Leak reveals an unexpected new Galaxy S25 model

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is coming on January 22nd, and we expect this to mark the launch of the hotly-anticipated Galaxy S25 series. But here's a sneak peek at one S25 phone, for which some details have already leaked: the Galaxy S25 Slim. As its name suggests, the Slim's standout feature will be its thickness, which at just 6.4mm (8.3mm with camera bump) will make it 1.8mm thinner than the S25 Ultra, while also being 1.6mm narrower and 3.8mm shorter.

Galaxy S25 Slim dimensions:

Height: 159mm

Width: 76mm

Thickness: 6.4 mm

With these length and width figures, expect screen size to be in the region of 6.7-6.8 inches, which will likely be similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus' display size.

Despite being wafer-thin, tips suggest the Slim's camera hardware could still be top-tier, reportedly consisting of:

Primary (wide-angle) module: Samsung ISOCELL HP5 (200MP, 1/1.56”)

Ultra-wide: ISOCELL JN5 (50MP, 1/2.76")

Telephoto: 50MP ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) module with 3.5x optical zoom

The use of an ALoP lens here makes perfect sense, as this lens innovation provides the longer focal lengths of a periscope zoom lens, but without requiring as much chassis thickness - a must in a phone designed to be as slim as possible (what is ALoP?).

Although Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the January 22nd event, rumor has it we may have to wait a little longer for full details on the S25 Slim; potentially later in Q2 2025.

