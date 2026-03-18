The New York Jets become the first NFL team to adopt image-streaming technology for their official photography
New York Jets revolutionize sports photography with SmartFrame partnership
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The New York Jets have become the first franchise in the National Football League to publish their official photography using image-streaming technology from SmartFrame Technologies, marking a notable shift in how professional sports teams manage and monetize their visual content.
Under the new partnership, the Jets will use the SmartFrame Images platform to retain full control over their intellectual property while unlocking new commercial opportunities through in-image advertising. Photography captured at games and official team events will be made available on SmartFrame’s platform, where publishers can embed the images for free without transferring ownership rights.
Crucially, all images and associated rights will remain with the Jets, allowing the organization to dictate how its official photography is displayed, distributed, and monetized across digital channels. The move reflects a growing emphasis among sports franchises on protecting content while maximizing its commercial value in an increasingly digital-first landscape.Article continues below
The agreement represents SmartFrame’s first deployment with an NFL team and its first partnership with a U.S. professional sports franchise. The company’s technology is already in use across global sport, including organizations such as Manchester City FC, Everton FC, and Brentford FC, as well as governing bodies like New Zealand Rugby and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.
Unlike traditional static image delivery, SmartFrame streams images directly to audiences, enabling interactive features such as full-screen viewing and Hyper Zoom, while embedding captions and content credentials to verify authenticity.
The platform also provides protection against image theft and delivers detailed audience insights, with revenue generated through high-impact advertising placements within the images themselves.
CEO Rob Sewell said the partnership signals a broader industry shift, adding that teams can now transform visual content into a strategic asset rather than a cost of doing business.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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