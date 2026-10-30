This retro compact camera is tiny – here's why it became such a popular and award-winning model

The tiny Kodak Charmera keychain camera has a 1.5MP sensor, a retro design and a big following

After the Kodak Charmera was released in September 2025, it didn' take take long for the tiny retro compact camera to become a viral sensation, with stocks quickly selling out. By Christmas, it was almost impossible to get hold of one – despite its very modest image resolution.

As demand grew, grey-market prices went through the roof. That's quite a contrast to its original retail price of just $34.95 / £35. And even if you managed to order one, you coudn't choose the design. Instead, you received a mystery model that might not even be the one you wanted.

Measuring just 58 x 24.5 x 20mm, and weighing only 30g, the Charmera is so small that you can attach it to your keyring. That's also the idea behind this miniature digital reinterpretation of Kodak's historic single-use and picket film cameras. And it hasn't just attracted attention from buyers: the camera has also picked up some major industry awards. So why has this low-resolution keychain camera become so popular?

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The little keychain camera

Review insights : "The photos are very reminiscent of those from early camera phones - and more than capable of providing a decent record. What's more as a keychain camera, it really can be taken anywhere" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Kodak Charmera's award-winning streak shows that lo-fi image quality and thoughtful design can become highly sought-after. It won both an iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award – two of the industry's most recognized design honors.

The keychain camera also earned a place in TIME's "Best Invention 2025" list.

The Charmera brings Kodak's disposable-camera heritage into a miniature digital format. With its retro styling, tiny dimensions, and low price, it's an easy fit for the gift market, too.

It features a 1.6MP sensor and a built-in LCD screen, delivering surprisingly decent images reminiscent of early camera phones.

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The results aren't about sharpness and detail, but they have lo-fi character that's part of the appeal. The blind-box packaging adds a layer of novelty, with six regular designs and one rare edition to collect.

New to the market is the Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition, released in June 2026, available for $34.99 / £35.

What makes the Kodak Charmera so popula?

Review insights: "For $35/£35 this camera offers great value for money – offering a fun way in which to take photos in a novelty formfactor. The quality of the images is not particularly good - but better than expected" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Part of the Charmera's appeal is its simplicity.

There's no need to worry about aperture, shutter speed, or ISO – you simply pick it up and shoot. So, when taking pictures, it's about capturing moments rather than getting every technical detail right.

You could, of course, do the same with a camera phone. But the Charmera offers a more hands-on experience and creative features like 7 creative filters and 4 decorative frames.

Its popularity has also reached a younger audience, with TikTok and Instagram helping introduce the camera to a new generation of photography fans.

The blind-box packaging is clever. It gives the Charmera a collectible quality that goes beyond its function as a camera – and, at its relatively low price, makes it an easy purchase to justify.

While stock was difficult to find at the beginning of the year, the camera is now much more widely in stock, making it easier to get your hands on one.

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