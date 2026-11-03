Adobe’s popular video editing app Premiere will soon have music from top artists available in its mobile app, thanks to a new licensing agreement with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Announced on November 03, the agreement will bring licensed music to the mobile version of the longstanding video editor from two of the “Big Three” global music recording companies. Adobe says that the ability to search and add tracks from records from those two companies is “coming soon.”

Those new audio tracks come through a license agreement that allows for use inside the app. However, those licenses are for personal, non-commercial use. (Adobe says that creators who need commercially safe music can continue to use Adobe Stock Audio.)

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Up to 60 seconds of music from the record labels under those two music brands will be available to use inside Premiere mobile. Adobe says creators will be able to browse, search, and preview the music directly inside the Premiere app, including filtering tools like genre and length, as well as bookmarking favorites.

(Image credit: Adobe)

The agreement will also open up music-based templates tailored to work with a specific song.

The move will likely allow Adobe’s longstanding video editor that now has a free mobile version to better compete with editing apps built from social media companies, like Instagram Edits and TikTok’s CapCut. Both Meta and TikTok have licensing agreements with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group that allow for using a wide variety of music from popular artists.

Adobe’s agreement will likely offer a similar wealth of tracks to add to social media videos inside the mobile video editor.

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Adobe says that videos can be exported and shared to “licensed social media platforms,” so those videos can go to platforms with similar agreements in place, like TikTok and Meta’s social apps.

Representatives from the music groups said the agreement will help artists to reach new audiences while deepening engagement with fans.

“Music has always been a powerful way for people to express themselves and connect with others,” said Bryan Stone, SVP, Business Development at Universal Music Group. “By bringing licensed music from UMG artists into Adobe Premiere mobile, we’re giving creators new ways to build their stories around the songs they love for the first time, while helping our artists and songwriters reach new audiences.”

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