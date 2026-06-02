It's not big but it IS clever: The world's smallest analog instant camera is now sharper and more powerful

What's better than having the smallest analog instant camera in the world? Having the smallest analog instant camera in the world but with longer, sharper lenses and a more powerful flash!

The Polaroid Go Gen 3 takes everything that was great about the Polaroid Go Gen 2 (which is one of the best instant cameras you can buy – and I've bought a couple of them!) and further refines the micro-sized shooting experience.

The main thing here is that the lens system has been revamped. Where the Gen 2 had a 34mm equivalent focal length, with fixed f/9 and f/32 apertures, the Gen 3 replaces this with a longer 42mm equivalent focal length and apertures at f/14 and f/32.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

The result? Sharper shots and slightly more reach – which means slightly more flattering portraits (albeit slightly less width for selfies, unless you have long arms).

Polaroid has also amped up the "genuinely powerful flash" for "better shots in any lighting" and more even exposure. This is what has enabled the lens system to stop down to f/14 to enable those sharper shots – and it also pushes the shutter speed to 1/500 sec (from 1/300 sec). The stronger flash doesn't affect battery life, though, so you still get about 120 shots / 8 packs worth.

All of this has slightly inflated the weight and dimensions of the Gen 3 – so technically the latest model isn't the world's smallest, but I guess the product line itself is. That said, the new camera measures a still-diminutive 106.5 x 83.8 x 64.6mm (up from 105 x 84 x 62mm) and weighs 251.9g without film (up from 239g).

Obviously it still takes the same micro-sized Polaroid Go film, with prints small enough to fit in your phone case. And it still packs the same key features that made its predecessors essential party companions: a self-timer, selfie mirror, double-exposures and that "Oh my god your camera is so small!" factor that makes it an instant talking point.

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While the Instax Mini 13 remains the most ubiquitous, for my money (literally) the Polaroid Go is a far more fun camera to use – and the latest version is an instant purchase for me. I'll have a review on the site soon.

The Polaroid Go Gen 3 is on sale now, priced $89.99 / £79.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). It comes in five colors: black, white, and two-tone purple, teal and light blue.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

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Check out my Polaroid Go Gen 2 review and my original Polaroid Now review to see how the previous generations compare. And take a look at my Polaroid Flip review if you want a slightly beefier camera.