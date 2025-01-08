Introducing the world's first dual-camera 4K AI mini webcam "designed specifically for Generation Z"

Audio-visual equipment maker Emeet has announced a range of twin-lens AI webcams at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The new products include the Emeet Piko series, which the company is billing as the world's first dual-camera 4K AI mini webcams, and the Emeet Pixy, an AI-powered dual-camera 4K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) webcam. Perhaps the new products could join the ranks of the best 4K webcams.

The Emeet Piko and Piko+ are "designed specifically for Generation Z content creators who demand nothing less than excellence", according to Emeet. Unlike traditional, single-lens models, Piko boasts dual cameras that enhance overall image quality, as well as focus speed and accuracy.

The Emeet Pixy is also an AI-powered dual-camera 4K webcam, but adds pan, tilt and zoom functionality, and offers immersive UHD 4K images and studio-standard sound. Emeet promises that more features of the Pixy will be revealed later in the year.

Emeet also has some of its other previously announced products on display at the show. Its AirFlow open-ear headphones have a detachable microphone and ensure exceptional call quality, thanks to a top-of-the-class noise-cancelling algorithm. The StreamCam One is a wireless live-streaming multicam that enables up to three devices to be wirelessly connected simultaneously and streamed to up to four live platforms.

If you're visiting CES, which runs until January 10, pop along and meet Emeet at Booth #LVCC, South Hall 1 30413.