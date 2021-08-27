Depstech 2K QHD webcam review

If you don’t want to spend too much on a webcam, but are still looking for something which gives you a good degree of functionality, then the Depstech 2K QHD Webcam is a good option for many. Not having a tripod thread makes it less useful for content creators, but for most ordinary video calling users, it’s a decent performer.

It seems like we might forever be in a world where video conferencing is the default option, rather than face-to-face meet-ups.

If you’re somebody that carries out a lot of video calls, you might be thinking about investing in a dedicated webcam. That’s especially true if you have a home office setup that includes a separate monitor from your computer - or if you’re just not overly happy with any of your inbuilt device’s cameras.

There’s lots of different options on the market, but a good value option is the Depstech 2K QHD Webcam, which comes in at a very affordable price, while still offering a decent range of specifications.

Depstech 2K QHD Specifications

(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

Sensor: 1/2.8” CMOS image sensor

Resolution: 2560x1440px

Field of view: 86 degrees

Frame rate: 25-30fps

Digital zoom: No

Inbuilt microphone: Dual microphone

Privacy cover: No

Connection: USB-A

Key features

(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

The Depstech 2K QHD webcam includes a good number of features, especially when you take into consideration its relatively low price.

As you’d expect from the name, you get 2K QHD resolution, giving it plenty of detail for typical video conferencing software such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype and so on. Although it’s higher resolution than full HD, we’d still recommend that somebody who is looking for a vlogging tool head towards a dedicated camera with inbuilt streaming capabilities for even better performance.

The camera’s lens has a field of view of 86 degrees, which produces a good wide angle view of you in the scene - which you might find handy for applications such as giving presentations, or perhaps if you’re carrying out a group call.

A dual microphone is included, with noise reduction. Depstech promises that this allows for clearer voice recording as well as a noise reduction feature to help make your voice stand out against any background noise in your environment.

The camera is compatible with most operating systems, including Windows and Mac OS. It uses a plug and play operation, so you shouldn’t need any specialist software to start using it.

Build and handling

(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

Installing the Depstech 2K QHD webcam is simple and straightforward as it offers “plug and play” operation. You simply insert into your device and your computer should recognise it straightaway. With some video conferencing software, you might find that you need to select a different camera input.

We tested the Depstech 2K QHD camera with a MacBook Pro and it was immediately recognised and worked. It comes supplied with a USB-A cable, but since the cable can be removed from the back of the camera, you could in theory purchase a mini-USB to USB-C cable if you don’t have a USB-A sockets on your computer.

You can position the Depstech camera using the 360 degree horizontal rotation, making it useful to angle it whichever way you need / want it. If you need to adjust the elevation, there’s a foot at the bottom of the camera that can be moved in an upwards motion, and can also be used to place the webcam over an external monitor. Unfortunately there’s no tripod mount included here, so although you can place the camera on a number of flat surfaces, attaching it to a tripod isn’t possible - that makes it less useful for certain applications, such as recording or streaming a hands-on type video.

Performance

(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

Overall, the Depstech 2K QHD camera produces good results. Video quality appears sharp and crisp, and without lag. The colors are generally reasonably accurate, while exposures are fairly well-balanced too. The camera locks into focus quickly and easily in the majority of situations.

In dimly-lit rooms, the camera copes fairly well, though we’d always advise getting as much light into the scene as possible - whether that’s via natural or artificial light. Under artificial light, colors remain reasonably accurate.

Having the wide angle of view comes in handy when trying to present to camera and include a good view of everything you need it to. It also doesn’t produce a distorted effect, which is also very good.

Sound quality is reported to be good from participants at the other end of the call, and produces more than adequate results for the average video call.

Depstech 2K QHD: Verdict

(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

Being a very simple and easy to set up webcam, the Depstech 2K QHD webcam will be an appealing proposition to many.

Despite the fact that it comes in at a reasonably low cost, it still offers a number of useful features, while the video and sound quality it produces are impressive for the price.

Being able to rotate and position the camera is useful, but it would have been nice to see a tripod mount included for extra flexibility.

If you’re looking for something simple and low cost to add to your existing video conferencing setup, this is a good value option that comes recommended.

Read more

The best webcam

Best conference webcams

The best camera for streaming

Best projection screens

Best film scanners

Best all-in-one printers

