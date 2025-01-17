The iPhone 13 was the most popular photo-taking device on flickr over the last year, and Apple iPhones took the first nine spots out of the top 10

Photo-sharing website flickr has shared insights into the most popular cameras, photo spots, shooting dates – and a whole lot more besides – for images uploaded over the past year in its 2024 Year in Review, and it makes for fascinating reading.

It may come as no surprise that smartphones were the most popular photo-taking device, but what is perhaps more of an eye-opener is that out of the top 10, the first nine entries were various models of Apple iPhone, headed by the now-three-year-old Apple iPhone 13. Here's the list in full.

Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple iPhone 11 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple iPhone 12 Canon EOS R5

The only dedicated camera to make the top 10 was the Canon EOS R5, sneaking into the 10th spot on the list. The fact that it was a mid-range enthusiast mirrorless, rather than a cheaper entry-level model, may surprise you, but what's even more surprising is that Canon completely dominated the top 10 of non-phone cameras, with six out of 10 being Canon cameras, while Nikon and Sony had two models apiece. Interestingly, the two Nikon cameras were DSLRs rather than mirrorless cameras, showing that plenty of photographers still remain faithful to their older workhorses.

The Canon EOS R5 was top of the non-phone cameras, and another five Canon cameras made the top 10 (Image credit: Newswitch)

When it comes to the most popular photo spots, it's New York, New York, New York, with famous Big Apple sights taking the top three places of the top 10 most-photographed landmarks.

New York's Times Square was the the mot popular photo-spot (Image credit: Shutterstock / Andrey Bayda)

Times Square, New York, USA Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA Empire State Building, New York, USA Eiffel Tower, Paris, France Space Needle, Seattle, USA Big Ben, London, United Kingdom The Colosseum, Rome, Italy The Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo, Japan

And flickr also shares some fun date-related stats. The most popular date that images were taken was May 11. Why? Well, it happened to be the day that the largest solar storm in decades hit our planet, causing the Northern Lights to be visible as far south as New Mexico in the United States, and Spain and Portugal in Europe. But the most popular day for uploading images was September 30, the reason for which is less clear…

Check out flickr's 2024 Year in Review for more tidbits and insights!