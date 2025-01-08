Introducing the world's first dual-camera 4K AI mini webcam "designed specifically for Generation Z"
Emeet's latest Piko and Pixy AI-powered webcams are apparently aimed at discerning teen and twentysomething content creators
Audio-visual equipment maker Emeet has announced a range of twin-lens AI webcams at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The new products include the Emeet Piko series, which the company is billing as the world's first dual-camera 4K AI mini webcams, and the Emeet Pixy, an AI-powered dual-camera 4K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) webcam. Perhaps the new products could join the ranks of the best 4K webcams.
The Emeet Piko and Piko+ are "designed specifically for Generation Z content creators who demand nothing less than excellence", according to Emeet. Unlike traditional, single-lens models, Piko boasts dual cameras that enhance overall image quality, as well as focus speed and accuracy.
The Emeet Pixy is also an AI-powered dual-camera 4K webcam, but adds pan, tilt and zoom functionality, and offers immersive UHD 4K images and studio-standard sound. Emeet promises that more features of the Pixy will be revealed later in the year.
Emeet also has some of its other previously announced products on display at the show. Its AirFlow open-ear headphones have a detachable microphone and ensure exceptional call quality, thanks to a top-of-the-class noise-cancelling algorithm. The StreamCam One is a wireless live-streaming multicam that enables up to three devices to be wirelessly connected simultaneously and streamed to up to four live platforms.
If you're visiting CES, which runs until January 10, pop along and meet Emeet at Booth #LVCC, South Hall 1 30413.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.