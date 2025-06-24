5-minute photo tips: essential dos and don'ts for stunning product shots

Product photography can seem intimidating at first – especially with so many polished images out there. It's easy to think that all you need is a good camera and lens, but the truth is, there's a lot more that goes into making your photos stand out.

One of the biggest game-changers is lighting. While professional product photographers rely on light tents, soft boxes, diffusers, and complete studio lighting kits, those tools can get expensive fast. And the truth is, even the best camera for product photography won't save a shot if your composition, lighting, or subject focus isn't dialed in.

Mastering these fundamentals is what separates average product photos from the kind that really pop – whether you're shooting for a portfolio or online store, or even your personal brand.

So, if you're wondering how to photograph products like a pro (without breaking the bank), here are our top dos and don'ts for product photography.

Do

Do: Clean first

Before shooting your images remember to wipe down the product and handle with gloves thereafter.

Do: Shoot variations

Capture many perspectives and compositions so that you and the client have a choice at the editing and design stage.

Do: Use focus peaking

Use focus peaking as a quick reference tool, where it is available, ensuring that logos and important details are sharp.

Do: Move the lights

With camera position locked, move the lights to capture variations in shadow structure and reflection positions.

Do: Stay on-brand

Don’t introduce contradictory elements and lighting, which may confuse viewers as to the brand's target audience.

Don't

Don't: Overpopulate images

Refrain from adding unnecessary elements that don't further the brand identity. Remove anything that doesn't need to be in-frame.

Don't: Lose highlights

Keep an eye on burned-out highlight detail, especially where these are highly localised and easy to overlook.

Don't: Overcomplicate

Keep the creative process streamlined to avoid long post-processing sessions and minimise re-shoot potential, especially important on larger shoots.

Don't: Forget color accuracy

Check final images against the true colours in the real-world product – critical when images are destined for a product catalogue.

Don't: Reveal structure

Avoid bottle diffuser feeds, screws, seams or ports appearing. Blend multiple differentially illuminated images to remove these in transparent products.

