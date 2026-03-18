The New York Jets have become the first franchise in the National Football League to publish their official photography using image-streaming technology from SmartFrame Technologies, marking a notable shift in how professional sports teams manage and monetize their visual content.

Under the new partnership, the Jets will use the SmartFrame Images platform to retain full control over their intellectual property while unlocking new commercial opportunities through in-image advertising. Photography captured at games and official team events will be made available on SmartFrame’s platform, where publishers can embed the images for free without transferring ownership rights.

Crucially, all images and associated rights will remain with the Jets, allowing the organization to dictate how its official photography is displayed, distributed, and monetized across digital channels. The move reflects a growing emphasis among sports franchises on protecting content while maximizing its commercial value in an increasingly digital-first landscape.

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The agreement represents SmartFrame’s first deployment with an NFL team and its first partnership with a U.S. professional sports franchise. The company’s technology is already in use across global sport, including organizations such as Manchester City FC, Everton FC, and Brentford FC, as well as governing bodies like New Zealand Rugby and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

“We're always looking for innovative ways to enhance how we connect with our fans and partners. SmartFrame's technology gives us the tools to protect our images while unlocking new revenue streams from content we're already producing. We're excited to be working with the company on these objectives.” Jeff Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Ventures at the New York Jets.

Unlike traditional static image delivery, SmartFrame streams images directly to audiences, enabling interactive features such as full-screen viewing and Hyper Zoom, while embedding captions and content credentials to verify authenticity.

The platform also provides protection against image theft and delivers detailed audience insights, with revenue generated through high-impact advertising placements within the images themselves.

CEO Rob Sewell said the partnership signals a broader industry shift, adding that teams can now transform visual content into a strategic asset rather than a cost of doing business.