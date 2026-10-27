The Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S telephoto zoom lens is rumored to launch on October 28 or 29, with photographers speculating about its price and features

The last DSLR lens Nikon announced, back in 2019, was the Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR. Its spiritual successor leaked online before Nikon revealed official images or specifications, fuelling speculation about the much-anticipated lens. Now, major US retailer B&H has listed the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S as "coming soon".

What's also "coming soon" is the price of Nikon's latest professional-grade S-line telephoto zoom. Its DSLR predecessor launched at around $9,500 / £9,500 six years ago, but photographers online speculated that the new Z-mount version would cost significantly more.

Rumored to be the most expensive lens in Nikon's Z lineup, the optic has attracted price speculation as high as $16,000 / £12,000. Now, Nikon Rumors report that "the US price of the upcoming Nikon Nikkor Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens will be $13,999" – around $2,000 less than some photographers had expected.

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However, even at this rumored price, Nikon's new lens remains out of reach for many photographers, especially those who don't work full-time professionally and there's another catch…

Nikon's most expensive S-line telephoto lens?

To date, Nikon's most expensive S-line lenses are the Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, priced at $16,196.95 / £14,999, and the Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, available for $14,696.95 / £13,499. Both optics are currently discounted at B&H in the US, with savings of up to $2,000.

The Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S is rumored to be announced on October 28 or 29, so we could soon find out the retail price of Nikon's highly anticipated telephoto zoom.

The Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S will feature an integrated 1.4x teleconverter, extending its maximum focal length to 420mm while reducing the maximum aperture to f/4.

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Nikon has already incorporated the same teleconverter technology into its Z 600mm f/4 and Z 400mm f/2.8 fast telephoto prime lenses.

The Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S is expected to be produced in very limited quantities, and Nikon Rumors reports that long waiting times are expected.

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