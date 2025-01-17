Leak reveals an unexpected new Galaxy S25 model
The surprise S25 addition will join the usual Ultra / Plus / vanilla range
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is coming on January 22nd, and we expect this to mark the launch of the hotly-anticipated Galaxy S25 series. But here's a sneak peek at one S25 phone, for which some details have already leaked: the Galaxy S25 Slim. As its name suggests, the Slim's standout feature will be its thickness, which at just 6.4mm (8.3mm with camera bump) will make it 1.8mm thinner than the S25 Ultra, while also being 1.6mm narrower and 3.8mm shorter.
Galaxy S25 Slim dimensions:
- Height: 159mm
- Width: 76mm
- Thickness: 6.4 mm
With these length and width figures, expect screen size to be in the region of 6.7-6.8 inches, which will likely be similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus' display size.
Despite being wafer-thin, tips suggest the Slim's camera hardware could still be top-tier, reportedly consisting of:
- Primary (wide-angle) module: Samsung ISOCELL HP5 (200MP, 1/1.56”)
- Ultra-wide: ISOCELL JN5 (50MP, 1/2.76")
- Telephoto: 50MP ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) module with 3.5x optical zoom
The use of an ALoP lens here makes perfect sense, as this lens innovation provides the longer focal lengths of a periscope zoom lens, but without requiring as much chassis thickness - a must in a phone designed to be as slim as possible (what is ALoP?).
Although Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the January 22nd event, rumor has it we may have to wait a little longer for full details on the S25 Slim; potentially later in Q2 2025.
Story credit: pune.news
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.