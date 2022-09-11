Fujifilm Fujinon XF56mmF1.2 R WR hands-on review

With the X-mount camera system now being 10 years old, Fujifilm has been steadily updating some of its older lenses - and now it is the turn for a complete redesign of the 2014-vintage XF56mmF1.2 R - which has been a popular portrait lens, thanks to is focal length, and wide maximum aperture. The new Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR updates the prime in almost every department - improving resolution, bokeh, and adding weatherproofing. We got to try the lens out for a couple of hours shooting professional models at Fujikina in New York - and we think the amazing results it delivers wide open speak for themselves. We can't wait to finish off our review when we get a chance to get this bokeh beast into our lab…

The new Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR brings a significant number of improvements to the eight-year-old XF56mmF1.2 R - which has been a must-have lens for portrait photographers, looking for shallow depth of field and background bokeh. The ultra-fast prime offers an equivalent focal length to the best 85mm lenses (opens in new tab) on full-frame cameras (thanks to the 1.5x crop-factor of the X-Series of cameras)

The Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR is now weatherproofed – and the resolution has been improved to take advantage of the newest X-Trans sensors on Fujifilm cameras. It is one of 20 lenses approved by Fujifilm for use with the new 40-megapixel X-H2 - which was announced alongside this lens at the New York X-Summit (opens in new tab). It is the fourth pro-grade f/1.4 prime lens that has been updated with the X-H2 in mind - the others being the XF18mm f/1.4 (opens in new tab), the XF23mm f/1.4 (opens in new tab), and XF33mm f/1.4 (opens in new tab).

Another notable improvement is that the minimum focusing distance has been improved from 0.7m to just 0.5m - which proves useful for close-crop images of people's faces.

The new lens will not only replace the XF56mmF1.2 R, but also the curious Fujinon XF56mm f/1.2 R APD (opens in new tab), with its unusual addition of an anodization filter to further try to enhance bokeh. The new lens offers a world-beating 11-blade iris that aims to give truly circular bokeh

Specifications

Mount: Fujifilm X

Full frame: No

Autofocus: Yes

Stabilization: No

Lens construction: 13 elements in 8 groups

Angle of view: 28.5°

Diaphragm blades: 11

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 50cm / 19.7in

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 80 x 76mm

Weight: 15.7oz / 445g

Handling

This lens uses a very traditional design, that we have come to expect from Fujifilm - with a metal construction - and with an understated look that exudes class. With its wide f/1.2 aperture, you wouldn't expect a small, pocketable lens - but it is not a monster either - and we feel it will feel at home on any of the X-mount cameras.

The hallmark manual aperture ring remains - giving your f/stop options from its wide-open f/1.2, down to f/16, with 1/3-stop detents along the way. There is also an additional A for automatic setting - should you want to use Program exposure, or to set the aperture with the camera's thumbwheel; this A setting is locked, so it can not be engaged or disengaged automatically.

Autofocus has been improved by the use not only of a newly-designed optical assembly - but also with a meaty new focusing system, that is said to be three times the weight of its predecessor.

Sample images

Early verdict

As ever, we will want to get this lens into our optical lab before we give a final verdict, and benchmark it against rivals. However, Fujifilm has undoubtedly made some serious improvements to its predecessor that any photographer would welcome. Weather proofing, for starters, is hard not to give a big seal of approval to.

But as ever, the proof of a lens's quality is in the pictures - and, from our short portrait session with the lens, we were bowled over by the quality of the images we shot. We deliberately used the lens at f/1.2 throughout - so as not to make things easy for the lens/camera combination, but also to get a sense of the quality of the background bokeh you can get from this lens. Used in various lighting situations, indoors in subdued lighting, and outdoors in harsh sunlight, we were impressed by the results - so we are sure this is a lens that portrait and wedding photographers will love.

