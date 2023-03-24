HD Pentax-DA Fisheye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED review

Fisheye lenses are pretty specialized tools in the first place, so a fisheye zoom is even more so. Most of us would use a fisheye to get the widest possible angle of view, and that's were this HD Pentax-DA Fisheye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED is most interesting. At the 17mm end of the zoom range, it's hardly wider than a good ultra-wide rectilinear lens. Its results are pretty good, though you can expect plenty of edge softness and some color fringing. Like so many older/speciality Pentax lenses, this relies on the AF drive in the camera body.

Fisheye lenses (opens in new tab) are quite specialized optics and not to everyone’s taste. Their strong curvilinear distortion has a certain creative appeal and may offer some technical applications such as measuring cloud cover or astrophotography, but they’re probably not a lens type you would use every day – especially a fisheye zoom.

The HD Pentax-DA Fisheye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED, however, captures a full frame image at both ends of the zoom range. At 10mm it covers an impressive 180 degrees diagonally, while at 17mm it’s a much less extreme 100 degrees.

Pentax does say that you can remove the lens hood and get a near-circular image on a full frame camera (the Pentax K-1 or K-1 Mark II (opens in new tab)), but essentially this is an APS-C lens for smaller format cameras like the new Pentax KF (opens in new tab).

Specifications

Mount: Pentax KAF

Full frame: Yes/No

Autofocus: Camera body

Stabilization: No

Lens construction: 10 elements in 8 groups

Angle of view: 180-100°

Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

Maximum aperture: f/3.5-4.5

Minimum aperture: f/22-32

Minimum focusing distance: 0.14m

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.39x

Filter size: N/A

Dimensions: 67.5 x 70mm

Weight: 323g

Key features

The HD Pentax-DA Fisheye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED is unusual in being a fisheye zoom rather than a fixed focal length prime. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

The focal length range might sound similar to conventional rectilinear ultra-wide zooms for APS-C cameras, but with fisheyes the normal relationship between focal length and angle of view breaks down, and the key factor is the angle of coverage. At 180 degrees at the ‘wide’ and (and that really is very wide), this Pentax lens goes wider than any rectilinear equivalent.

This does mean the front element is very bulbous and the dedicated lens hood so shallow that you might scarcely notice it’s there. It also means you can’t fit filters, but then that’s common to a lot of ultra-wide lenses.

The maximum aperture of f/3.5-4.5 may be a factor when shooting in dark interiors, but it’s not going to affect depth of field, which is going to be huge at practically any aperture, unless you get very, very close to a foreground subject.

Build and handling

The tiny petal lens hood is an indication of this lens's huge 180° degree diagonal angle of view at its shortest focal length. The zoom ring is a good size, but the focus ring at the front of. the barrel is pretty narrow. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

The HD Pentax-DA Fisheye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED is quite a nice lens to use, except with autofocus. The zoom action is smooth, and there’s a quality feel to this lens and how it handles.

However, the autofocus is driven by the camera body – the lens has no AF motor of its own – so as usual with body-driven Pentax lenses, the autofocus is noisy, choppy, and hesitant. When it focuses it seems to do it pretty accurately, but the responsiveness and finesse are a million miles from any modern rival, whether it’s a DSLR or a mirrorless camera. Pentax fans must be a pretty forgiving bunch.

There is a manual focus ring, but the distance scale is short with little precision and, because it’s a zoom, there is no depth of field markings for quick zone focusing or hyperfocal distance settings.

Performance

At 10mm, you get a huge angle of view. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

At 17mm, the angle of view is narrower, but you still get the fisheye effect. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

The illumination across the frame is remarkably even for a lens this wide. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Objects near the center of the frame will appear almost normal, and the fisheye effect only becomes more prominent near the edges. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

You wouldn't expect pin-sharp optical quality across the frame from a fisheye lens, and this one does show some softening and color fringing at the edges, but then these lenses are designed for their creative impact, not pixel peeping – and this one does perform pretty well. The 10-17mm zoom range is fairly modest, and probably most useful for compositional control.

The autofocus is quite noisy and choppy, as usual for Pentax's body-driven AF (this lens does not have an AF motor of its own), but it's not a big drawback since fisheye lenses are typically used in a slow and considered way anyway, and you can always use manual focus instead and exploit the huge depth of field at these short focal lengths.

The HD Pentax-DA Fisheye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED does produce remarkably even illumination across the frame, which is great for both indoor and outdoor shots. Our outdoor samples do show strong purple fringing at the edges of the frame, however, which has not been fully corrected in-camera.

Verdict

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Do you actually need a fisheye zoom? The Nikon equivalent of this lens makes sense in that it offers either a circular or a full frame fisheye effect depending on the zoom setting, but the Pentax lens delivers a full frame image at both 10mm and 17mm – on APS-C Pentax bodies at least. The zoom function does, however, offer some perspective and compositional choices, which could be useful for interiors.

Optically, this lens is adequate rather than good. No one expects flawless edge-to-edge sharpness from a fisheye, though, and you do get good center sharpness and remarkably even illumination across the frame.

