

Phil Barker shows how to create a simple and straightforward studio lighting setup for portraiture
(Image credit: Future)

Shooting a wide range of subjects for both editorial and advertising purposes, I have worked in photography studios for the last five years. I cover a variety of subject matters from musicians and actors to automobiles and trainers. Each client I work with requires adjusting my style of photography, adapting my lighting, and altering my editing process to fit their brief. 

• Read more: 5 studio portrait tips (opens in new tab) 

Although having the best camera for portraits (opens in new tab) and the best lens for portraits (opens in new tab) can help you to capture stunning results, often it's the simple setups that are most effective when you’re working in a variety of locations and under time pressures.

They are a great starting point to build on, to create more elaborate lighting arrangements to fit your brief. For this portrait of model Meghan, I went back to basics using just one flash (a Profoto B2 and D4 power pack) and a plain backdrop.

Getting setup in the studio

(Image credit: Future)

Lighting setup

I used a 130cm parabolic umbrella, with the diffuser at a 45-degree angle about 1.5 meters away from the model. This meant the light source was soft and even. A white card bounced light in to maintain detail in the shadows.

(Image credit: Future)
(opens in new tab)

Camera settings

I shoot my editorial work on a Nikon D850 (opens in new tab); in the studio, I photograph tethered to Capture One software. I wanted the focus to be on Megan’s face rather than on her outfit, so I photographed her at 85mm and selected a wide aperture of f/2.8.

Phil Barker shows how to create a simple and straightforward studio lighting setup for portraiture

(Image credit: Future)

Read more:

Photography tips and techniques
(opens in new tab)Best cameras for portraits
(opens in new tab)Best lenses for portraits (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

DCW team
DCW team

Digital Camera World is one of the leading authorities on camera and photography news, reviews, techniques, tutorials, comparisons, deals and industry analysis. The site doesn't just specialize in cameras, but all aspects of photography, videography and imaging – including camera phones, gimbals, lenses, lighting, editing software, filters, tripods, laptops, printers, photo books, desks, binoculars and more. 


Whether you're using, looking to buy or trying to get the most out of a compact camera, action camera, camera drone, cinema camera, beginner camera or professional camera, Digital Camera World has a roster of experts with combined experience of over 100 years when it comes to cameras, photography and imaging. 


Meet the DCW team (opens in new tab)

Related articles