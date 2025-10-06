This Prime Day saving on the Aura Walden digital photo frame is as pretty as a picture!

Aura makes some of the best digital photo frames around, and Amazon Prime Day is the best time to buy one, with Aura offering a generous discount on its showstopping 15-inch Walden frame.

Save 13% (£40) Aura Walden: was £299 now £259 at Amazon The Aura Walden is the company's biggest digital photo frame, and we reviewed it enthusiastically, concluding: "The Walden Aura is a big frame that is big on features. When it comes to displaying photographs, bigger is almost always better, and the large 15-inch display shows off pictures in gorgeous clarity, while the companion Aura app makes sharing images from multiple people simple."

Aura digital photo frames store all your images for free on cloud-based servers, effectively enabling you to display an unlimited number of images (and short videos, too). They are quick and easy to set up, and it's a doddle to instantly add photos and videos from your phone using the free Aura app, which is available on iOS and Android.

You can also invite family and friends to share their photos directly to your Aura digital picture frame, where the color-calibrated HD display automatically manages photo cropping and screen brightness to best suit each image. But the best thing about Aura frames is that they are perfect for gifting; you can preload images into the frames without first opening up the box, simply by scanning a QR code on the packaging, so they are ready to display as soon as the recipient powers up their present. And at this price, they really are a gift!

